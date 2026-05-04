COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 16 Recap

The 2026 spring regular season has concluded for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association in baseball and softball as the MIAA teams prepare for the postseason tournaments, which begin this week.

The Pittsburg State Gorillas are the No. 1 seed in the MIAA baseball tournament as the Gorillas finished the regular season with a 40-8, 27-8 record. The Missouri Southern Lady Lions secured the No. 1 seed in the MIAA softball postseason tournament with a 45-7, 20-4 record.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their baseball and softball campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 6-39, 5-31 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team got swept 3-2, 9-6 by Emporia State on Wednesday. … The Mule baseball team lost 7-6 against Missouri Southern on Thursday. The Mules defeated Missouri Southern 11-7 on Friday. The Mules lost 11-5 against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Kansas Newman 14-0, 5-0 on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 11-3 on Thursday. The Broncos lost 11-10 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Broncos defeated Northwest Missouri State 7-6 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Central Missouri 3-2, 9-6 on Wednesday. The Lady Hornets were swept 5-4, 7-6 by Washburn on Saturday. … The Hornet baseball team defeated Northeastern State 12-2 on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Northeastern State 10-1 on Friday. The Hornets defeated Northeastern State 2-1 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept 5-2, 4-2 by Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Tiger baseball team lost 10-4 against Kansas Newman on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Kansas Newman 11-6 on Friday. The Tigers defeated Kansas Newman 17-7 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball got swept 14-0, 5-0 by Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Jet baseball team lost 18-0 against Pittsburg State on Tuesday. The Jets defeated Fort Hays State 10-4 on Thursday. The Jets lost 11-6 against Fort Hays State on Friday. The Jets lost 17-7 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team swept Pittsburg State 13-2, 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lion baseball team defeated Central Missouri 7-6 on Thursday. The Lions lost 11-7 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lions defeated Central Missouri 11-5 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team swept Pittsburg State 10-8, 7-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Griffons swept Northwest Missouri State 4-0, 8-0 on Friday. … The Griffon baseball team defeated Rogers State 10-2 on Thursday. The Griffons lost 12-2 against Rogers State on Friday. The Griffons defeated Rogers State 5-3 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team swept Fort Hays State 5-2, 4-2 on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team split with Arkansas Tech on Monday, losing the 1st game 2-1 and winning the 2nd game 1-0. The Lady Riverhawks split with Rogers State on Saturday, losing the 1st game 3-1 and winning the 2nd game 5-0. … The Riverhawk baseball team lost 12-2 against Emporia State on Thursday. The Riverhawks lost 10-1 against Emporia State on Friday. The Riverhawks lost 2-1 against Emporia State on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept 4-0, 8-0 by Missouri Western on Friday. … The Bearcat baseball team lost 11-3 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Bearcats defeated Central Oklahoma 11-10 on Friday. The Bearcats lost 7-6 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team got swept 10-8, 7-3 by Missouri Western on Tuesday. The Lady Gorillas were swept 13-2, 3-2 by Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Kansas Newman 18-0 on Tuesday. The Gorillas defeated Washburn 10-7 on Thursday. The Gorillas defeated Washburn 16-4 on Friday. The Gorillas lost 5-0 against Washburn on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team swept Harding 5-1, 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Hillcats split with Drury on Wednesday, losing the 1st game 1-0 and winning the 2nd game 2-1. The Lady Hillcats split with Northeastern State on Saturday, winning the 1st game 3-1 and losing the 2nd game 5-0. … The Hillcat baseball team lost 10-2 against Missouri Western on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Missouri Western 12-2 on Friday. The Hillcats lost 5-3 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team swept Emporia State 5-4, 7-6 on Saturday. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 10-7 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Ichabod lost 16-4l against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Ichabod defeated Pittsburg State 5-0 on Saturday.