COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 16 Recap

The 2026 winter postseason will begin for one Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association team this week, while the rest of the MIAA continues to put finishing touches on their home stretch towards the postseason.

The Fort Hays State Tiger women’s wrestling team will compete in the regional tournament on Saturday. Fort Hays State is the only MIAA school to compete in wrestling, while the rest of the MIAA, which offers men’s wrestling, will see their teams begin postseason action the following weekend with the MIAA basketball tournaments scheduled for the first week in March.

The standings in the MIAA basketball standings are like what they were in the previous weeks.

Washburn continues to lead the MIAA men’s basketball standings with a 24-1, 14-1 record while Central Missouri is in 2nd with a 20-7, 11-4 record followed by Arkansas Fort Smith with a 19-5, 10-5 record and Missouri Western at 18-8, 10-5.

Central Missouri continues to lead the MIAA women’s basketball standings with a 20-4, 14-1 record. Fort Hays State is in 2nd place with a 23-2, 15-2 record and is followed by Missouri Southern (17-5, 11-3), Washburn (17-7, 9-6) and Pittsburg State (16-7, 8-7).

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 85-70 against Washburn on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 95-47 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 81-53 against Washburn on Thursday. The Lions lost 80-52 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Northwestern State 61-51 on Thursday. The Jennies defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 95-47 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern State 92-65 on Thursday. The Mules defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 80-52 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team defeated Kansas Newman 44-6 on Saturday. The Mules defeated Central Oklahoma 37-7 on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 64-61 against Rogers State on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team defeated Rogers State 75-59 on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team lost 37-7 against Central Missouri on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 69-56 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Nebraska Kearney 78-75 on Saturday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team lost 62-56 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Hornets lost 84-78 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Emporia State 69-56 on Thursday. The Lady Tigers defeated Kansas Newman 99-57 on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Emporia State 62-56 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Kansas Newman 91-83 on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team will compete in the regional tournament on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team lost 39-4 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 76-42 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. The Lady Jets lost 99-57 against Fort Hays State on Saturday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 86-67 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. The Jets lost 91-83 against Fort Hays State on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team lost 44-6 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 65-60 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 85-75 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 81-74 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Lions lost 66-65 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 64-61 against Pittsburg State on Wednesday. The Lady Griffons defeated Missouri Southern 85-75 on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 78-70 on Wednesday. The Griffons defeated Missouri Southern 66-65 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 76-42 on Thursday. The Lady Lopers lost 78-75 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Loper men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 86-67 on Thursday. The Lopers defeated Emporia State 84-78 on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team defeated Fort Hays State 39-4 on Friday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team lost 61-51 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 72-64 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team lost 92-65 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Riverhawks lost 78-54 against Washburn on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 65-60 on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Pittsburg State 65-59 on Saturday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 81-74 on Thursday. The Bearcats lost 68-67 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

Lady Gorilla basketball team defeated Missouri Western 64-61 on Wednesday. The Lady Gorillas lost 65-59 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team lost 78-70 against Missouri Western on Wednesday. The Gorillas defeated Northwest Missouri State 68-67 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 64-61 on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team lost 75-59 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 85-70 on Thursday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Northeastern State 72-64 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 81-53 on Thursday. The Ichabod defeated Northeastern State 78-54 on Saturday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 24 1 14 1

Cent. Missouri 20 7 11 4

Ark. Ft. Smith 19 5 10 5

Mo. Western 18 8 10 5

NW Missouri 15 9 9 5

Pittsburg St. 15 9 9 6

Fort Hays 17 8 9 7

Mo. Southern 13 10 7 7

Neb. Kearney 13 14 6 10

Emporia St. 9 16 5 11

Cent. Okla. 9 18 4 11

Kan. Newman 6 20 2 15

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 20 4 14 1

Fort Hays 23 2 15 2

Mo. Southern 17 6 11 3

Washburn 17 7 9 6

Pittsburg St. 16 7 8 7

NW Missouri 15 10 7 8

Mo. Western 11 14 6 9

Neb. Kearney 13 14 6 10

Emporia St. 12 13 6 10

Cent. Okla. 10 14 4 11

Ark. Ft. Smith 5 18 4 11

Kan. Newman 8 17 2 14