COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 9 Recap

As the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association settles into the 2026 winter season there are two MIAA basketball teams, both men’s teams, still protecting undefeated seasons.

Washburn and Arkansas Fort Smith are still undefeated in basketball while Central Missouri women’s basketball team is protecting an undefeated MIAA record, with three losses overall.

Washburn and Arkansas Fort Smith sit atop the MIAA men’s standings as the Ichabod are 1st with a 14-0, 4-0 record while Arkansas Fort Smith is right behind them at 13-0, 4-0. Missouri Western is third with an 11-4, 3-1 record followed by Northwest Missouri State at 9-4, 3-1 and Central Missouri at 12-4, 3-1.

Central Missouri leads the MIAA women’s standings with a 10-3, 4-0 record while Fort Hays State is in 2nd place at 12-1, 4-1 followed by Washburn at 10-3, 4-1 and Missouri Southern at 9-4, 3-1.

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 79-56 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Missouri Southern 73-63 on Saturday. … The Lions men’s basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 72-58 on Thursday. The Lions defeated Missouri Southern 90-83 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Emporia State 70-61 on Thursday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Emporia State 78-71 on Thursday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the NWCA National dual tournament.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 96-44 against McPherson on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos defeated Kansas Newman 74-55 on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team lost 83-49 against Dallas Christian on Tuesday. The Broncos defeated Kansas Newman 89-72 on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team won the Kansas Newman Jet Open on Sunday with 201.0 points.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 70-61 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 86-59 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team lost 78-71 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Hornets lost 91-66 against Washburn on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 84-71 on Thursday. The Lady Tigers defeated Missouri Western 87-56 on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 67-50 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Missouri Western 67-65 on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the NWCA national dual tournament. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Iron Mike duals.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 62-53 against Rogers State on Thursday. The Lady Jets lost 74-55 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 84-72 against Rogers State on Thursday. The Jets lost 89-72 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team finished 6th with 77.5 points on Sunday in the Kansas Newman Jet Open.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 73-63 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Lions men’s basketball team lost 90-83 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 84-76 on Thursday. The Lady Griffons lost 87-56 against Fort Hays State on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 104-80 on Thursday. The Griffons lost 67-65 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team lost 84-76 against Missouri Western on Thursday. The Lady Lopers defeated Northwest Missouri State 71-49 on Saturday. … The Loper men’s basketball team lost 104-80 against Missouri Western on Thursday. The Lopers lost 100-94 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the NWCA national dual tournament.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated UT-Dallas 66-60 on Wednesday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 67-58 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team lost 98-95 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 84-71 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats lost 71-49 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 67-50 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Bearcats defeated Nebraska Kearney 100-94 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 79-56 on Thursday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Northeastern State 67-58 on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team lost 72-58 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Thursday. The Gorillas defeated Northeastern State 98-95 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 62-53 on Thursday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 84-72 on Thursday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team defeated Emporia State 86-59 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Emporia State 91-66 on Saturday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 14 0 4 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 0 4 0

Mo. Western 11 4 3 1

NW Missouri 9 5 3 1

Cent. Missouri 12 4 3 1

Pittsburg St. 8 5 2 2

Cent. Okla. 7 9 2 2

Fort Hays 10 3 2 2

Mo. Southern 7 6 1 3

Kan. Newman 5 9 1 4

Neb. Kearney 7 8 0 4

Emporia St. 4 9 0 4

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 10 3 4 0

Fort Hays 12 1 4 1

Washburn 10 3 4 1

Mo. Southern 9 4 3 1

Pittsburg St. 11 2 2 2

NW Missouri 9 5 2 2

Neb. Kearney 9 6 2 2

Emporia St. 7 6 1 3

Kan. Newman 7 6 1 3

Mo. Western 6 8 1 3

Ark. Ft. Smith 2 10 1 3

Cent. Okla. 7 6 1 3