COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 8 Recap

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team remains atop the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s football standings after defeating Central Missouri 49-32 this past Saturday.

The Bearcats are atop the MIAA standings with a 5-1, 4-0 record while Pittsburg State, which defeated Washburn 34-10 Saturday, moves into 2nd place with a 5-2, 4-1 record and Nebraska Kearney, which defeated Missouri Western 27-7, is in third place with a 5-2, 3-2 record.

Fort Hays State, which lost 21-14 against Central Oklahoma, drops down to fourth place with a 4-3, 3-2 record, followed by Central Oklahoma at 3-3, 3-2.

Emporia State, which defeated Missouri Southern 31-24, is in sixth place with a 3-3, 2-2 record, followed by Central Missouri at 2-4, 2-2, Washburn (2-4, 1-3), Missouri Southern (2-4, 0-4) and Missouri Western (1-5, 0-4).

Washburn takes over the top spot in the MIAA volleyball standings with a 17-1, 6-1 record, followed by Emporia State at 15-3, 6-1, Nebraska Kearney at 18-2, 5-2 and Central Missouri at 13-4, 5-2.

Washburn also moved atop the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 6-2-2, 3-0-1 record, followed by Pittsburg State at 8-1-2, 3-0-2, Central Missouri at 6-2-3, 3-0-2, and Missouri Western at 6-0-3, 2-0-2.

Fort Hays State continues to lead the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 9-0-2, 2-0-0 record while Kansas Newman remains in 2nd place with a 5-2-4, 1-1-0 record, followed by Rogers State at 8-1-2, 1-1-0 and Northeastern State at 6-3-2, 0-2-0.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lions volleyball team defeated the University of Arkansas-Monticello 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-2 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennie volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Tuesday. The Jennies defeated Pittsburg State 3-1 on Friday. The Jennies defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team tied Nebraska-Kearney 0-0 on Sunday. The Jennies defeated Northwest Missouri State 2-1 on Friday. … The Mule football team lost 49-32 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team lost 3-2 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Lady Bronchos defeated Missouri Western 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team tied Missouri Western 0-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bronchos defeated Fort Hays State 2-0 on Friday. … The Broncho football team defeated Fort Hays State 21-14 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Washburn on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets defeated Nebraska Kearney 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Fort Hays State 5-2 on Sunday. The Lady Hornets tied Pittsburg State 0-0 on Friday. … The Hornet football team defeated Missouri Southern 31-24 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska-Kearney on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Washburn on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 5-2 against Emporia State on Sunday. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Harding 5-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-0 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team lost 21-14 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Tuesday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Missouri Southern on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. The Lady Jet tied Nebraska-Kearney 1-1 on Friday. … The Jet men’s soccer team defeated Ouachita Baptist 1-0 on Thursday. The Jets tied Harding 1-1 on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Kansas Newman on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Pittsburg State 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 2-0 against Rogers State on Sunday. The Lady Lions lost 5-1 against Washburn on Friday. … The Lion football team lost 31-24 against Emporia State on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Griffons lost 3-1 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team tied Central Oklahoma 0-0 on Sunday. The Lady Griffon defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Friday. … The Griffon football team lost 27-7 against Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 3-0 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team tied Central Missouri 0-0 on Sunday. The Lady Lopers tied Kansas Newman 1-1 on Friday. … The Loper football team defeated Missouri Western 27-7 on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 1-0 against Missouri Western on Friday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 2-1 on Wednesday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-2 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-1 against Central Missouri on Friday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Central Missouri 49-32 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-1 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-2 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Gorillas tied Emporia State 0-0 on Friday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Washburn 34-10 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 2-0 on Sunday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 3-1 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Emporia State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Fort Hays 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Nebraska Kearney 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 5-1 on Friday. … The Ichabod football team lost 34-10 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 5 1 4 0

Pittsburg St. 5 2 4 1

Neb. Kearney 5 2 3 2

Fort Hays 4 3 3 2

Cent. Okla. 3 3 3 2

Emporia St. 3 3 2 2

Cent. Missouri 2 4 2 2

Washburn 2 4 1 3

Mo. Southern 2 4 0 4

Mo. Western 1 5 0 4

October 11

Central Oklahoma 21, Fort Hays 14

Emporia State 31, Missouri Southern 24

Nebraska Kearney 27, Missouri Western 7

NW Missouri State 49, Central Missouri 32

Pittsburg State 34, Washburn 10

October 18

Central Missouri at Washburn

Emporia State at Central Oklahoma

Fort Hays State at NW Missouri

Nebraska Kearney at Missouri Southern

Pittsburg State at Missouri Western

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 17 1 6 1

Emporia St. 15 3 6 1

Neb. Kearney 18 2 5 2

Cent. Missouri 13 4 5 2

Ark. Ft. Smith 11 6 4 2

Cent. Okla. 6 14 4 2

Mo. Southern 9 9 3 4

Mo. Western 10 7 2 4

Fort Hays 13 6 2 5

Pittsburg St. 8 9 2 5

NW Missouri 7 8 1 5

Kan. Newman 2 16 0 7

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 6 2 2 3 0 1

Pittsburg St. 8 1 2 3 0 2

Cent. Missouri 6 2 3 3 0 2

Mo. Western 6 0 3 2 0 2

NW Missouri 6 3 0 3 1 0

Emporia St. 5 4 1 2 1 1

Cent. Oklahoma 4 4 3 2 1 2

NE State 6 4 1 2 3 1

Rogers State 1 4 4 1 2 1

Neb. Kearney 2 3 4 0 1 3

Fort Hays 2 7 1 0 4 1

Kan. Newman 1 8 2 0 4 1

Mo. Southern 2 6 3 0 4 2

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 9 0 2 2 0 0

Kan. Newman 5 2 4 1 1 0

Rogers State 8 1 2 1 1 0

NE State 6 3 2 0 2 0