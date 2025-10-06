COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 7 Recap

Northwest Missouri State remains atop the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association football standings with a 4-1, 3-0 record. The Bearcats had this past Saturday off, but they remain the only MIAA football team without an MIAA loss this season.

The Bearcats are followed by Fort Hays State, who defeated Missouri Southern 28-21 on Saturday to improve to 4-2, 3-1 this season. The Tigers are followed by Pittsburg State, who earned a 23-6 victory against Nebraska-Kearney Saturday.

Central Oklahoma defeated Central Missouri 35-34 Saturday and Emporia State defeated Missouri Western 50-14 in the other MIAA football action on Saturday.

Nebraska-Kearny currently sits atop the MIAA volleyball standings with a 17-0, 4-0 record while Emporia State is in 2nd place with a 13-2, 4-0 record, followed by Washburn at 14-1, 3-1 and Central Oklahoma at 5-13, 3-1.

Northwest Missouri State currently sits atop the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 5-2-0, 2-0-0 record while Pittsburg State is in 2nd with a 7-1-1, 2-0-1 record, followed by Washburn at 5-2-2, 2-0-1 and Central Missouri at 5-2-2, 2-0-1.

Fort Hays State sits atop the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 7-0-2, 2-0-0 record followed by Kansas Newman at 4-2-3, 1-1-0, Rogers State at 7-1-2, 1-1-0 and Northeastern State at 5-3-2, 0-2-0.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lions volleyball team lost 3-1 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennie volleyball team defeated Rockhurst 3-2 on Tuesday. The Jennies defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-1 on Friday. The Jennies lost 3-1 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Rogers State 5-0 on Sunday. The Jennies defeated Fort Hays State 4-0 on Friday. … The Mule football team lost 35-34 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team lost 3-0 against Missouri Southern on Thursday. The Lady Bronchos defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team defeated Emporia State 2-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bronchos lost 1-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. … The Broncho football team defeated Central Missouri 35-34 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Pittsburg State 3-2 on Friday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 2-0 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday. … The Hornet football team defeated Missouri Western 50-14 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. The Lady Tigers lost 4-0 against Central Missouri on Friday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Rogers State 4-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Southern Nazarene on Saturday. … The Tiger football team defeated Missouri Southern 28-21 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Thursday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Washburn on Friday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 1-0 against Washburn on Sunday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Friday. … The Jet men’s soccer team tied Mid-America Nazarene 1-1 on Thursday. The Jets lost 3-1 against Rogers State on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team earned a 3-0 win against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 3-1 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team tied Nebraska Kearney 0-0 on Sunday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Northeastern State on Friday. … The Lion football team lost 28-21 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team lost 3-2 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. … The Griffon football team lost 50-14 against Emporia State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Missouri Western 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team tied Missouri Southern 0-0 on Sunday. The Lady Lopers lost 3-0 against Washburn on Friday. … The Loper football team lost 23-6 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 1-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Friday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team defeated Harding 1-0 on Wednesday. The Riverhawks defeated Ouachita Baptist 4-0 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Fort Hays State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-1 against Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Central Oklahoma 1-0 on Friday. … The Bearcat football team was off on Saturday and will return to action next Saturday at Central Missouri.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team lost 3-0 against Washburn on Thursday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-2 against Emporia State on Friday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Fort Hays State 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Rogers State 3-0 on Friday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 23-6 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team lost 5-0 against Central Missouri on Sunday. The Lady Hillcats lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Nebraska-Kearney 3-0 on Friday. … The Ichabod football team was off on Saturday and will return to action Saturday at Pittsburg State.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 4 1 3 0

Fort Hays 4 2 3 1

Pittsburg St. 4 2 3 1

Cent. Missouri 2 3 2 1

Neb. Kearney 4 2 2 2

Cent. Okla. 2 3 2 2

Washburn 2 3 1 2

Emporia St. 2 3 1 2

Mo. Southern 2 3 0 3

Mo. Western 1 4 0 3

October 4

Central Oklahoma 35, Central Missouri 34

Emporia State 50, Missouri Western 14

Fort Hays State 28, Missouri Southern 21

Pittsburg State 23, Nebraska Kearney 6

October 11

Central Oklahoma at Fort Hays

Missouri Southern at Emporia State

Missouri Western at Nebraska Kearney

NW Missouri State at Central Missouri

Washburn at Pittsburg State

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 17 0 4 0

Emporia St. 13 2 4 0

Washburn 14 1 3 1

Cent. Okla. 5 13 3 1

Fort Hays 13 3 2 2

Mo. Western 10 5 2 2

Cent. Missouri 10 4 2 2

Ark. Ft. Smith 8 6 2 2

Pittsburg St. 7 7 1 3

Mo. Southern 7 8 1 3

NW Missouri 6 7 0 4

Kan. Newman 2 13 0 4

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

NW Missouri 5 2 0 2 0 0

Pittsburg St. 7 1 1 2 0 1

Washburn 5 2 2 2 0 1

Cent. Missouri 5 2 2 2 0 1

Mo. Western 5 0 2 1 0 1

NE State 6 2 1 2 1 1

Cent. Oklahoma 3 4 2 1 1 1

Emporia St. 4 4 0 1 1 0

Neb. Kearney 2 3 3 0 1 2

Fort Hays 2 5 1 0 2 1

Rogers State 0 4 4 0 2 1

Mo. Southern 2 4 3 0 2 2

Kan. Newman 1 7 1 0 3 0

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 7 0 2 2 0 0

Kan. Newman 4 2 3 1 1 0

Rogers State 7 1 2 1 1 0

NE State 5 3 2 0 2 0