COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 15 Recap

Another week of activities is completed in the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s spring season with the MIAA baseball and softball teams looking to put the finishing touches so they can put together a strong push toward the finish line of the regular season to propel them into postseason action.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their baseball and softball campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team lost 8-3 against Rogers State on Wednesday. The Lions lost 4-2 against Missouri Western on Saturday. The Lions lost 16-4 against Missouri Western on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team swept Missouri-St. Louis 7-5, 8-2 on Tuesday. The Jennies scheduled doubleheader against William Jewell on Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather. The Jennies swept Nebraska Kearney 6-1, 2-0 on Saturday. … The Mule baseball team defeated Washburn 7-6 on Tuesday. The Mules defeated Central Oklahoma 4-2 on Friday. The Mules defeated Central Oklahoma 13-2 on Saturday. The Mules lost 5-3 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Pittsburg State 5-2, 7-3 on Friday. The Lady Broncos got swept 6-3, 6-1 by Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Bronco baseball team lost 8-2 against Northeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Broncos lost 4-2 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Broncos lost 13-2 against Central Missouri on Saturday. The Broncos defeated Central Missouri 5-3 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornets had an off week and will return to the field on Tuesday against Central Missouri. … The Hornet baseball team defeated Fort Hays State 25-15 on Tuesday. The Hornets lost 5-4 against Washburn on Friday. The Hornets defeated Washburn 5-4 on Saturday. The Hornets lost 6-3 against Washburn on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team had an off week and will return to the field on Saturday at Nebraska Kearney. … The Tiger baseball team lost 25-15 against Emporia State on Tuesday. The Tigers split with Northeastern State on Thursday, winning the 1st game 16-2 and losing the 2nd game 7-2. The Tigers lost 9-7 against Northeastern State on Friday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team split with Northwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 8-5 and winning the 2nd game 5-4. The Lady Jets got swept 4-0, 6-1 by Missouri Southern on Friday. The Lady Jets were swept 15-0, 7-3 by Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Jet baseball team lost 11-10 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Jets lost 6-2 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The Jets lost 17-11 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team swept Kansas Newman 4-0, 6-1 on Friday. The Lady Lions swept Central Oklahoma 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday. … The Lion baseball team lost 10-3 against Pittsburg State on Tuesday. The Lions lost 9-4 against Saginaw Valley State on Friday. The Lions defeated Truman State 12-6 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team swept Avila 7-1, 3-2 on Friday. … The Griffon baseball team lost 12-11 against Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday. The Griffons defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 4-2 on Saturday. The Griffons defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 16-4 on Sunday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team got swept 4-1, 1-0 by Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Lady Lopers got swept 6-1, 2-0 by Central Missouri on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team lost 1-0 against Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday. … The Riverhawks baseball team lost 4-0 on Monday against Northwest Missouri State. The Riverhawks defeated Central Oklahoma 8-2 on Tuesday. The Riverhawks split with Fort Hays State on Thursday, losing the 1st game 16-2 and winning the 2nd game 7-2. The Riverhawks defeated Fort Hays State 9-7 on Friday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Nebraska Kearney 4-1, 1-0 on Friday. … The Bearcat baseball team defeated Northeastern Oklahoma 4-0 on Monday. The Bearcats defeated Missouri Western 12-11 on Tuesday. The Bearcats defeated Kansas Newman 11-10 on Friday. The Bearcats defeated Kansas Newman 6-2 on Saturday. The Bearcats defeated Kansas Newman 17-11 on Sunday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team got swept 5-2, 7-3 by Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Gorillas swept Kansas Newman 15-0, 7-3 on Saturday. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Missouri Southern 10-3 on Tuesday. The Gorillas defeated Rogers State 3-2 on Friday. The Gorillas defeated Rogers State 13-1 on Saturday. The Gorillas defeated Rogers State 10-9 on Sunday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team split with Arkansas Tech on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 1-0 and losing the 2nd game 1-0. The Lady Hillcats had a doubleheader against Ouachita Baptist scheduled for Wednesday, but that was cancelled due to inclement weather. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 8-3 on Wednesday. The Hillcats lost 3-2 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Hillcats lost 13-1 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. The Hillcats lost 10-9 against Pittsburg State on Sunday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team had an off week and will return to the field on Saturday at Emporia State. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 7-6 against Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Ichabod defeated Emporia State 5-4 on Friday. The Ichabod lost 5-4 against Emporia State on Saturday. The Ichabod defeated Emporia State 6-3 on Sunday.