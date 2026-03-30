COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 11 Recap

Another spring week of action in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association is complete as teams are laying the groundwork for a push as the 2026 season progresses.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in baseball and softball in their 2026 spring campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team lost 16-4 against Rogers State on Wednesday. The Lions were defeated by Missouri Southern 18-3 on Friday. The Lions lost 12-2 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. The Lions lost 18-9 against Missouri Southern on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team swept Quincy 10-3 and 3-0 on Tuesday. The Jennies were swept 5-4, 16-8 by Missouri Western on Friday. The Jennies split with Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, winning the first game 10-1 and losing the 2nd game 6-2. …

Baseball – The Mule baseball team defeated Washburn 13-0 on Tuesday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team got swept 2-1 and 4-0 by Rogers State on Friday. The Lady Broncos swept Northeastern State 7-1 and 13-3 on Saturday. … The Bronco baseball team lost 5-3 against Northeastern State on Tuesday. The Broncos defeated Fort Hays State 3-2 on Friday. The Broncos defeated Fort Hays State 4-3 on Saturday. The Broncos defeated Fort Hays State 15-5 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team got swept 5-3 and 9-2 by Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Hornets got swept 7-6, 4-1 by Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Hornet baseball team defeated Fort Hays State 12-7 on Tuesday. The Hornets lost 14-0 against Rogers State on Friday. The Hornets lost 10-0 against Rogers State on Saturday. The Hornets defeated Rogers State 8-2 on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday, winning the first game 12-9 and losing the 2nd game 6-2. The Lady Tigers were swept 8-0, 3-2 by Northwest Missouri State on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team lost 12-7 against Emporia State on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 3-2 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Tigers lost 4-3 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. The Tigers lost 15-5 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team got swept 8-0 and 12-4 by Southern Nazarene on Tuesday. The Lady jets got swept 7-2 and 7-1 by Northeastern State on Friday. The Lady Jets were swept 7-0 and 8-0 by Rogers State on Saturday. … The Jet baseball team lost 12-2 against Missouri Western on Saturday. The Jets lost 20-3 against Missouri Western on Sunday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team swept Washburn 4-3 and 9-0 on Friday. The Lady Lions swept Emporia State 7-6, 4-1 on Saturday. … The Lion baseball team lost 12-6 against Pittsburg State on Wednesday. The Lions defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 18-3 on Friday. The Lions defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 12-2 on Saturday. The Lions defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 18-9 on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team swept Central Missouri 5-4, 16-8 on Friday. The Lady Griffons split with Nebraska Kearney on Saturday, losing the first game 10-2 and winning the 2nd game 5-1. … The Griffon baseball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 16-6 on Wednesday. The Griffons defeated Kansas Newman 12-2 on Saturday. The Griffons defeated Kansas Newman 20-3 on Sunday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team split with Missouri Western on Saturday, winning the first game 10-2 and losing the 2nd game 5-1.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team swept Kansas Newman 7-2 and 7-1 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks got swept 7-1 and 13-3 by Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Riverhawk baseball team defeated Central Oklahoma 5-3 on Tuesday. The Riverhawks lost 11-9 against Washburn on Friday. The Riverhawks lost 8-0 against Washburn on Saturday. The Riverhawks lost 11-2 against Washburn on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Fort Hays State 8-0 and 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats split with Central Missouri on Saturday, losing the 1st game 10-1 and winning the 2nd game 6-2. … The Bearcat baseball team lost 16-6 against Missouri Western on Wednesday. The Bearcats defeated Pittsburg State 10-9 on Friday. The Bearcats defeated Pittsburg State 2-1 on Saturday. The Bearcats defeated Pittsburg State 9-8 on Sunday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team swept Emporia State 5-3 and 9-2 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas swept Washburn 6-0 and 11-3 on Saturday. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Missouri Southern 12-6 on Wednesday. The Gorillas lost 11-9 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Gorillas lost 2-1 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The Gorillas lost 9-8 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team swept Central Oklahoma 2-1 and 4-0 on Friday. The Lady Hillcats swept Kansas Newman 7-0 and 8-0 on Saturday. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 16-4 on Wednesday. The Hillcats defeated Emporia State 14-0 on Friday. The Hillcats defeated Emporia State 10-0 on Saturday. The Hillcats defeated Emporia State 8-2 on Sunday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team got swept 4-3 and 9-0 by Missouri Southern on Friday. The Lady Ichabod got swept 6-0 and 11-3 by Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 13-0 against Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Ichabod defeated Northeastern State 10-9 on Friday. The Ichabod defeated Northeastern State 8-0 on Saturday. The Ichabod defeated Northeastern State 11-2 on Sunday.