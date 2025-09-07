COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 2 Recap

The 2025 Mid America Intercollegiate Athletics Association is setting in during the early stages of the 2025 fall season.

Central Missouri State and Northwest Missouri State currently stand atop the MIAA football standings, with 1-0 MIAA records, but both Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri are both just 1-1 overall on the season.

Missouri Southern and Nebraska Kearney are both 2-0 this season, but neither the Lions or the Lopers have played an MIAA contest in the first two weeks of the regular season.

Washburn, Nebraska Kearney and Missouri Western have all begun their 2025 volleyball seasons with undefeated records, as Nebraska Kearney and Missouri Western are both 4-0 and Washburn is 2-0 early in the season.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team opened the season on Friday with a pair of victories as they defeated Lane College and Tennessee Union both by the same 3-0 counts. The Lady Lions lost both matches on Saturday, losing 3-2 against Texas A&M Kingsville and 3-2 against Harding.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennie volleyball team opened the season on Friday by winning both matches in the Springfield, Illinois tournament. The Jennies defeated Springfield 3-0 and Rosevelt 3-0. The Jennies lost 3-1 against Quincy, Illinois on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team opened the season on Friday with a 0-0 tie with Augustana at Minnesota State. … The Mules football team had the week off and will return to action on Thursday when they host Colorado State – Pueblo.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team opened the season on Thursday losing 3-0 against the University of Texas-Dallas in the Tyler Texas tournament. The Lady Bronchos defeated Tyler, Texas 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Bronchos lost both matches on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Ouachita Baptist and 3-0 against Ferris State. … The Lady Broncho soccer team opened the season on Friday kicking its way to a 0-0 tie at Minnesota State. … The Bronco football team defeated Pittsburg State 27-24 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team lost its season opener 3-0 against Point Lomas on Thursday in the opening round of the San Diego tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 3-2 against Cal State San Bernadino on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Northwest Nazarene 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team opened the season on Thursday, losing 1-0 against Drury. The Lady Hornets lost 2-1 against Maryville on Saturday. … The Hornet football team lost 41-20 on Saturday against Angelos State.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team opened its season on Friday winning both its matches in the Tiger Invitational as they defeated Cameron 3-0 and Arkansas Tech 3-1. The Lady Tigers split their two matches on Saturday, defeating Kansas Wesleyan 3-2 but losing 3-2 against Rockhurst. … The Lady Tiger soccer team opened its season on Friday losing 3-1 at Rockhurst. … The Tiger men’s soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 1-0 victory against Rockhurst. … The Tiger football team earned its first victory of the season Thursday with a 36-35 victory against Colorado State – Pueblo.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team opened its season on Friday splitting a pair of matches as they defeated William Jewell 3-0 but lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Christian. The Lady Jets lost both matches on Saturday, losing 3-2 against Midwestern State and 3-2 against Southeastern Oklahoma State. … The Lady Jet soccer team defeated William Jewell 4-1 on Thursday. The Lady Jets lost 2-1 against Southwest Baptist on Saturday. … The Jet men’s soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 loss against West Texas A&M on Thursday. The Jets defeated Oklahoma Christian 3-1 on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team opened its season on Friday splitting a pair of matches in the Missouri S&T tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Northwest Oklahoma State 3-0 but lost 3-0 against Minnesota State. The Lady Lions won both of their matches on Saturday, defeating Christian Brothers 3-0 and Missouri S&T 3-2. … The Lady Lion soccer team opened its season on Friday suffering a 3-1 loss against Southwest Baptist. … The Lion football team defeated Southwest Baptist 31-21 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team opened its season on Friday, sweeping its two matches in the Pittsburg State tournament. The Lady Griffons defeated Southern Arkansas 3-0 and topped MIAA rival Pittsburg State 3-2. The Lady Griffon won both of their matches on Saturday, defeating Christian Brothers 3-2 and Truman State 3-0. … The Lady Griffon soccer team opened its season on Friday with a 2-0 win against Bemidji State. … The Griffon football team had the week off and will return to action this coming Saturday against Missouri S&T.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team opened its season on Friday with a pair of victories as they defeated St. Michaels College 3-0 and Franklin Pierce 3-0. The Lady Lopers earned a pair of 3-0 victories on Saturday as they defeated East Strousberg 3-0 and Bentley, Massachusetts 3-0. … The Lady Loper soccer team opened its season on Friday suffering a 2-0 loss against Concordia. The Loper football team improved to 2-0 this season on Saturday with a 41-21 victory against Chadron State.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated Ouachita Baptist 1-0 on Friday. … The Riverhawks men’s soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 1-1 tie with Drury. The Riverhawks lost 3-1 at Lincoln on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team opened its season on Friday splitting a pair of matches as they defeated Arkansas Tech 3-0 but lost 3-0 against Rockhurst. The Lady Bearcats defeated Cameron 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Northern State 3-0 on Friday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Washburn 34-7 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team opened its season on Friday splitting its two matches in its own tournament. The Lady Gorillas defeated Lubbock Christian 3-0 but lost 3-2 against MIAA rival Missouri Western. The Lady Gorillas won both of their matches on Saturday, defeating Southern Arkansas 3-1 and Truman State 3-0. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Missouri St. Louis. … The Gorilla football team lost 27-24 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hill cat soccer team lost 3-1 against Tyler, Texas on Thursday. The Lady Hill cats tied Tyler Texas 1-1 on Saturday. … The Hill cat men’s soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 1-1 tie with McKendree State. The Hill cats defeated Maryville College 1-0 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team opened its season on Friday winning both its matches as they defeated Colorado Christian 3-0 and South Dakota Mines 3-0. The Lady Ichabods won a pair of matches on Saturday as they defeated Davenport 3-0 and Valdosta State 3-1. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 1-1 tie with Maryville University. The Lady Ichabods lost 3-0 against Missouri St. Louis on Saturday. … The Ichabod football team lost 34-7 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Okla. 1 1 1 0

NW Missouri 1 1 1 0

Mo. Southern 2 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 2 0 0 0

Fort Hays 1 1 0 0

Emporia St. 1 1 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 1 0 0

Mo. Western 0 1 0 0

Washburn 1 1 0 1

Pittsburg St. 0 2 0 1

Thursday, September 4

Fort Hays State 36, CSU Pueblo 35

Saturday, September 6

Angelo State 41, Emporia State 20

Missouri Southern 38, SW Baptist 31

Central Oklahoma 27, Pittsburg State 24

Nebraska Kearney 41, Chadron State 21

NW Missouri State 34, Washburn 7

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Missouri Western 4 0 0 0

Nebraska Kearney 4 0 0 0

Washburn 2 0 0 0

Pittsburg State 3 1 0 0

Fort Hays State 3 1 0 0

Missouri Southern 3 1 0 0

Central Missouri 2 1 0 0

Northwest Missouri 2 1 0 0

Arkansas Fort Smith 2 2 0 0

Emporia State 1 2 0 0

Kansas Newman 1 3 0 0

Central Oklahoma 1 3 0 0

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Emporia St. 2 0 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 1 0 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 0 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 1 0 0 0 0 0

Washburn 1 1 0 0 0 0

Rogers State 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

NE State 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 1 0 0 0 0

Cent. Oklahoma 0 1 0 0 0 0

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Rogers State 1 0 1 0 0 0

Fort Hays 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 1 1 0 0 0 0

NE State 0 1 1 0 0 0