COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 4 Recap

Two teams from the state of Kansas currently sit atop the basketball standings of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association as the MIAA heads into action where they will begin to play intra-MIAA contests.

Both Kansas MIAA teams, which sit atop their respective leagues, are currently protecting undedfeated seasons.

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team currently leads the men’s MIAA standings with a 7-0 record, while Arkansas Fort Smith is also undefeated in the men’s standings but only has a 5-0 record. Central Missouri is currently third in the MIAA men’s standings with a 6-2 record while Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State are tied for 4th and 5th with identical 3-1 records.

Fort Hays State sits atop the MIAA women’s basketball standings with a 6-0 record while Pittsburg State, Central Oklahoma and Washburn are tied for 2nd, 3rd and 4th with identical 3-1 records.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 86-74 against Truman State on Saturday. The Lady Lions defeated Drury 7465 on Wednesday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Henderson State 95-92 on Wednesday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated West Florida 85-62 on Friday. The Jennies defeated Saint Leo Florida 87-33 on Monday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated McKendree 75-67 on Tuesday. The Mules defeated Drury 89-67 on Wednesday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team competed in its own tournament on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho basketball team defeated Harding 61-51 on Monday. … The Broncho men’s basketball team lost 81-70 against West Texas on Saturday. The Bronchos lost 81-67 against North Texas-Dallas on Monday. … The Broncho men’s wrestling team lost 33-3 in a dual against McKendree on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Missouri S&T 78-72 on Saturday. The Lady Hornets defeated Quincy 75-62 on Tuesday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team defeated Lincoln 92-80 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Eastern New Mexico State 74-66 on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated William Jewell 90-54 on Saturday. The Lady Tigers defeated Colorado Springs 66-65 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated MSU-Denver 88-73 on Wednesday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Bethel 74-53 on Sunday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley Open on Friday and finished with one individual champion and two places. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team competed in the Nebraska Kearney tournament on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team defeated William Jewell 65-54 on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 89-54 against Eastern New Mexico on Saturday. The Lady Jets defeated Central Christian 94-43 on Monday. … The Jet men’s basketball team defeated Manhattan Christian 85-55 on Tuesday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team competed in the Central Missouri tournament and the Nebraska Kearney tournament on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Quincy 80-68 on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated McKendree 86-67 on Saturday. The Lady Lions lost 61-57 against Drury on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Truman State 96-82 on Wednesday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Maryville 114-78 on Friday. The Lions lost 94-86 against Rockhurst on Tuesday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 86-71 against Harding on Saturday. The Lady Griffons lost 76-70 against Ouachita Baptist on Monday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Quincy 82-80 on Saturday. The Griffons defeated William Jewell 82-56 on Tuesday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team is scheduled to return to the court Saturday against Wayne State. … The Loper men’s basketball team defeated Hastings 71-68 on Wednesday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team competed in a tournament it hosted on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated MSU Denver 78-68 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Southwest Baptist 76-61 on Saturday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 71-64 against Henderson State on Tuesday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team lost 91-71 against Southern Nazarene on Friday. The Riverhawks defeated Ecclesia 102-59 on Monday. The Riverhawks defeated Arkansas Tech 80-65 on Wednesday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Lincoln 61-50 on Saturday. The Lady Bearcats defeated William Jewell 70-44 on Tuesday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team defeated Northern State 73-65 on Saturday. The Bearcats lost 69-51 against Northern Michigan on Sunday. The Bearcats defeated York 97-59 on Wednesday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 87-62 against Texas Womans on Tuesday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball lost 76-72 against Oklahoma Baptist on Friday. The Gorillas lost 80-74 against Quincy on Monday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team defeated Ozark Christian 83-36 on Friday. The Lady Hillcats defeated Regis 68-48 on Monday. The Lady Hillcats lost 79-73 against Colorado Mines on Tuesday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Southern Arkansas 96-88 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team defeated Southwest Baptist 70-47 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Metro State 86-64 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball defeated William Jewell 90-54 on Saturday. The Ichabod defeated Friends 95-51 on Tuesday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 7 0 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 5 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 6 2 0 0

Fort Hays 3 1 0 0

Pittsburg St. 3 1 0 0

Mo. Western 5 2 0 0

Mo. Southern 3 2 0 0

Kan. Newman 3 2 0 0

NW Missouri 4 3 0 0

Neb. Kearney 3 3 0 0

Emporia St. 2 2 0 0

Cent. Okla. 3 5 0 0

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Fort Hays 6 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 3 1 0 0

Cent. Okla. 3 1 0 0

Washburn 3 1 0 0

Cent. Missouri 3 2 0 0

Emporia St. 3 2 0 0

NW Missouri 4 3 0 0

Mo. Southern 4 3 0 0

Kan. Newman 3 3 0 0

Neb. Kearney 3 4 0 0

Mo. Western 2 5 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 1 4 0 0