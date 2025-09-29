COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 6 Recap

The Northwest Missouri State football team continues its hold on the top spot in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association football standings after defeating Central Oklahoma 38-16 this past Saturday and improving to 4-1, 3-0 this season.

The Bearcats are a half-game ahead of Central Missouri, which improved to 2-2, 2-0 this past Saturday with a 62-10 victory against Missouri Southern. Nebraska-Kearney is third with a 4-1, 2-1 record after topping Washburn 31-24 on Saturday while Fort Hays and Pittsburg State are tied for 4th and 5th in the MIAA football standings with identical 3-2, 2-1 records.

Nebraska-Kearney remains atop the MIAA volleyball standings with a 15-0, 2-0 record while Emporia State moved into 2nd place with an 11-2, 2-0 record while Washburn is currently in third place in the MIAA with a 12-1, 1-1 record while Fort Hays State is currently 4th with a 12-2, 1-1 record.

Emporia State currently leads the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 3-0-0, 1-0-0 record after defeating Kansas Newman 3-1 on Friday while Northwest Missouri State is currently second at 2-0-0, 1-0-0 after topping Northeastern State 1-0 on Sunday while Northeastern State is 3rd with a 2-1-0, 1-1-0 record and Fort Hays State is currently 4th with a 3-1-0, 0-0-0 record.

Fort Hays State leads the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 5-0-2, 1-0-0 record while Kansas Newman is currently second with a 4-1-2, 1-0-0 record, Rogers State is in third place with a 6-0-2, 0-0-0 record while Northeastern State is in 4th place with a 3-3-0, 0-2-0 record.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team earned a 3-1 victory against Kansas Newman on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 3-1 against Pittsburg State on Friday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennie volleyball team lost 3-1 against Nebraska-Kearney on Friday. The Jennies defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Harding 7-2 on Sunday. The Jennies tied Northeastern State 1-1 on Friday. … The Mules football team defeated Missouri Southern 62-10 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Bronchos defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team lost 1-0 against Southwest Oklahoma State on Sunday. The Lady Bronchos tied Washburn 0-0 on Friday. … The Broncho football team lost 38-16 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Missouri Western 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 2-0 on Sunday. The Lady Hornets defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Friday. … The Hornet football team lost 42-29 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team tied Missouri Southern on Friday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Northeastern State 5-1 on Wednesday. … The Tiger football team defeated Missouri Western 31-23 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Friday. … The Jets men’s soccer team defeated Jamestown 1-0 on Monday. The Kets defeated Northeastern State 3-2 on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-2 against Fort Hays State on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 4-2 against Northeastern State on Sunday. The Lady Lions tied Fort Hays State 0-0 on Friday. … The Lion football team lost 62-10 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Washburn 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team tied Rogers State 2-2 on Friday. … The Griffon football team lost 31-23 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team defeated Western Colorado 3-0 on Sunday. The Lady Lopers tied Pittsburg State 1-1 on Friday. … The Loper football team defeated Washburn 31-24 on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 4-2 on Sunday. The Lady Riverhawks tied Central Missouri 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 1-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 5-1 against Fort Hays State on Wednesday. The Riverhawks lost 3-2 against Kansas Newman on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-1 against Washburn on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Central Oklahoma 36-16 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team tied Nebraska Kearney 1-1 on Friday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Emporia State 42-29 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team tied Missouri Western 2-2 on Friday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Harding 5-0 on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Ouachita Baptist 2-0 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Ouachita Baptist 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Ichabod tied Central Oklahoma 0-0 on Friday. … The Ichabod football team lost 31-24 against Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 4 1 3 0

Cent. Missouri 2 2 2 0

Neb. Kearney 4 1 2 1

Fort Hays 3 2 2 1

Pittsburg St. 3 2 2 1

Washburn 2 3 1 2

Cent. Okla. 1 3 1 2

Mo. Southern 2 2 0 2

Emporia St. 1 3 0 2

Mo. Western 1 3 0 2

Saturday, September 27

NW Missouri 38, Central Oklahoma 16

Central Missouri 62, Missouri Southern 10

Fort Hays 31, Missouri Western 23

Nebraska Kearney 31, Washburn 24

Pittsburg State 42, Emporia State 29

October 4

Central Missouri at Central Oklahoma

Emporia State at Missouri Western

Fort Hays State at Missouri Southern

Nebraska Kearney at Pittsburg State

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 15 0 2 0

Emporia St. 11 2 2 0

Washburn 12 1 1 1

Fort Hays 12 2 1 1

Mo. Western 9 4 1 1

Cent. Missouri 8 3 1 1

Pittsburg St. 7 5 1 1

Ark. Ft. Smith 7 5 1 1

Mo. Southern 6 7 0 2

NW Missouri 6 5 0 2

Kan. Newman 2 11 0 2

Cent. Okla. 4 12 2 0

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Emporia St. 3 0 0 1 0 0

NW Missouri 2 0 0 1 0 0

NE State 2 1 0 1 1 0

Fort Hays 3 1 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 1 1 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 2 2 0 0 0 0

Cent. Oklahoma 3 2 0 0 0 0

Washburn 2 2 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 3 2 0 0 0 0

Rogers State 2 4 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 2 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 5 1 0 0 1 0

Mo. Southern 3 2 0 0 1 0

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 5 0 2 1 0 0

Kan. Newman 4 1 2 1 0 0

Rogers State 6 0 2 0 0 0

NE State 3 3 2 0 2 0