COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 17 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association saw its 2025 fall sports season come to an end this past week when both its final soccer team remaining alive lost in the NCAA Division II national semifinals.

The Fort Hays State Tiger men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Rollins and the Washburn Lady Ichabod soccer team lost 2-1 against Franklin State.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 13-15, 5-11 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team finished the season with a 19-9, 10-6 record. … The Jennie soccer team defeated Bemidji State 1-0 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Jennies saw their season come to an end on Sunday when they lost 2-1 against St. Cloud State in the 2nd round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Mule football team finished the season with a 4-7, 4-5 record.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-0 against Concordia-St. Paul in the NCAA Division II national tournament. … The Lady Broncho soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-4, 6-3-3 record. … The Broncho football team finished the season with 6-5, 5-4 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 22-7, 12-4 recor4d. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 8-7-5. 4-3-5 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 6-5, 5-4 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 16-13, 5-11 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 3-11-3, 1-8-3 record. … The Tiger men's soccer team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 1-0 against Rollings in the NCAA Division II national semifinal match. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 6-5, 5-4 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team finished the season with a 4-23, 2-14 record. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-2, 2-9-1 record. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-6-6, 1-3-2 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with an 11-17, 5-11 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 1-12-2 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-8 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-1 against St. Cloud State in the NCAA Division II national tournament. … The Lady Griffon soccer team lost 1-0 against Washburn on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II tournament. … The Griffon football team finished the season with a 3-8, 2-7 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team finished the season with a 30-4, 13-3 record. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the season with a 3-8-6, 1-6-5 record. … The Loper football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-5 record.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team finished the season with a 12-7-1, 7-5-1 record. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-3, 0-5-1 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 10-15, 4-12 record. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-1, 7-4-1 record. … The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 9-3, 8-1 record.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team finished the season with a 15-14, 7-9 record. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team lost 3-0 against St. Cloud State on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Gorilla football team finished the season with a 10-3, 8-1 record.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the season with a 2-8-7, 2-6-4 record. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 4-0 against MIAA rival Fort Hays State in the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team finished the season with a 28-4, 13-3 record. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday with a 2-1 loss against Franklin State in the NCAA Division 11 national semifinals. … The Ichabod football team finished the season with a 4-7, 3-6 record.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Pittsburg St. 10 3 8 1

NW Missouri 9 3 8 1

Fort Hays 6 5 5 4

Emporia St. 6 5 5 4

Cent. Okla. 6 5 5 4

Neb. Kearney 6 5 4 5

Cent. Missouri 4 7 4 5

Washburn 4 7 3 6

Mo. Western 3 8 2 7

Mo. Southern 3 8 1 8

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 30 4 13 3

Washburn 28 4 13 3

Emporia St. 22 7 12 4

Mo. Western 19 10 11 5

Cent. Missouri 19 9 10 6

Cent. Okla. 11 21 9 7

Pittsburg St. 15 14 7 9

Fort Hays 16 13 5 11

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 15 5 11

Mo. Southern 11 17 5 11

NW Missouri 10 15 4 12

Kan. Newman 4 23 2 14

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 15 4 5 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 13 4 2 8 2 2

Cent. Missouri 11 6 4 7 2 3

NW Missouri 10 7 1 7 4 1

NE State 12 7 1 7 5 1

Cent. Oklahoma 10 7 4 6 3 3

Mo. Western 13 3 6 6 2 4

Emporia St. 8 7 5 4 3 5

Rogers State 2 8 7 2 6 4

Kan. Newman 3 13 2 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 8 6 1 6 5

Fort Hays 3 11 3 1 8 3

Mo. Southern 3 12 3 1 10 2

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 20 1 3 6 0 0

Rogers State 15 4 4 3 2 1

Kan. Newman 7 6 6 1 3 2

NE State 8 8 3 0 5 1