COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 7 Recap

As the 2025-26 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association winter seasons heads into the Christmas season, there are two basketball teams, both men’s, protecting undefeated seasons and there is no specific team in either men’s or women’s standings pulling away from the rest of the field.

Washburn and Arkansas Fort Smith are the two remaining undefeated MIAA men’s basketball teams and Washburn currently leads the MIAA men’s basketball standings with an 11-0, 3-0 record while Arkansas Fort Smith is 8-0, 2-0. Missouri Western is currently third with a 9-3, 3-0 record while Northwest Missouri State is fourth at 7-3, 2-0.

Central Missouri leads the MIAA women’s basketball standings with a 7-2, 3-0 record while Pittsburg State is in 2nd at 6-2, 2-0 and Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Southern are tied for third and fourth with identical 7-3, 2-0 records.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball lost 80-59 against Maryville on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball defeated Ecclesia 84-46 on Friday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Washburn 67-56 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s basketball team lost 78-72 in overtime on Saturday against Washburn. … The Mule men’s wresting team returns to the mat on Saturday at Wisconsin Parkside.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team returns to the court on Tuesday against Evangel. … The Bronco men’s basketball team returns to the court on Tuesday against Saint Mary. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team placed third as a team on Saturday in the Midwest Classic tournament.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Lincoln 74-64 on Sunday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team returns to the court on Monday against Kansas Christian.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 88-70 on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated William Jewell 78-59 on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team had two individual champions on Sunday in the Avila Open. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team returns to the mat on Wednesday against New Mexico Highlands.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team defeated Kansas Christian 98-42 on Saturday. … The Jet men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Christian 105-65 on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team finished with two individuals placing on Saturday in the Midwest Classic tournament.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team returns to action on Wednesday against Avila. … The Lion men’s basketball team returns to action on Friday at Southwest Baptist.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team returns to action Monday against Calvary Baptist. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Rockhurst 78-74 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team returns to action Monday against Southwestern. … The Loper men’s basketball team defeated Hesston 102-62 on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team competed at St. Cloud State on Friday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team returns to action on Monday against Bethany. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team defeated Truman State 90-81 on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team returns to action on Monday against Baker. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 80-54 against Missouri S&T on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 88-70 against Fort Hays State on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday against Texas Permian Basin.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball lost 77-69 against Haskell on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Haskell 110-66 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 67-56 Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Central Missouri 78-72 in overtime on Saturday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 11 0 3 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 8 0 2 0

Mo. Western 9 2 2 0

NW Missouri 7 3 2 0

Cent. Missouri 9 3 2 1

Mo. Southern 6 3 1 1

Kan. Newman 5 4 1 1

Pittsburg St. 6 4 1 2

Cent. Okla. 4 8 1 2

Fort Hays 6 3 0 2

Neb. Kearney 5 5 0 2

Emporia St. 2 6 0 2

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 7 2 3 0

Pittsburg St. 6 2 2 0

NW Missouri 7 3 2 0

Mo. Southern 7 3 2 0

Washburn 6 3 2 1

Fort Hays 8 1 2 1

Emporia St. 6 3 1 1

Kan. Newman 5 4 1 1

Mo. Western 2 7 0 0

Neb. Kearney 4 6 0 2

Ark. Ft. Smith 1 8 0 2

Cent. Okla. 4 4 0 3