COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 3 Reacp

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association saw its opening night of intra-league basketball action on Thursday and not much changed atop the MIAA basketball standings.

Washburn continues to lead the MIAA men’s basketball standings with an undefeated, 9-0, 1-0 record while Arkansas Fort Smith, Central Missouri, Missouri Western, Missouri Southern, Kansas Newman and Northwest Missouri State join the Ichabod atop the MIAA men’s standings with victories on the opening night of intra-MIAA action.

Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri State share the lead in the MIAA women’s standings as the MIAA women have had two nights of intra-league action and the Lady Gorillas and Lady Bearcats are both 2-0 in MIAA play while Fort Hays State, Washburn, Central Missouri and Missouri Southern are each 1-0 in MIAA play.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 80-76 against Ouachita Baptist on Saturday. The Lady Lions defeated Northeastern State 71-49 on Tuesday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern State 86-75 on Tuesday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Evangel 83-69 on Saturday. The Jennies lost 65-60 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 89-62 on Sunday. The Mules defeated Fort Hays State 64-50 on Thursday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team returns to the mat on Saturday against Wisconsin Parkside.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho basketball team defeated Colorado Springs 80-66 on Saturday. The Lady Bronchos lost 62-59 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. … The Broncho men’s basketball team lost 107-46 against Central Christian on Sunday. The Bronchos lost 77-63 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. … The Broncho men’s wrestling team lost 52-0 in an MIAA dual against Kansas Newman on Wednesday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Saint Mary 91-55 on Sunday. The Lady Hornets lost 77-69 in overtime against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team lost 69-48 against Oklahoma Baptist on Friday. The Hornets lost 85-83 against Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday. The Hornets lost 77-70 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Central Missouri 65-60 on Thursday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Manhattan Christian 92-44 on Saturday. The Tigers lost 64-50 against Central Missouri on Thursday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team defeated Simon Frasier 25-22 and defeated Adams State 40-9 on Tuesday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team returns to the mat on Saturday against Colorado School of Mines.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 74-49 against Northeastern State on Thursday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 88-75 against Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday. The Jets defeated Northeastern State 81-71 on Thursday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team defeated Central Oklahoma 52-0 on Wednesday in an MIAA dual.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Southern Nazarene 85-75 on Saturday. The Lady Lions defeated Rogers State 84-67 on Thursday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 104-56 on Saturday. The Lions defeated Ozark Christian 133-68 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Rogers State 84-77 on Thursday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 62-48 against Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Tech 90-72 on Friday. The Griffons defeated Northwest Missouri State 99-77 on Tuesday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Wayne State 69-59 on Saturday. The Lady Lopers lost 71-65 against Washburn on Thursday. … The Loper men’s basketball team defeated Wayne State 62-59 on Saturday. The Lopers lost 92-64 against Washburn on Thursday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team returns to the mat on Friday against Chadron State.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated Southwest Oklahoma 65-59 on Saturday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 71-49 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Kansas Newman 74-49 on Thursday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team defeated Mississippi College 86-68 on Saturday. The Riverhawks lost 92-71 against Missouri State on Sunday. The Riverhawks lost 86-75 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Tuesday. The Riverhawks lost 81-71 against Kansas Newman on Thursday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Graceland 69-62 on Sunday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Missouri Western 62-48 on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Emporia State 77-69 in overtime on Thursday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 99-77 against Missouri Western on Tuesday. The Bearcats defeated Emporia State 77-70 on Thursday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team defeated Angelos State 66-46 on Sunday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Central Oklahoma 62-59 on Thursday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 101-58 on Sunday. The Gorillas defeated Central Oklahoma 77-63 on Thursday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team lost 75-59 against Henderson State on Saturday. The Lady Hillcats lost 84-67 against Missouri Southern on Thursday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Southeast Oklahoma State 83-65 on Friday. The Hillcats lost 67-65 against Southern Nazarene on Saturday. The Hillcats lost 84-77 against Missouri Southern on Thursday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 53-49 against St. Mary’s on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 62-48 on Saturday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Nebraska Kearney 71-65 on Thursday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 118-30 on Saturday. The Ichabod defeated Nebraska Kearney 92-64 on Thursday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 9 0 1 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 6 0 1 0

Cent. Missouri 8 2 1 0

Mo. Western 7 2 1 0

Mo. Southern 6 2 1 0

Kan. Newman 4 3 1 0

NW Missouri 6 3 1 0

Fort Hays 5 2 0 1

Pittsburg St. 4 3 0 1

Neb. Kearney 4 4 0 1

Emporia St. 2 5 0 1

Cent. Okla. 3 7 0 1

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Pittsburg St. 5 1 2 0

NW Missouri 7 3 2 0

Fort Hays 7 0 1 0

Washburn 5 2 1 0

Cent. Missouri 5 2 1 0

Mo. Southern 6 3 1 0

Mo. Western 2 6 0 0

Cent. Okla. 4 2 0 1

Emporia St. 4 3 0 1

Kan. Newman 3 4 0 1

Neb. Kearney 4 5 0 1

Ark. Ft. Smith 1 6 0 1