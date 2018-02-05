Comedian Brian Regan Coming to Salina

One of the kings of comedy is coming to Salina. Funny man Brian Regan is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to his bio, critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s nonstop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Regan premiered his seventh hour of comedy, the Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, on November 21, 2017. This is the first special in a two-special deal with Netflix, joining Brian with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and others in multi-special deals with the leader in worldwide streaming. Brian’s second Netflix special is planned for release in 2019.

Taking a leap into the acting world, director Peter Farrelly personally cast Regann in his new TV series, Loudermilk, on The Audience Network. Loudermilk premiered to rave reviews on October 17, 2017, with Regan earning accolades in the role of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. Brian will shoot the second season of Loudermilk this summer.

Regan appeared at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2017 following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Regan’s tour has included regular visits to Denver’s legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.

In 2015, Regan made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Regan is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Regan was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Regan made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, Top Five, and he is a guest on Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Regan has seven hour-long comedy releases:

Brian Regan will bring his stand up to the Stiefel thatre in Salina on Thursday, June 21st. Tickets go on sale this Friday.