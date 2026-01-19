COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 12 Recap

With teams settling into the home stretch in the 2025-26 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association winter season, there was one change in the women’s standings and none in the men’s standings this past week.

Things remained the same this week in the MIAA men’s basketball standings with Washburn atop with a 17-0, 7-0 record while Arkansas Fort Smith is 2nd with a 14-2, 5-2 record, followed by Northwest Missouri State at 11-6, 5-2 and Central Missouri with a 14-5, 5-2 record.

Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball team moved a spot ahead of Pittsburg State 5th place, but that was only movement in the MIAA women’s basketball standings this past week.

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 67-43 against Northeastern State on Friday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 71-63 against Northeastern State on Friday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 64-54 on Wednesday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 96-57 on Wednesday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team scored 342.5 points with six individual champions on Sunday in the Denker Open tournament.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 85-81 against Missouri Southern on Wednesday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team lost 81-75 against Missouri Southern on Wednesday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team defeated Grand Valley State 30-21 on Friday. The Broncos scored 178.5 points on Sunday in the Denker Open tournament.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 63-52 against Washburn on Thursday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team lost 75-64 against Washburn on Thursday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Missouri Western 66-60 on Thursday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Western 74-61 on Thursday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team went 1-1 on Sunday in the Fort Hays State triangular as they defeated Sioux Falls 41-6 and lost 24-21 against Colorado Mines. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team scored 98.0 points on Sunday in the Denker Open.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 64-54 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 96-57 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team went 0-2 on Friday as they lost 46-6 against Nebraska Kearney and 34-20 against Sioux Falls. The Jets scored 13.0 points on Sunday in the Denker Open.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 85-81 on Wednesday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 81-75 on Wednesday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 66-60 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team lost 74-61 against Fort Hays State on Thursday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 66-51 on Thursday. … The Loper men’s basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 95-89 in two overtimes on Thursday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team went 2-0 on Friday as they defeated Kansas Newman 46-6 and Sioux Falls 45-6.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 67-43 on Friday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 71-63 on Friday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 66-51 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 95-89 in double overtime against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team defeated Rogers State 68-57 on Wednesday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team lost 64-59 against Rogers State on Wednesday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team lost 68-57 against Pittsburg State on Wednesday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 64-59 on Wednesday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team defeated Emporia State 63-52 on Thursday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Emporia State 75-64 on Thursday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 17 0 7 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 14 2 5 2

NW Missouri 11 6 5 2

Cent. Missouri 14 5 5 2

Mo. Western 12 6 4 3

Fort Hays 12 4 4 3

Pittsburg St. 10 6 4 3

Mo. Southern 9 7 3 4

Cent. Okla. 7 12 2 5

Neb. Kearney 9 9 2 5

Emporia St. 5 11 1 6

Kan. Newman 5 12 1 7

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 13 3 7 0

Fort Hays 15 1 7 1

Mo. Southern 12 4 6 1

Washburn 11 5 6 2

NW Missouri 10 7 4 3

Pittsburg St. 13 3 3 4

Neb. Kearney 10 8 3 4

Emporia St. 8 8 2 5

Mo. Western 7 10 2 5

Ark. Ft. Smith 3 12 2 5

Cent. Okla. 8 8 2 5

Kan. Newman 7 9 1 6