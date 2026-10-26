COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 1 Recap

The 2026 – 27 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association winter athletic season is scheduled to begin this week at a couple different schools.

Here is a look at when, and against whom, each MIAA winter team will begin the winter season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Arkansas Monticello. … The Lion men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against East Central.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team will begin its season on Friday against Northeastern Michigan. … The Mule basketball team will begin its season on November 7 against Ganim. … The Mule wrestling team will begin its season on November 2 against Avila.

Central Oklahoma

The Lady Bronco basketball team will begin its season on November 9 against Southwestern Christian. … The Bronco men’s basketball team will begin its season on Friday against Northern Michigan. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team will begin its season on November 1 in the Viking Open.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team will begin its season on November 12 against Ouachita Baptist. … The Hornet men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Minnesota Duluth.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team will begin its season on November 9 against Tabor. … The Tiger men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Southwest Minnesota. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team will begin its season on November 1 in the Luther Hill Open. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team will begin its season on November 1 against Ouachita Baptist.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team will begin its season on Wednesday against Wichita State. … The Jet men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 10 against Missouri State. … The Jet men’s wrestling team will begin its season on November 3 in the Colby Community College Dual tournament.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team will begin its season on Wednesday against Missouri State. … The Lion men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Arkansas Tech.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team will begin its season on November 6 against Gannon. … The Griffon men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against St. Cloud State.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team will begin its season on November 9 against Sioux Falls. … The Loper men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Concordia-St. Paul. … The Loper men’s wrestling team will begin its season on November 7 in the Dakota Wesleyan Open.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team will begin its season on Friday against Tampa. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Texas A&M Kingsville. … The Riverhawk women’s wrestling team will begin its season on November 1 at Oklahoma. … The Riverhawk men’s wrestling team will begin its season on November 1 at Oklahoma.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team will begin its season on November 9 against Lincoln. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 9 against William Jewell.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Southwest Baptist. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Sioux Falls.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Oklahoma Baptist. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against Henderson State.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team will begin its season on November 13 against St. Cloud State. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 7 against Point Loma.

2026-27 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0

2026-27 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0

2026-27 MIAA Men’s Wrestling Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

NE State 0 0 0 0

2026-27 MIAA Women’s Wrestling Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NE State 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0