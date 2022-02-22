Community Food Survey Underway

Live Well Saline County, a local health and wellness coalition, is doing a Community Food Survey to identify and develop solutions for the barriers to accessing food in Salina.

According to the organization, if you live in Saline County, please complete the survey found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LiveWellSalineCounty.

Please feel free to share with others as well. The survey closes on March 12th.

The information gathered in this survey will inform efforts to implement initiatives through Pathways to a Healthy Kansas, a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas grant initiative. Through the Pathways Initiative Saline County has the opportunity to apply for non-competitive implementation grants of up to $100,000 to support Safe Routes to Food projects. The results from the Saline County Food Survey will help identify the Safe Routes to Food projects that Live Well Saline County will apply for grant funding to implement.

The responses from this survey will be compiled with other responses and a one-page final report will be shared with the community. If you have any questions, please let me know.

About Live Well Saline County

Live Well Saline County began in 2009 when a group of community members led by Del Myers and Daniel Craig came together to identify ways to partner to address chronic disease prevention in Saline County. Live Well Saline County has active participants from a variety of organizations with a common interest in healthy living. The coalition is comprised of representatives from the following organizations: Tammy Walker Cancer Center, City of Salina, Salina Regional Health Center, Salina Family YMCA, Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina Area United Way, OCCK, Inc., CKF Addiction Treatment, Salina Family Healthcare Center, K-State Research & Extension Central District, Kansas Civic Network, and Prairieland Market. Live Well Saline County partners with many additional organizations in the community to implement programs to improve the health and wellbeing of the community. Daniel Craig serves as the Chair for Live Well Saline County and can be reached at [email protected].