COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 9 Recap

Northwest Missouri State continues to lead the way in the 2025 football standings in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The Bearcats improved to 6-1, 5-0 this past Saturday with a 52-3 victory against Fort Hays State.

The Bearcats are followed in the MIAA standings by Pittsburg State, who improved to 6-2, 5-1 on Saturday with a 44-20 victory against Missouri Western. The Gorillas are followed in the standings by Emporia State, who improved to 5-3, 3-2 on Saturday with a 56-22 victory against Central Oklahoma.

Washburn continues to lead the MIAA volleyball standings with a 19-1, 8-1 record, followed by Emporia State at 17-3, 8-1 record and Nebraska Kearney at 20-2, 7-2.

Washburn continues to lead the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 7-3-2, 4-0-1 record, followed by Central Missouri at 7-2-4, 4-0-3 and Northwest Missouri State at 8-3-0, 5-1-0.

Fort Hays State continues to lead the MIAA men’s soccer standings with an 11-0-2, 4-0-0 record while Rogers State is in 2nd with a 9-1-3, 2-1-0 record followed by Kansas Newman at 5-3-4, 1-2-0 and Northeastern State at 6-5-2, 0-4-0.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Arkansas Monticello 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 3-1 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-0 against Washburn on Thursday. The Jennies lost 3-2 against Emporia State on Friday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Missouri Western 1-0 on Sunday. The Jennies tied Central Oklahoma 0-0 on Friday. … The Mule football team lost 37-17 against Washburn on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-1 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 3-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bronchos tied Central Missouri 0-0 on Friday. … The Broncho football team lost 56-22 against Emporia State on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Hornets tied Rogers State 2-2 on Friday. … The Hornet football team defeated Central Oklahoma 56-22 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Sunday. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 4-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Northeastern State 3-2 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team lost 52-3 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-0 against Fort Hays State on Sunday. The Lady Jets lost 4-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. … The Jet men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against Fort Hays State on Thursday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Washburn on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 1-0 against Emporia State on Sunday. … The Lion football team defeated Nebraska 24-16 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Griffon defeated Pittsburg State 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Griffon defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team lost 1-0 against Central Missouri on Sunday. The Lady Griffon defeated Nebraska Kearney on Friday. … The Griffon football team lost 44-20 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Lopers defeated Central Oklahoma 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday. The Lady Lopers lost 2-0 against Missouri Western on Friday. … The Loper football team lost 24-16 against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 4-0 against Washburn on Friday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Rogers State on Thursday. The Riverhawks lost 3-2 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Rogers State 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Fort Hays State 2-0 on Friday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Fort Hays 52-3 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Friday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team lost 4-0 against Washburn on Sunday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Kansas Newman 4-0 on Friday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Missouri Western 44-20 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team lost 1-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. The Lady Hillcats tied Emporia State 2-2 on Friday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Thursday. The Hilcats tied Ouachita Baptist 1-1 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Northeastern State 4-0 on Friday. … The Ichabod football team defeated Central Missouri 37-17 on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 6 1 5 0

Pittsburg St. 6 2 5 1

Emporia St. 4 3 3 2

Neb. Kearney 5 3 3 3

Fort Hays 4 4 3 3

Cent. Okla. 3 4 3 3

Washburn 3 4 2 3

Cent. Missouri 2 5 2 3

Mo. Southern 3 4 1 4

Mo. Western 1 6 0 5

October 18

Washburn 37. Central Missouri 17

Emporia State 56, Central Oklahoma 22

NW Missouri State 52, Fort Hays State 3

Missouri Southern 24, Nebraska Kearney 16

Pittsburg State 44, Missouri Western 20

October 25

Northeastern State at Central Oklahoma

Emporia State at Central Missouri

Fort Hays State at Washburn

Missouri Western at Missouri Southern

Nebraska Kearney at NW Missouri State

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 19 1 8 1

Emporia St. 17 3 8 1

Neb. Kearney 20 2 7 2

Cent. Okla. 7 15 5 3

Cent. Missouri 13 6 5 4

Mo. Western 13 7 5 4

Ark. Ft. Smith 12 8 4 4

Mo. Southern 9 11 3 6

Fort Hays 14 7 3 6

Pittsburg St. 8 11 2 7

NW Missouri 9 9 3 6

Kan. Newman 2 18 0 9

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 7 2 2 4 0 1

Cent. Missouri 7 2 4 4 0 3

NW Missouri 8 3 0 5 1 0

Pittsburg St. 9 2 2 4 1 2

Mo. Western 7 1 3 3 1 2

Emporia St. 6 4 2 3 1 2

Cent. Oklahoma 5 4 4 3 1 3

NE State 6 5 1 2 4 1

Rogers State 1 5 5 1 3 2

Fort Hays 3 8 1 1 5 1

Neb. Kearney 2 5 5 0 3 4

Mo. Southern 2 7 3 0 5 2

Kan. Newman 1 10 2 0 6 1

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 11 0 2 4 0 0

Rogers State 9 1 3 2 1 0

Kan. Newman 5 3 4 1 2 0

NE State 6 5 2 0 4 0