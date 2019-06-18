Community Foundation Awards Over $60,000 in Scholarships

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded over $60,000 in scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year. The following recipients were recognized at a banquet held at the Salina Country Club on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Overall, the foundation manages 80 scholarship funds, which were established by donors to support students pursuing higher education. Since inception, the community foundation has awarded over 1,800 scholarships totaling $1.8 million. More information about the scholarship program can be found at www.gscf.org/scholarships.