Community Foundation Awards $18,000 in Grants

The Greater Salina Community Foundation recently awarded over $18,000 to 12 charitable projects and organizations in Saline County.

Recipients will be recognized on Wednesday through a virtual #CovidCantStopGood grant tour on the community foundation’s Facebook page.

The following organizations received funding:

The CASTLE Project, $3,275.97 to purchase STEM learning materials and pay the STEM teacher for the 2020 summer program.

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, $2,975.97 to help purchase new computers for the agency.

Ashby House, $2,801.91 to replace outdated freezers with new upright freezers that will accommodate food donations for the shelter and free store programs.

Independent Connection, Inc., $2,000 to help provide independent living skills training to students of USD 305’s Opportunity Now and students enrolled in the Jobs for America’s Graduates Program at Salina Central High School.

Sacred Heart Jr. Sr. High School, $1,898.05 to purchase virtual reality equipment for the STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) curriculum.

Saline County Health Department, $1,650 to host the Saline County Community Baby Shower, which will provide education and community resources for new and expecting parents.

USD 306 Ell-Saline, $1,241 for elementary student participation in AmeriTowne, a curriculum that educates on entrepreneurial, personal, civic and professional areas.

USD 306 Southeast of Saline, $1,168 to help purchase a Snapmaker 2.0 Modular 3D printer, which combines 3D printing, laser engraving and a CNC machine.

USD 306 Southeast of Saline, $1,020 to purchase Osmos, which are hardware accessories that turn iPads into interactive learning experiences.

This round of grants was made possible by three funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which supports projects and programs that improve the community’s quality of life; the Kansas Health Foundation Fund, which supports preventative programs that support healthy living across Saline County; and the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund, which supports hands-on learning opportunities for youth in the areas of arts and humanities and science, technology and invention.