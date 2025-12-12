COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 6 Recap

As action in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association heads into the 2025 Christmas break things are beginning to take shape in the different MIAA winter athletic standings.

The MIAA men’s basketball standings are currently led by Washburn and Arkansas Fort Smtih, who are the only MIAA basketball teams protecting undefeated season as Washburn is 10-0, 2-0 and Arkansas Fort Smith is 7-0, 2-0 while the Central Missouri men are 9-2, 2-0, Missouri Western is 8-2, 2-0 and Northwest Missouri State is 7-3, 2-0.

Pittsburg State lead the MIAA women’s basketball standings with a 6-1, 2-0 record while Northwest Missouri State is in 2nd with a 7-3, 2-0 record, Washburn is tied with Central Missouri at 6-2, 2-0 while Missouri Southern is the other MIAA women’s team undefeated in MIAA action at 7-3, 2-0.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 77-60 against Kansas Newman on Saturday. … The Lions men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 89-59 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 62-59 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 99-69 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Saturday, December 20 against Colorado School of Mines.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 75-57 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. The Lady Broncos lost 66-63 against Rogers State on Thursday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 87-79 on Saturday. The Broncos lost 72-67 against Rogers State on Thursday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team had 11 placers and one individual champion on Saturday in the Jim Koch Open in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Missouri Western 69-59 on Saturday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team lost 84-74 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 67-64 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team lost 73-66 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team defeated Minot State 37-9 on Friday. The Lady Tigers competed in the Fort Hays Open on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team split a pair of duals on Saturday as they defeated Ouachita Baptist 23-17 but lost 36-8 against Colorado School of Mines. The Tigers competed in the Fort Hays Open on Sunday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 77-60 on Saturday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 89-59 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team competed in the Fort Hays Open on Sunday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 75-57 on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 87-79 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 69-59 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Emporia Strate 84-74 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team lost 62-59 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Loper men’s basketball team lost 99-69 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team defeated Chadron State 22-13 on Friday. The Lopers competed in the Fort Hays Open on Sunday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team is scheduled to return to action Monday against Bethany. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to action on Sunday against Truman State.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team is scheduled to return to action Monday against Baker. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to action on Saturday against Missouri S&T.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team defeated Rogers State 73-51 on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team defeated Rogers State 99-64 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team lost 73-51 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. The Lady Hilcats defeated Central Oklahoma 66-63 Thursday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team lost 99-64 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. The Hillcats defeated Central Oklahoma 72-67 on Thursday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team defeated Fort Hays State 67-64 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Fort Hays State 73-66 on Saturday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 10 0 2 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 7 0 2 0

Cent. Missouri 9 2 2 0

Mo. Western 8 2 2 0

NW Missouri 7 3 2 0

Mo. Southern 6 3 1 1

Kan. Newman 4 4 1 1

Pittsburg St. 5 4 1 2

Cent. Okla. 4 8 1 2

Fort Hays 5 3 0 2

Neb. Kearney 4 5 0 2

Emporia St. 2 6 0 2

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Pittsburg St. 6 1 2 0

NW Missouri 7 3 2 0

Washburn 6 2 2 0

Cent. Missouri 6 2 2 0

Mo. Southern 7 3 2 0

Fort Hays 7 1 1 1

Emporia St. 5 3 1 1

Kan. Newman 4 4 1 1

Mo. Western 2 7 0 0

Neb. Kearney 4 6 0 2

Ark. Ft. Smith 1 7 0 2

Cent. Okla. 4 4 0 3