COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 18 Recap

The regular season for the 2025-26 winter season in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association is complete with the 2026 MIAA basketball postseason tournaments beginning this week in Kansas City.

Washburn won the 2026 MIAA men’s regular season championship with a 27-2, 17-2 record while Central Missouri finished 2nd with a 22-9, 13-6 record. Arkansas Fort Smith was third with a 21-7, 12-7 record, followed by Missouri Western (20-10, 12-7) and Fort Hays State (18-10, 12-7).

Central Missouri captured the 2026 MIAA regular season women’s basketball championship with a 23-5, 17-2 record, followed by Fort Hays State with a 24-4, 16-4 record, Missouri Southern (19-9, 13-6) and Pittsburg State (17-11, 11-8).

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 70-58 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Rogers State 72-61 on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 69-56 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Lions lost 84-79 against Rogers State on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 73-64 on Wednesday. The Jennies defeated Pittsburg State 73-58 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 95-69 on Wednesday. The Mules defeated Pittsburg State 78-61 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team placed 2nd with 132.0 points on Sunday in the Super regional tournament.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 70-58 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos lost 69-66 against Northeastern State on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 69-56 on Thursday. The Broncos lost 82-75 against Northeastern State on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team won the Super Regional tournament on Sunday with 132.0 points.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 72-67 against Missouri Western on Wednesday. The Lady Hornets lost 71-70 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Western 92-78 on Wednesday. The Hornets lost 81-56 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 73-63 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 88-73 on Thursday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team will compete in the national tournament on Friday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team finished 11th with 23.0 points on Saturday in the Super Regional tournament.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 57-54 on Thursday. The Lady Jets lost 94-88 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 68-65 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Jets lost 97-82 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team placed third, as a team, on Sunday in the Oklahoma Super Regional tournament.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 73-64 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 83-64 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 95-69 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. The Lions lost 84-74 against Washburn on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team defeated Emporia State 72-67 on Wednesday. The Lady Griffons defeated Kansas Newman 94-88 on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team lost 92-78 against Emporia State on Wednesday. The Griffons defeated Kansas Newman 97-82 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Fort Hays State 73-63 on Thursday. … The Loper men’s basketball team lost 88-73 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team won a Super Regional title on Saturday with 142.0 points.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team lost 53-51 against Rogers State on Wednesday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Central Oklahoma 69-66 on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team lost 84-80 against Rogers State on Wednesday. The Riverhawks defeated Central Oklahoma 82-75 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 57-54 against Kansas Newman on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Emporia State 71-70 on Saturday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 68-65 on Thursday. The Bearcats defeated Emporia State 81-56 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 71-56 against Washburn on Wednesday. The Lady Gorillas lost 73-58 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team lost 88-49 against Washburn on Wednesday. The Gorillas lost 78-61 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team defeated Northeastern State 53-51 on Wednesday. The Lady Hillcats lost 72-61 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern State 84-80 on Wednesday. The Hillcats defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 84-79 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 71-56 on Wednesday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Missouri Southern 83-64 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 88-49 on Wednesday. The Ichabod defeated Missouri Southern 84-74 on Saturday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 27 2 17 2

Cent. Missouri 22 9 13 6

Ark. Ft. Smith 21 7 12 7

Mo. Western 20 10 12 7

Pittsburg St. 18 10 12 7

Fort Hays 19 9 11 8

NW Missouri 16 13 10 9

Mo. Southern 16 12 10 9

Emporia St. 11 17 7 12

Cent. Okla. 12 19 7 12

Neb. Kearney 13 17 6 13

Kan. Newman 6 23 2 18

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 23 5 17 2

Fort Hays 24 4 16 4

Mo. Southern 19 9 13 6

Pittsburg St. 17 11 11 8

Washburn 20 8 10 10

Mo. Western 14 15 9 10

NW Missouri 18 11 8 11

Neb. Kearney 15 15 8 11

Emporia St. 13 15 7 12

Cent. Okla. 13 15 7 12

Ark. Ft. Smith 7 20 6 13

Kan. Newman 9 19 3 16