COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 17 Recap

The 2026 post season has begun in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s winter season and it saw the Fort Hays State Lady Tiger wrestling team qualify four individuals for next week’s national tournament.

The MIAA men’s wrestling teams will compete in their regional tournaments this week while the MIAA basketball teams are entering the final stretch of the 2025-26 regular season before the MIAA basketball tournaments begin the first week of March.

Washburn continues atop the MIAA men’s basketball standings with a 25-2, 15-2 record and is followed by Arkansas Fort Smith (21-5, 12-5), Central Missouri (20-9, 11-6) and Missouri Western (19-9, 11-6).

Fort Hays State has moved back atop the MIAA women’s standings with a 24-3, 16-3 record while Central Missouri drops to 2nd with a 21-5, 15-2 record. Missouri Southern (19-7, 13-4) is in third, followed by Pittsburg State (17-9, 10-7) and Washburn (18-8, 10-8)

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Missouri Western 80-60 on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 62-54 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Western 98-87 on Thursday. The Lions defeated Northwest Missouri State 73-68 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Rogers State 67-45 on Thursday. The Jennies lost 79-44 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Mule men’s basketball team lost 70-61 against Rogers State on Thursday. The Mules lost 74-70 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Mule men’s wresting team will return to action on Saturday in the regional tournament.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Washburn 63-48 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos defeated Central Missouri 79-44 on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team defeated Washburn 82-58 on Thursday. The Broncos defeated Central Missouri 74-70 on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s wresting team will return to action on Sunday when it competes in the regional tournament.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 71-59 on Saturday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 92-63 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 78-67 against Missouri Southern on Thursday. The Lady Tigers defeated Pittsburg State 74-71 on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team lost 64-60 against Missouri Southern on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Pittsburg State 65-56 on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team placed fourth with 106.5 points and four national qualifiers on Sunday in the regional tournament. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team completed the regular season on Sunday with a 32-18 dual victory against Kansas Newman.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 71-59 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 92-63 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team lost a MIAA dual 32-18 against Fort Hays State on Sunday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Fort Hays State 78-67 on Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Nebraska Kearney 75-69 on Saturday. … The Lions men’s basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 83-75 on Monday. The Lions defeated Fort Hays State 64-60 on Thursday. The Lions defeated Nebraska Kearney 101-92 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 80-60 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Thursday. The Lady Griffons defeated Northeastern State 79-70 on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team lost 98-87 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Thursday. The Griffons defeated Northeastern State 97-83 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 72-62 on Thursday. The Lady Lopers lost 75-69 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Loper men’s basketball team lost 86-70 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Lopers lost 101-92 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team returns to action on Saturday in the regional tournament.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team lost 68-56 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 79-70 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team lost 87-80 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Riverhawks lost 97-83 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Northeastern State 68-56 on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 62-54 on Saturday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern State 87-80 on Thursday. The Bearcats lost 73-68 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 72-62 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. The Lady Gorillas lost 74-71 against Fort Hays State on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team lost 83-75 against Missouri Southern on Monday. The Gorillas defeated Nebraska Kearney 86-70 on Thursday. The Gorillas lost 65-56 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team lost 67-45 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Lady Hillcats lost 81-60 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Central Missouri 70-61 on Thursday. The Hillcats lost 81-64 against Washburn on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 63-48 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Rogers State 81-60 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team lost 82-58 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Ichabod defeated Rogers State 81-64 on Saturday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 25 2 15 2

Ark. Ft. Smith 21 5 12 5

Cent. Missouri 20 9 11 6

Mo. Western 19 9 11 6

NW Missouri 16 11 10 7

Pittsburg St. 16 10 10 7

Mo. Southern 16 10 10 7

Fort Hays 18 9 10 8

Emporia St. 10 16 6 11

Cent. Okla. 11 18 6 11

Neb. Kearney 13 16 6 12

Kan. Newman 6 21 2 16

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Fort Hays 24 3 16 3

Cent. Missouri 21 5 15 2

Mo. Southern 19 7 13 4

Pittsburg St. 17 9 10 7

Washburn 18 8 10 8

Emporia St. 13 13 7 10

Mo. Western 12 15 7 10

NW Missouri 17 10 7 10

Neb. Kearney 14 15 7 11

Cent. Okla. 12 14 6 11

Ark. Ft. Smith 6 19 5 12

Kan. Newman 8 18 2 15