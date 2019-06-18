Community Foundation Awards Over $60,000 in Scholarships

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded over $60,000 in scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year. The following recipients were recognized at a banquet held at the Salina Country Club on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Overall, the foundation manages 80 scholarship funds, which were established by donors to support students pursuing higher education. Since inception, the community foundation has awarded over 1,800 scholarships totaling $1.8 million. More information about the scholarship program can be found at www.gscf.org/scholarships.
- The Alice A. Riggs Ell-Saline K-State Scholarship is for graduates of Ell-Saline High School who will attend Kansas State University in Manhattan. Kamdyn Johnson, Salina, received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Alma Olson and Michael T. Olson Scholarship is for students of North Central Kansas Technical College pursuing a degree in a building trade. Kreighton Meyers, Hays, received a $700 scholarship.
- The Betts Family Scholarship is for students graduating from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Cindy Sheaffer, Oberlin, received a $1,500 scholarship.
- The Booker T. Washington Scholarship is for African American graduates of a Saline County high school. Monica McNelly, Salina, received a $600 scholarship.
- The Brian C. Garnett Memorial Scholarship is for well-rounded graduates of Salina Central High School. Lauren Tubal, Audrey Burgoon and Lauren Cullins, all of Salina, each received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The C.L. Clark Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school attending the University of Kansas School of Law or Washburn University School of Law. Hunter Lindquist, Mission and Lucas Renz, Salina, each received a $1,426.50 scholarship.
- The Col. Delbert Townsend Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Clayton Carter, Jennings, Zachery Corbett, Oberlin, and Cindy Sheaffer, Oberlin, each received a $2,000 scholarship.
- The David A. and M. Marguerite Parker Scholarship is for graduates of Tescott High School who are involved in the community. Karsyn Lee, Tescott, received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Decatur Community Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Danielle Rouse, Oberlin, and Zachery Corbett, Oberlin, each received a $500 scholarship.
- The Emily E. Shobe Memorial Art Scholarship is for seniors graduating from Decatur Community High School pursuing studies in art, art education, computer graphics, architecture or design. Stacia Russ, Oberlin, received a $1,400 scholarship.
- The Erik Erickson Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Andrew Juenemann, Oberlin, received a $500 scholarship.
- The Evelyn R. King National Honor Society Scholarship is for graduates of Salina Central High School who are National Honor Society members. Hannah Pipp and Thy Nguyen, both of Salina, each received a $500 scholarship.
- The First Bank Kansas Scholarship is for current Kansas Wesleyan University students, with preference to business majors. Ryann Kats of Prairie View, Kansas and Courtney Brockhoff of Hiawatha, Kansas both received a $359 scholarship.
- The Florence Evelyn Westhoff Scholarship is for graduates of a Salina high school with connections to University United Methodist Church in Salina, Kansas, or Kansas Wesleyan University students. Ryann Kats of Prairie View, Kansas received a $800 scholarship.
- The Frances E. Curtis NAACP Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school with a connection to NAACP-Salina. Tyler Doherty, Salina, received a $700 scholarship.
- The Gayle and Evelyn Richmond Scholarship is for graduates of Plainville, Stockton, Natoma or Palco High Schools. Bailee Hemphill and Malynn Plumer both of Stockton, received a $1,500 scholarship.
- The Glenn L. and Edna M. Mott Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Zachery Corbett, Oberlin, received a $750 scholarship.
- The Hale Family Sunflower Promise Scholarship is for graduating community college students who plan to attend a four-year, post-secondary institution in Kansas. Clara Jackson of Garden City received a $8,900 scholarship, Isabel Rosales of Colby and Kora Snavely of Concordia each received a $5,000 scholarship.
- The Jeanne and George Frisbie Scholarship is for graduates of Southeast of Saline High School. Hunter Whittecar, Salina, received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Jeanne B. Marts Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school who plan to major in education. Rylee Schrock, Brookville, received a $3,000 scholarship, Grace Holgerson, Salina, received a $3,000 scholarship, and Bradyn Houltberg, Salina, received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Jody Fredrickson Nursing and Health Scholarship is for graduates of a high school within the Dane G. Hansen Foundation service area who are pursuing a major in nursing or another health-related field, with preference to students from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Clayton Carter, Jennings, received a $500 scholarship.
- The Kansas Federation of Republican Women Scholarship is for registered Republican female students attending a Kansas college or university and majoring in political science, history, public administration, healthcare, law or education. Must be a junior or senior undergraduate or attending graduate school. Paige Hungate, Topeka, received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Kelling-Tomlinson Scholarship is for graduates of Smith Center High School. Gracen Hutchinson of Smith Center and Allie Ifland of Cedar each received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Kurt Budke Scholarship is for college sophomores or above who attend Louisiana Tech University, Oklahoma State University, Washburn University or Wichita State University. Alexandra Miller, Wichita, Lydia Knapp, Concordia, and Andrew Haden, Park City, each received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Linda K. Freeland Early Childhood Education Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school planning to major in early childhood education. Alizabeth Malcuit received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Marcella Dowling Oakes Art Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school with an intended major in an art field including visual arts, fine arts education, digital/graphic arts, architecture or design. Monica McNelly received a $3,000 scholarship.
- The Mary Olson and Viola Olson Gustafson Scholarship is for students attending Cloud County Community College to pursue a degree in nursing or in a related medical field. Rusti Bassett of Jansen, Nebraska and Grant White of Belleville, Kansas both received a $350 scholarship.
- The Orpha J. & Ernest Milbradt Scholarship is for students planning to attend Kansas State University or the University of Kansas. Jenna McCartney, Salina, and Breanna Schroeder, Beloit, each received a $500 scholarship.
- The Tetlow-Downs Community Scholarship is for graduates of Lakeside High School pursuing a STEM major. Jayde Blain, Cawker City, received a $1,000 scholarship.
- The Wally Beets-John Marino Scholarship is for students who have been employed by the Salina Country Club. Madison Montre, Salina, received a $1,419 scholarship and Audrey Burgoon, Salina, received a $1,000 scholarship.