Commemorating D-Day and Eisenhower

Todd PittengerJune 5, 2019

A week of activities commemorating the 75th anniversary of the day that changed history, D-Day, culminates Thursday in Abilene with a Remembrance Ceremony and concert at the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

The Remembrance Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. near the statue of General Dwight D. Eisenhower. More than 60 WWII Veterans and “Rosie the Riveters” will be in attendance. Remarks will be given by General Richard Myers, USAF (Ret.), Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and President, Kansas State University.

A Hope & Liberty Concert presented by Kansas State University School of Music, Theatre and Dance and the 41st Summer Choral Institute led by Bryan Pinkall wraps up the evening. The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Visitors Center auditorium with a reception following.

Events celebrating the historic day kicked off over this past weekend with World War II living history demonstrations, vintage military vehicle displays, education programs, and a sunset symphony concert.

On June 6, 1944, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander during World War II, led the Allied Forces in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France. Code-named Operation OVERLORD, this was the greatest invasion in human history that, less than a year later, led to the liberation of Europe from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi tyranny.

Complete Schedule of Events

