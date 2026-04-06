COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 12 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association completed another spring week of activities and is heading into the Eastern break looking to put together grooves to help each team find consistency as things head into the home stretch of the 2026 spring season.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their 2026 baseball and softball campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team lost 15-5 against Northeastern State on Tuesday. The Lions lost 9-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Lions were swept 20-8, 11-10 by Northwest Missouri State on Friday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies split with Rockhurst on Tuesday, losing the first game 5-4, and winning the 2nd game 7-4. The Jennies swept Rogers State 7-5, 5-2 on Saturday. … The Mule baseball team lost 10-7 against Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday. The Mules defeated Rogers State 13-1 on Thursday. The Mules lost 5-2 against Rogers State on Friday. The Mules lost 5-2 against Rogers State on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Northwest Missouri State 5-2, 8-3 on Friday. The Lady Broncos swept Missouri Western 3-2, 7-6 on Saturday. … The Bronco baseball team defeated Rogers State 10-0 on Tuesday. The Broncos lost 9-5 against Missouri Southern on Thursday. The Broncos defeated Missouri Southern 9-6 on Friday. The Broncos lost 7-2 against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Nebraska Kearney 15-8, 5-3 on Friday. The Lady Hornets split with Fort Hays State on Saturday, winning the 1st game 15-7 and losing the 2nd game 8-3. … The Hornet baseball team defeated Missouri Western 8-3 on Tuesday. The Hornets defeated Kansas Newman 19-4 on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Kansas Newman 16-1 on Friday. The Hornets defeated Kansas Newman 23-5 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Northwestern Oklahoma State 8-0, 10-2. The Lady Tigers were swept 12-1, 6-0 by Washburn on Friday. The Lady Tigers split with Emporia State on Saturday, losing the 1st game 15-7 and winning the 2nd game 8-3. … The Tiger baseball team lost 12-2 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Tigers lost 21-7 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Tigers defeated Pittsburg State 11-7 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team split with Tabor on Monday, losing the first game 14-9 and winning the 2nd game 17-2. The Lady Jets swept Missouri Western 8-5, 12-6 on Friday. The Lady Jets were swept 10-3, 9-0 by Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Jet baseball team lost 22-9 against Missouri Southern on Tuesday. The Jets lost 19-4 against Emporia State on Thursday. The Jets lost 16-1 against Emporia State on Friday. The Jets lost 23-5 against Emporia State on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team swept Northeastern State 4-2, 7-2 on Friday. … The Lion baseball team defeated Kansas Newman 22-9 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Central Oklahoma 9-5 on Thursday. The Lions lost 9-6 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lions defeated Central Oklahoma 7-2 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team got swept 8-5, 12-6 by Kansas Newman on Friday. The Lady Griffons were swept 3-2, 7-6 by Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Griffon baseball team lost 8-3 against Emporia State on Tuesday. The Griffons defeated Washburn 7-6 on Thursday. The Griffons swept Washburn 18-14, 7-6 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team got swept 15-8, 5-3 by Emporia State on Friday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk softball team got swept 4-2, 7-2 by Missouri Southern on Friday. … The Riverhawk baseball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 15-5 on Tuesday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept 5-2, 8-3 by Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Bearcats swept Kansas Newman 10-3, 9-0 on Saturday. … The Bearcat baseball team defeated Central Missouri 10-7 on Tuesday. The Bearcats defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 9-0 on Thursday. The Bearcats swept Arkansas Fort Smith 20-8, 11-10 on Friday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team split with Rogers State on Friday, losing the 1st game 8-6 and winning the 2nd game 5-1. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Fort Hays State 12-2 on Thursday. The Gorillas defeated Fort Hays State 21-7 on Friday. The Gorillas lost 11-7 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team split with Pittsburg State on Friday, winning the 1st game 8-6 and losing the 2nd game 5-1. The Lady Hillcats were swept 7-5, 5-2 by Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Central Oklahoma 10-0 on Tuesday. The Hillcats lost 13-1 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Central Missouri 5-2 on Friday. The Hillcats defeated Central Missouri 5-2 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team swept Fort Hays State 12-1, 6-0 on Friday. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 14-11 against Wichita State on Tuesday. The Ichabod lost 7-6 against Missouri Western on Thursday.