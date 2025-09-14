College – MIAA Fall Week 4 Recap

After the first week that show intra-league football showdown, Kansas schools are taking early steps to make Kansas proud during the 2025 fall campaign in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Fort Hays sits atop three of the four MIAA fall leagues and Washburn is tied for the top spot in the only MIAA league Fort Hays does not sit atop the standings, which is volleyball.

Fort Hays has a 1-0-2 men’s soccer record, which only four MIAA schools in compete in, the Lady Tiger soccer team sits atop the MIAA standings with a 3-0-0 record while Emporia State is in 2nd with a 2-0-0 record. The Tigers share the top spot in the MIAA football standings after three weeks with a 2-1, 1-0 record, sharing with Northwest Missouri State, which is also 2-1, 1-0.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-1 on Thursday against Ouachita Baptist in the Ouachita Baptist tournament. The Lady Lions lost 3-2 against Mississippi College on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Auburn University 3-0 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Grand Rapids tournament. The Jennies defeated Hillsdale 3-1 and Grand Valley State 3-0. The Jennies lost 3-2 against Findlay, Ohio on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team lost 1-0 against Minnesota State on Sunday. The Jennies defeated Ashland 2-0 on Friday at Allendale, Michigan. The Mules lost 29-24 against Colorado State – Pueblo on Thursday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday. The Lady Bronchos lost both matches on Friday in the St. Mary’s tournament. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-0 against Fairmount State and 3-0 against Texas A&M International. The Lady Bronchos split their two matches on Saturday, defeating St. Mary’s 3-0 but lost 3-0 against Southern Florida. … The Lady Broncho soccer team lost 3-1 against Augustana on Monday. The Lady Bronchos tied Midwestern State 2-2 on Thursday. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-1 against Dallas Baptist on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team lost 29-24 against Colorado State-Pueblo on Thursday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Washburn tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 and Truman State 3-0. The Lady Hornets went 2-0 on Saturday with a 3-2 victory against MSU-Moorhead and a 3-0 victory against William Jewell. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated the University of Mary 3-1 on Friday. … The Hornet football team is scheduled to return to the field next Saturday, September 20 at Nebraska Kearney.

FORT HAYS STATE

Volleyball – The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated New Mexico Highlands 3-0 and Augusta 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the Fort Hays State tournament. The Lady Tigers went 2-0 on Friday in their tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Midwestern State 3-1 and Northwest Oklahoma State 3-0. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 2-1 against Augustana on Sunday. The Lady Tigers lost 1-0 against Augustana on Friday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team kicked its way to a 2-2 tie with Metro State University of Denver on Monday. The Tigers tied Colorado State-Pueblo 0-0 on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 26-7 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Washburn Invitational. The Lady Jets defeated William Jewell 3-1 but lost 3-0 against Emporia State. The Lady Jets went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Washburn and 3-1 against Truman State. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 5-2 against Southwest Oklahoma State on Thursday. The Lady Jets tie Oklahoma Christian 2-2 on Saturday. …

Men’s Soccer – The Jet men’s soccer team defeated William Jewell 3-1 on Tuesday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Sioux Falls 3-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the Nebraska-Kearney tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Tennessee Union 3-0 and Christian Brothers University 3-1 on Saturday. The Lady Lions went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated Southwest Baptist 3-1 but lost 3-0 against Harding University. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Rockhurst 2-1 on Monday. The Lady Lions defeated Paul Quinn College 2-0 on Thursday. … The Lion football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday, September 20 when they host Northwest Missouri State.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Denver Premier challenge. The Lady Griffons defeated Angelo State 3-1 and Concordia-St. Paul 3-1. The Lady Griffons lost 3-1 against West Florida and 3-1 against Wayne State on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Northern State 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Griffons tied Wayne State 1-1 on Tuesday. Lady Griffon defeated Missouri S&T 2-1 on Friday. … The Griffon football team defeated Missouri S&T 27-10 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Peru State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers opened play in their own tournament on Friday with a 2-0 record. The Lady Lopers defeated Adams State 3-0 and Missouri St. Louis 3-0. The Lady Lopers defeated South Dakota Mines 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team lost 2-0 against Minnesota State on Sunday. The Lady Lopers defeated Black Hills State 1-0 on Friday. … The Loper football team lost 26-7 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady River hawk soccer team defeated Harding 2-1 on Sunday. The Lady River hawks defeated Oklahoma Baptist 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady River hawks lost 2-1 against Tyler, Texas on Saturday. … The River hawk men’s soccer team defeated Lubbock Christian 1-0 on Thursday. The River Hawks defeated MSU Texas on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

Volleyball – The Lady Bearcat volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Drury Tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Lane 3-0 but lost 3-2 against Drury. The Lady Bearcats went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated East Central 3-0 and Cameron 3-1. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost 1-0 against Bemidji State on Sunday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Missouri St. Louis 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bearcats lost 1-0 against Maryville on Friday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 49-20 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Maryville 3-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the Pittsburg State tournament. The Lady Gorillas went 1-1 on Friday as they defeated Southern Nazarene 3-0 but lost 3-2 against Southern Minnesota State. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team lost 3-1 to Missouri S&T on Sunday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Southwest Baptist 5-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Southern Nazarene 1-0 on Saturday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Grand Valley State 17-14 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hill cat soccer team tied Ouachita Baptist 1-1 on Thursday. The Lady Hill cats lost 2-1 against Harding on Saturday. … The Hill cat men’s soccer team defeated Rockhurst 1-0 on Thursday. The Hill cats defeated Oklahoma Christian 1-0 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team opened play in their own tournament on Friday with a 2-0 record as they defeated Truman State 3-0 and Minnesota State 3-0. The Lady Ichabods went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 and William Jewell 3-0. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Drury 3-1 on Friday. … The Ichabod football team lost 41-27 against Colorado School of the Mines on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Fort Hays 2 1 1 0

NW Missouri 2 1 1 0

Cent. Okla. 1 1 1 0

Mo. Southern 2 0 0 0

Emporia St. 1 1 0 0

Mo. Western 1 1 0 0

Neb. Kearney 2 1 0 1

Washburn 1 2 0 1

Pittsburg St. 1 2 0 1

Cent. Missouri 0 2 0 0

Thursday, September 11

Colorado State – Pueblo 29, Central Missouri 24

Saturday, September 13

Missouri Western 27, Missouri S & T 10

Fort Hays 26, Nebraska Kearney 7

NW Missouri State 49, Texas A&M Kingsville 20

Pittsburg State 17, Grand Valley State 14

Colorado School of Mines 41. Washburn 27

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 9 0 0 0

Washburn 8 0 0 0

Fort Hays 7 1 0 0

Mo. Western 6 2 0 0

Mo. Southern 6 2 0 0

Pittsburg St. 5 2 0 0

NW Missouri 5 2 0 0

Emporia St. 5 2 0 0

Cent. Missouri 4 2 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 3 4 0 0

Kan. Newman 2 6 0 0

Cent. Oklahoma 2 7 0 0

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 3 0 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 2 0 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 2 0 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 2 0 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 1 0 0 0 0 0

NE State 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 2 1 0 0 0 0

Cent. Oklahoma 2 1 0 0 0 0

Rogers State 2 2 0 0 0 0

Washburn 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 1 0 0 0 0

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Rogers State 3 0 1 0 0 0

Fort Hays 1 0 2 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 2 1 0 0 0 0

NW State 2 1 1 0 0 0