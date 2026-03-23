COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 10 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has settled into the mid-portion of the 2026 spring season with teams still working on putting things together for the home stretch.

MIAA teams in baseball and softball are in the midst of the stretch of the season where they are meeting in multiple head-to-head series.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their 2026 spring campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team lost 13-3 against Northeastern State on Tuesday. The Lions lost 12-2 against Central Missouri on Saturday. The Lions lost 12-2 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lions lost 3-2 against Central Missouri on Saturday. The Lions lost 19-12 against Central Missouri on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team swept Kansas Newman 9-0 and 8-5 on Friday. The Jennies split with Central Oklahoma on Saturday, winning 6-5 and losing 9-0. … The Mule baseball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 11-7 on Wednesday. The Mules defeated Arkansas Fort Smtih 12-2 on Friday. The Mules defeated Arkansas Fort Smtih 3-2 on Saturday. The Mules defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 19-12 on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team defeated Oklahoma Christian 5-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos swept Washburn 8-0 and 4-0 on Friday. The Lady Broncos split with Central Missouri on Saturday, losing 6-5 and winning 9-0. … The Bronco baseball team lost 13-6 against Northeastern State on Tuesday. The Broncos lost 12-8 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Broncos defeated Pittsburg State 13-3 on Saturday. The Broncos lost 11-0 against Pittsburg State on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team split a doubleheader with Drury on Wednesday, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the 2nd game 10-3. The Lady Hornets swept Kansas Newman 7-1 and 14-1 on Saturday. … The Hornet baseball team defeated Missouri Western 10-8 on Wednesday. The Hornets defeated New Mexico Highland 15-0 on Friday. The Hornets defeated New Mexico Highlands 13-0 on Saturday. The Hornets defeated New Mexico Highlands 4-1 on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Southern Nazarene on Tuesday, losing the first game 7-3 and winning the 2nd game 8-4. The Lady Tigers split a doubleheader with Missouri Southern on Friday, winning the first game 4-1 and losing the 2nd game 9-4. The Lady Tigers got swept 11-1 and 16-2 by Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Tiger baseball team lost 6-5 against Washburn on Wednesday. The Tigers lost 11-10 against Missouri Southern on Friday. The Tigers lost 10-8 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. The Tigers lost 12-4 against Missouri Southern on Sunday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team got swept 8-6 and 13-4 by Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Lady Jets got swept 9-0 and 8-5 by Central Missouri on Friday. The Lady Jets got swept 7-1 and 14-1 by Emporia State on Saturday. … The Jet baseball team lost 12-4 against Missouri Southern on Tuesday. The Jets lost 17-7 against Rogers State on Friday. The Jets lost 19-8 against Rogers State on Saturday. The Jets lost 16-0 against Rogers State on Sunday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team split a doubleheader with Fort Hays State on Friday, losing the first game 4-1 and winning the 2nd game 9-4. The Lady Lions split with Nebraska Kearney on Saturday, losing 7-6 and winning 9-1. … The Lion baseball team defeated Kansas Newman 12-4 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Fort Hays State 11-10 on Friday. The Lions defeated Fort Hays State 10-8 on Saturday. The Lions defeated Fort Hays State 12-4 on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team split a doubleheader with Northeastern State on Friday, winning the first game 6-3 and losing the 2nd game 9-6. The Lady Griffons got swept 10-6 and 2-0 by Rogers State on Saturday. … The Griffon baseball team lost 10-8 against Emporia State on Wednesday. The Griffons defeated Northeastern State 14-2 on Friday. The Griffons lost 11-9 against Northeastern State on Saturday. The Griffons defeated Northeastern State 24-16 on Sunday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team split a doubleheader with Metro State on Tuesday, losing the first game 11-1 and winning the 2nd game 3-1. The Lady Lopers got swept 10-4 and 13-2 by Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Lopers split with Missouri Southern on Saturday, winning 7-6 and losing 9-1.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk softball team split a doubleheader with Missouri Western on Friday, losing the first game 6-3 and winning the 2nd game 9-6. The Lady Riverhawks split with Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, losing 3-2 and winning 11-3. … The Riverhawk baseball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 13-3 on Tuesday. The Riverhawks lost 14-2 against Missouri Western on Friday. The Riverhawks defeated Missouri Western 11-9 on Saturday. The Riverhawks lost 24-16 against Missouri Western on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team split a doubleheader with Rogers State on Friday, winning the first game 4-2 and losing the 2nd game 8-0. The Lady Bearcats split with Northeastern State on Saturday, winning 3-2 and losing 11-3. … The Bearcat baseball team lost 11-7 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. The Bearcats defeated Washburn 15-6 on Friday. The Bearcats lost 10-9 against Washburn on Saturday. The Bearcats defeated Washburn 20-16 on Sunday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team swept Nebraska Kearney 10-4 and 13-2 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas swept Fort Hays State 11-2 and 16-1 on Saturday. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Drury 10-7 on Tuesday. The Gorillas defeated Central Oklahoma 12-8 on Friday. The Gorillas lost 13-3 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. The Gorillas defeated Central Oklahoma 11-0 on Sunday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team split a doubleheader with Northwest Missouri State on Friday, losing the first game 4-2 and winning the 2nd game 8-0. The Lady Hillcats swept Missouri Western 10-6 and 2-0 on Saturday. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Central Oklahoma 13-6 on Tuesday. The Hillcats defeated Kansas Newman 17-7 on Friday. The Hillcats defeated Kansas Newman 19-8 on Saturday. The Hillcats defeated Kansas Newman 16-0 on Sunday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team got swept 8-0 and 5-0 by Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Ichabod baseball team defeated Fort Hays State 6-5 on Wednesday. The Ichabod lost 15-6 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Ichabod lost 20-16 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday.