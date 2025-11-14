COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 2 Recap

It’s still early in the 2025-26 winter Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association season, but some action has already taken place and all MIAA schools are scheduled to begin winter competition in the coming week.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week, to open the season or when they are scheduled to begin the season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Arkansas-Monticello. … The Lion men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Harding.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against the University of Mary. … The Mule men’s basketball team open the season on Friday when it defeated Colorado School of Mines 96-64. The Mules lost 80-75 against Montana State on Saturday. The Mules defeated New Mexico Highland 78-74 on Sunday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team lost 25-18 against McKendree on Saturday.

Central Oklahoma

The Lady Broncho basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Southwest Minnesota State. … The Broncho men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to the court Friday against Minnesota Crookston. … The Broncho men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to action Saturday in the Drury Open.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Wayne State. … The Hornet men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Wayne State.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Concordia-St. Paul. … The Tiger men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Club. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team opened the season on Saturday at the Dakota Wesleyan tournament where the Tigers had three individuals place.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Southern Arkansas. … The Jet men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Southwest Oklahoma State. … The Jets men’s wrestling team lost 27-17 against Friend son Wednesday night.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday at Augustana. … The Lion men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Arkansas Tech.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team is scheduled to return to the court Friday against Minnesota State. … The Griffon men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to the court Friday against Augustana.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team opened the season on Friday, suffering an 84-80 loss against Colorado State – Pueblo. The Lady Lopers defeated Colorado Mines 72-70 on Saturday. The Lady Lopers defeated UT Tyler 56-46 on Sunday. … The Loper men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday suffering a 73-62 loss against Angelos State. The Lopers defeated Colorado Mines 85-76 on Saturday. The Lopers lost 100-80 against MSU Billings on Sunday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team had one individual place in the Dakota Wesleyan tournament on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Oklahoma Baptist. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday against Arkansas-Monticello.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team is scheduled to return to the court Friday against Sioux Falls. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to the court Friday against St. Cloud State.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Northern State. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to the court Friday against Sioux Falls.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Southwest Oklahoma State. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against Ouachita Baptist.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday against St. Cloud University. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to the court Friday against Minnesota State – Moorhead.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Okla. 3 0 0 0

Washburn 2 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 2 1 0 0

Mo. Western 1 1 0 0

NW Missouri 1 1 0 0

Neb. Kearney 1 2 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 2 1 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 2 0 0