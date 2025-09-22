COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 5 Recap

Northwest Missouri State stands atop the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s football standings four weeks into the season with a 3-1, 2-0 record. Central Missouri (1-2, 1-0) and Nebraska Kearney (3-1, 1-1) are second and third currently in the MIAA football standings.

Nebraska Kearney is leading the way in the MIAA volleyball standings with a 13-0, 0-0 record while Washburn is second with an 11-0, 0-0 record while Fort Hays is third in the MIAA volleyball standings with an 11-1, 9-0 record.

Fort Hays State and Emporia State currently sit atop the MIAA women’s soccer standings with identical 3-0-0, 0-0-0 records. Northwest Missouri State is third with a 2-0-0, 0-0-0 record while Pittsburg State is 4th with a 1-0-0, 0-0-0 record. Rogers State and Fort Hyas State lead the MIAA men’s soccer standings with identical 4-0-2, 0-0-0 records.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Harding tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Southwest Baptist 3-0 and Southern Arkansas 3-1. The Lady Lions defeated Crowley’s Ridge 3-1 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennie volleyball team won its lone match on Friday in the Central Missouri Tournament. The Jennies defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-1. The Jennies defeated Missouri S&T 3-0 on Saturday and McKendree University 3-0. … The Jennies soccer team lost 2-1 against Grand Valley State on Sunday. The Jennies defeated Ouachita Baptist 5-0 on Friday. … The Mules football team defeated Missouri Western 34-26 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team lost 3-0 against Texas Women on Tuesday. The Lady Bronchos went 0-2 on Thursday in the MIAA-GAC crossover. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-1 against Southwest Oklahoma State and 3-0 against East Central. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-1 against Northwest Oklahoma State on Friday. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-0 against Southern Nazarene on Saturday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 2-1 on Wednesday. … The Broncho football team lost 34-28 against Washburn on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team went 2-0 on Thursday in the MIAA-GAC crossover as the Lady Hornets defeated Southwest Oklahoma State 3-0 and East Central 3-0. The Lady Hornets went 2-0 on Friday as they defeated Southern Nazarene 3-0 and Oklahoma Baptist 3-2. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Northern State 3-1 on Sunday. The Lady Hornets lost 3-1 against Regis on Friday. … The Hornet football team lost 34-20 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday as they defeated Southwest Baptist 3-2 and East Central 3-0. The Lady Tigers defeated Oklahoma Baptist 3-0 on Saturday and defeated Northwest Oklahoma State 3-1. …. The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Southwest Minnesota State 3-0 on Sunday. The Lady Tigers defeated New Mexico Highlands 7-0 on Thursday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Thomas More 2-0 on Sunday. The Tigers defeated Lubbock Christian 1-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Jamestown 9-0 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team lost 34-16 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday as they lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Baptist and 3-0 against Southern Nazarene. The Lady Jets lost 3-2 against Northwest Oklahoma State on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 2-1 against Northwest Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Southern Nazarene on Saturday. … The Jet men’s soccer team tied 0-0 with Lubbock Christian on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-2 against Henderson State on Friday in the Henderson State tournament. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Quincy on Saturday and 3-1 against Arkansas Tech Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 5-3 against Southwest Oklahoma State on Sunday. The Lady Lions tied Oklahoma Baptist 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Lion football team lost 21-14 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Truman State tournament. The Lady Griffons defeated Truman State 3-0 and William Jewell 3-0. The Lady Griffons lost 3-0 against Rockhurst on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated William Jewell 5-0 on Tuesday. … The Griffon football team lost 34-26 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers defeated Truman State 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Lopers defeated Springfield, Illinois 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Maryville University 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team tied Sioux Falls 0-0 on Sunday. … The Loper football team defeated Emporia State 34-20 on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawks soccer team defeated East Central 6-0 on Thursday. … The Riverhawks men’s soccer team defeated St. Edwards, Texas 2-0 on Thursday. The Riverhawks tied 1-1 with Dallas Baptist on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team defeated Springfield, Illinois 3-0 on Thursday in the Springfield tournament. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-0 against Maryville on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team is scheduled to return to the pitch on Thursday against Northeastern State. … The Bearcat football team defeated Missouri Southern 21-14 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team lost 3-2 against Quincy in the Henderson State tournament on Friday. The Lady Gorillas went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Drury 3-1 but losing 3-1 against Henderson State. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Northwest Oklahoma State 4-1 on Thursday. The Lady Gorillas defeated East Central 7-1 on Saturday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Fort Hays State 34-16 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team tied Oklahoma Baptist 2-2 on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Tyler, Texas on Wednesday 1-0. The Hillcats tied St. Mary’s Texas 1-1 on Friday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Central Missouri tournament. The Lady Ichabod defeated Missouri S&T 3-0 and McKendree University 3-0. The Lady Ichabod defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team lost 4-0 against the University of Mary on Sunday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Harding 2-0 on Friday. … The ichabod football team defeated Central Oklahoma 34-28 on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 3 1 2 0

Cent. Missouri 1 2 1 0

Neb. Kearney 3 1 1 1

Fort Hays 2 2 1 1

Washburn 2 2 1 1

Pittsburg St. 2 2 1 1

Cent. Okla. 1 2 1 1

Mo. Southern 2 1 0 1

Emporia St. 1 2 0 1

Mo. Western 1 2 0 1

Saturday, September 20

Central Missouri 34, Missouri Western 26

Nebraska Kearney 34, Emporia State 20

Pittsburg State 31, Fort Hays 16

NW Missouri State 21, Missouri Southern 14

Washburn 34, Central Oklahoma 28

Saturday, September 27

Central Oklahoma at NW Missouri

Missouri Southern at Central Missouri

Missouri Western at Fort Hays

Nebraska Kearney at Washburn

Pittsburg State at Emporia State

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 13 0 0 0

Washburn 11 0 0 0

Fort Hays 11 1 0 0

Emporia St. 9 2 0 0

Mo. Western 8 3 0 0

Cent. Missouri 7 2 0 0

Pittsburg St. 6 4 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 6 4 0 0

Mo. Southern 6 5 0 0

NW Missouri 6 3 0 0

Kan. Newman 2 9 0 0

Cent. Okla. 2 12 0 0

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 3 0 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 3 0 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 2 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 1 0 0 0 0 0

NE State 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 4 1 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 2 1 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 2 1 0 0 0 0

Cent. Oklahoma 2 1 0 0 0 0

Washburn 2 1 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 2 1 0 0 0 0

Rogers State 2 3 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 1 0 0 0 0

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Rogers State 4 0 2 0 0 0

Fort Hays 4 0 2 0 0 0

NE State 3 1 2 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 2 1 2 0 0 0