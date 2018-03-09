College Students Seek to Protect Higher Education Funding

A group of Kansas college students are seeking to protect higher education funding from potential cuts by the Kansas Legislature in connection the ongoing K-12 education funding lawsuit.

The Kansas Board of Regents’ Students’ Advisory Committee, which is made up of student body presidents from the 6 regents universities, has filed an application to submit a brief to the Kansas Supreme Court. This happens in the context of discussion in the 2017-2018 legislative session addressing the additional $600 million requested by K-12 schools.

“In light of the numerous references to the Kansas Board of Regents in Article 6 of the Constitution, the Students’ Advisory Committee believes that the Constitution mandates that higher education be considered when evaluating the provision of financial support to public education,” the application reads.

Jack Ayers, chair of the committee and Kansas State University Student Body President, , said if the application is accepted by the Kansas Supreme Court, it will allow them to submit a brief. The brief will argue that the Kansas Constitution includes all levels of public education, not just K-12.

“State support for higher education has declined over the last decade, forcing tuition rates to increase, increasing the economic burden on students. We ask the state Supreme Court to not forget about higher education when deliberating what is an adequate level of funding for education. We don’t believe that additional funding for K-12 should come at the expense of higher education,” Ayres said.

All briefs are due to the supreme court by April 30th, in order to allow the court to make a decision by June 30th. In the meantime, the committee will work with the legislature to continue our advocacy for the restoration of recent funding cuts.