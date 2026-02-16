COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 5 Recap

Intra league games are beginning in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s 2026 baseball season, while the MIAA softball teams are still working on fine-tuning their approach in early-season tournaments.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their 2026 spring campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team lost 10-0 against Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday. The Lions defeated William Jewell 17-10 on Friday. The Lions lost 13-9 against William Jewell on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team will return to action on Friday in the Washburn Invitational. … The Mule baseball team lost 9-7 against Drury on Tuesday. The Mules swept Southwest Baptist 14-4 and 15-6 on Friday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

Softball – The Lady Bronco softball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist 9-3 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Harding 7-6 and Arkansas Monticello 7-2. The Lady Broncos split two games on Saturday, losing 14-6 against Southern Arkansas and defeating Southeastern Oklahoma State 10-8.

The Bronco baseball team swept Colorado Christian 1-0 and 7-4 on Friday. The Broncos defeated Colorado Christian 8-7 on Saturday. The Broncos defeated Colorado Christian 7-2 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team will return to action on Friday in the Washburn Invitational. … The Hornet baseball team lost 5-4 against Metro State-Denver on Friday. The Hornets defeated Sioux Falls 6-3 on Saturday. The Hornets defeated Metro State – Denver 10-9 on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team split two games on Friday, defeating East Central 8-7 and losing 9-5 against Southern Arkansas. The Lady Tigers lost two games on Saturday, losing 12-1 against Southwestern Oklahoma State and 6-5 against Arkansas Monticello. The Lady Tigers defeated Harding 5-2 on Sunday. … The Tiger baseball team got swept by Colorado Mines 21-7 and 11-8 on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Colorado Mines 9-2 on Sunday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team will return to action on Friday in the Washburn Invitational. … The Jet baseball team got swept by Upper Iowa 7-6 and 8-7 on Friday. The Jets split a doubleheader against Upper Iowa on Sunday, losing the opener 15-6 and wining the 2nd game 3-2.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 10-3 on Friday. The Lady Lions went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Arkansas Monticello 12-3 and Southern Arkansas 8-0. The Lady Lions went 2-0 on Sunday, defeating Southwestern Oklahoma State 6-5 and Harding 10-9. … The Lion baseball team split two games on Friday, winning 7-2 against McKendree and losing 5-3 against Indianapolis. The Lions defeated McKendree 3-2 on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team split two games on Thursday, as they defeated Southern Nazarene 9-5 and lost 12-4 against Missouri St. Louis. The Lady Griffons went 2-0 on Friday, as they defeated Quincy 11-0 and Southwest Baptist 16-3. … The Griffon baseball team defeated St. Cloud State 8-1 on Friday. The Griffons split a doubleheader with St. Cloud State on Sunday, winning the opener 9-8 and losing the 2nd game 5-3.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball split two games on Friday, losing 3-0 against Southern Nazarene and defeating Missouri St. Louis 4-2.

NORTHEASTERN

The Lady Riverhawk softball team defeated East Central 1-0 on Thursday. The Lady Riverhawks went 0-2 on Friday, losing 7-6 against Arkansas Monticello and 12-7 against Oklahoma Baptist. The Lady Riverhawks lost twice on Saturday, losing 8-3 against Harding and 8-6 against Southwestern Oklahoma State. … The Riverhawk baseball team defeated Northwestern Iowa 12-11 on Tuesday. The Riverhawks split a doubleheader with Truman State on Friday, losing the opener 6-2 and winning the 2nd game 19-9. The Riverhawks were swept by Truman State on Sunday, losing 7-5 and 8-5.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team split two games on Friday, defeating Missouri St. Louis 5-0 and losing 3-2 against Maryville. … The Bearcat baseball team lost 10-1 against Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday. The Bearcats defeated Pueblo 8-7 on Saturday. The Bearcats defeated Pueblo 9-7 on Sunday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Christian Brothers 8-0 and Arkansas Tech 8-2. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Maryville 13-3 on Friday. The Gorillas swept Maryville 10-6 and 10-0 on Sunday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team will return to action on Tuesday with a doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated East Carolina 10-6 on Tuesday. The Hillcats lost 10-6 against Missouri St. Louis on Sunday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Oklahoma Baptist 2-0 and East Central 8-0. The Lady Ichabod went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Harding 7-3 and Southwestern Oklahoma State 3-1. The Lady Ichabod defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State 6-0 on Sunday. … The Ichabod baseball team defeated Sioux Falls 9-3 on Friday. The Ichabod lost 4-2 against Metro State – Denver on Saturday. The Ichabod lost 8-1 against Sioux Falls on Sunday.