COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 4 Recap

The entire Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, except the Fort Hays State softball team, has begun its 2026 spring season.

The Lady Tigers will see their softball season open this Friday when they compete in the Tahlequah, Oklahoma Festival.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their 2026 spring campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Eagle baseball team lost 7-0 against Henderson State on Thursday. The Eagles lost 19-7 against Harding on Friday. The Eagles lost 13-10 against Ouachita Baptist on Saturday. The Eagles lost 21-11 against Henderson State on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennie softball team split two games on Friday as they defeated Drury 4-2 and lost 12-7 against Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Jennies split two games on Saturday as they lost 7-3 against Southern Arkansas and won 7-3 against Maryville. … The Mule baseball team defeated Arkansas Tech 16-6 on Friday. The Mules swept Arkansas City 3-0 and 5-1 on Saturday. The Mules defeated Arkansas Tech 10-4 on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team split a pair of game on Monday, defeating Minnesota Crookston 10-7 and losing 7-4 against Arkansas Monticello. The Lady Broncos split two games on Tuesday, defeating McKendree 7-3 and losing 5-4 against Missouri S&T. The Lady Broncos lost 5-0 against Fort Lewis on Friday. The Lady Broncos went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Eastern New Mexico 6-5 and New Mexico Highland 26-7. The Lady Broncos lost 7-2 against Black Hills State on Sunday. … The Bronco baseball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist 8-7 on Tuesday. The Broncos defeated East Central 7-4 on Thursday. The Broncos lost 7-3 against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Friday. The Broncos lost 12-1 against Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday. The Broncos lost 11-3 against East Central on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team split two games on Friday, losing 3-2 against Arkansas Tech and defeating William Jewell 10-4. The Lady Hornets split two games on Saturday, defeating Truman State 6-4 and losing 8-6 against Harding. The Lady Hornets lost 4-3 against St. Mary’s on Sunday and their game against Arkansas Monticello on Sunday was cancelled. … The Hornet baseball team defeated East Central 18-12 on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Missouri St. Louis 10-1 on Friday. The Hornets lost 12-7 against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team will open this Friday in the Tahlequah, Oklahoma Festival. … The Tiger baseball team lost 2-1 against Ouachita Baptist on Friday. The Tigers went 0-2 on Saturday as they lost 11-6 against Henderson State and 8-6 against Harding. The Tigers lost 8-6 against Harding on Sunday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team split a pair of games on Monday, defeating Sioux Falls 3-2 and losing 8-2 against Missouri S&T. … The Jet baseball team lost 5-3 against Metro State Denver on Friday. The Jets were swept 16-6 and 9-2 by Metro State on Saturday. The Jets lost 9-2 against Metro State on Sunday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team split two games on Friday, defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 10-3 and losing 2-1 against Drury. The Lady Lions swept two games on Saturday, defeating Arkansas Tech 7-1 and Southern Baptist 8-6. The Lady Lions swept both games on Sunday as they defeated Texas Woman’s 8-5 and William Jewell 4-0. … The Lion baseball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist 10-1 on Monday. The Lions lost 7-4 against Henderson State on Friday. The Lions defeated Harding 11-1 on Saturday. The Lions got swept by Ouachita Baptist 6-3 and 8-4 on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Texas A&M International 4-1 and Angelo State 2-0. The Lady Griffons went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated Texas A&M International 2-1 and lost 6-0 against Angelo State. The Lady Griffons swept Ouachita Baptist 5-4 and 3-0 on Sunday. … Baseball – The Griffon baseball team split a doubleheader with Concordia St. Paul on Friday, winning the first game 7-0 on and losing the 2nd game 6-5. The Griffons defeated Concordia St. Paul 9-8 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team split two games on Saturday, losing 6-1 against Wayne State and defeating Chadron State 7-0. The Lady Lopers split two games on Sunday as they lost 4-2 against Wayne State and defeated Chadron State 6-0.

NORTHEASTERN

The Lady Riverhawk softball team split two games on Saturday as they defeated Hillsdale 4-2 and lost 8-0 against UT Tyler. The Lady Riverhawks split the two games on Sunday as they defeated Hillsdale 9-7 and lost 9-3 against UT Tyler. … The Riverhawk baseball team lost 9-8 against Southeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Riverhawks defeated Upper Iowa 18-8 on Saturday. The Riverhawks lost 10-4 against Upper Iowa on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team went 1-1 on Friday, defeating Arkansas Tech 6-5 and losing 11-0 against Southern Arkansas. … The Bearcat baseball team split a doubleheader with Southwestern Oklahoma State on Monday, winning the opener 13-7 and losing the 2nd game 15-4. The Bearcats swept Arkansas Monticello on Friday, winning 15-1 and 18-8. The Bearcats split with Arkansas Monticello on Saturday, winning 5-3 and losing 6-5.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Colorado Spring 16-6 and Adams State 4-0. The Lady Gorillas won both of their games on Saturday as they defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 2-1 and Adams State 11-0. The Lady Gorillas defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 11-2 on Sunday. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Southern Arkansas 13-3 on Monday. The Gorillas defeated Missouri-St. Louis 25-1 on Thursday. The Gorillas defeated Southeastern Oklahoma 6-4 on Friday. The Gorillas defeated East Central 19-0 on Saturday. The Gorilla defeated Southeastern Oklahoma 18-1 on Sunday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team swept two games on Saturday as they defeated Upper Iowa 3-0 and Southern Nazarene 8-0. The Lady Hillcats went 2-0 on Sunday as they defeated Southwestern Oklahoma 1-0 and Midwestern State 4-2. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Mary 6-5 on Friday. The Hillcats defeated Mary 8-0 on Saturday. The Hillcats defeated Mary 6-4 on Sunday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Missouri S&T 8-2 and Harding 13-1. The Lady Ichabod split two games on Saturday, losing 7-0 against Southeastern Oklahoma State and defeating William Jewell 9-0. The Lady Ichabod defeated Truman State 7-5 on Sunday. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 14-4 against Lynn on Friday. The Ichabod defeated Palm Beach Atlantic 18-7 on Saturday. The Ichabod lost 9-8 against Nova Southeastern on Sunday.