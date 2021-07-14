BREAKING NEWS

Color Coded Map = New Pickup Day

KSAL StaffJuly 14, 2021

Coming to a curb near you: your new waste cart and a color coded map to understand the new system.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage tells KSAL News that if you have not yet had your new waste cart(s) delivered – they are on the way as some 20,000 new carts are being circulated.

 

Schrage added the old carts should be left at the curb next week so crews can pick them up to be recycled. City of Salina drivers are currently practicing new procedures with the new trash trucks at the old airport runway – as they prepare to start the new routes and system on Monday, July 19th.

The new sanitation collection map, available to view on the City of Salina sanitation website below, will take effect the first day of automated waste collection, July 19.

To view the new collection route map please visit http://salina.ks.us/filestorage/18394/18540/22597/Sanitation_Routes_-_Letter_Portrait_Blue_Box.pdf

For more information please visit http://www.salina-ks.gov/sanitation or with further questions, contact the City of Salina General Services office at (785) 309-5750.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

