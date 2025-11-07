COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 1 Recap

Things have begun across the Mid-America Intercollegiate Activities Association for the 2025-26 winter season, but most MIAA winter teams are still in preparation mode.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done to open the season or when they are scheduled to begin the season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team is scheduled to open the season on Friday, November 14 against Arkansas Monticello. … The Lions men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday, November 14 when they play Haring.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennie basketball team is scheduled to open the season on Friday, November 14 against U Mary. … The Mule men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday when they play host to Colorado School of Mines. … The Mule men’s wrestling team went 3-0 in duals on Sunday, November 2 when they defeated Missouri Valley 38-6, Central Methodist 30-15 and Drury 30-15. The Mules dropped a pair of matches on Sunday, November 2 losing 47-0 against Ouachita Baptist and 27-11 against Little Park.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho basketball team is scheduled to open the season on Friday, November 14 against Southwest Minnesota State. … The Broncho men’s basketball team defeated Simon Frasier 75-60 to open the season on Friday, October 31. The Bronchos defeated Central Washington 75-65 on Saturday. The Bronchos defeated Western Washington 69-63 on Sunday. … The Broncho men’s wrestling team opened the season on Friday, Saturday October 31-November 1 at the Friends University Falcon Open where they had 10 placers in two divisions.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 against Wayne State. … The Hornet men’s basketball team is scheduled to open the season on Friday, November 14 when they play host to Wayne State.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 against Concordia – St. Paul. … The Tiger men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season on Saturday, November 15 when they play Southwest Minnesota State. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team opened their season on Sunday, November 2 in the Maverick Open where they had 15 individual placers including three champions. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team is scheduled to begin the season Saturday at the Dakota Wesleyan tournament.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 against Southern Arkansas. … The Jet men’s basketball team is scheduled to open the season Friday, November 14 against Southwest Oklahoma State. … The Jet men’s wrestling team opened the season on Friday, Saturday October 31-November 1 at the Friends University tournament where Jevin Foust led the way for the Jets with a 4th-place individual finish.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 at Augustana. … The Lion men’s basketball team is scheduled to open the season Friday, November 14 against Arkansas Tech.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team opened the season on Friday, October 31 losing 83-61 against Grand Valley State. The Lady Griffon lost 82-75 against Lubbock Christian on Sunday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday, October 31 losing 87-75 against West Texas A&M. The Griffons defeated Missouri-St. Louis 71-63 on Sunday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 7 against Colorado State – Pueblo. … The Loper men’s basketball team is scheduled to open the season tonight, Friday, November 7 against Angelos State. … The Loper men’s wrestling team opened the season Thursday night with a 42-(-1) victory against Southeast Nebraska Community College. SNCC lost one team point in the dual victory by the Lopers.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 against Oklahoma Baptist. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team is scheduled to open the season Friday, November 14 against Arkansas Monticello.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team opened the season losing 56-51 against Adams State on Friday, October 31. The Lady Bearcats lost 67-51 against West Texas A&M on Sunday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday, October 31 losing 71-49 against Minnesota State. The Bearcats defeated Missouri-St. Louis 82-79 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 against Northern State. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team opened the season on Saturday, November 1 losing 76-70 against West Texas A&M. The Gorillas defeated Minnesota State-Mankato 75-53 on Sunday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 against Southwest Oklahoma State. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 against Ouachita Baptist.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday, November 14 against St. Cloud University. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team opened the season on Saturday with a 101-53 victory against Augustana. The Ichabod defeated Dallas Baptist 89-77 on Sunday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Okla. 3 0 0 0

Washburn 2 0 0 0

Mo. Western 1 1 0 0

NW Missouri 1 1 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 2 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0