COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 16 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association will continue on for at least one more week, thanks to the soccer pitch where the MIAA has an entrant in the NCAA Division II national tournament semifinals this week.

The MIAA had two football teams qualify for the NCAA II national tournament, but only MIAA champion, Pittsburg State, advanced to the 2nd round and the Gorillas lost in the 2nd round.

The MIAA was guaranteed to have one team advance to the NCAA Division II national semifinals in men’s soccer as Fort Hays State defeated MIAA rival Rogers State 4-0 on Saturday to advance to next Saturday’s national semifinals.

The MIAA will also be represented in the national semifinals in women’s soccer as Washburn defeated Missouri St. Louis 3-2 in the women’s quarterfinals and will play in the semifinals this Thursday.

The 2025 MIAA volleyball season came to an end this past week as their final two entries, the Washburn Lady Ichabody and Nebraska Kearney Lady Lopers lost in the NCAA Division II national tournament.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 13-15, 5-11 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team finished the season with a 19-9, 10-6 record. … The Jennie soccer team defeated Bemidji State 1-0 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Jennies saw their season come to an end on Sunday when they lost 2-1 against St. Cloud State in the 2nd round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Mule football team finished the season with a 4-7, 4-5 record.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-0 against Concordia-St. Paul in the NCAA Division II national tournament. … The Lady Broncho soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-4, 6-3-3 record. … The Broncho football team finished the season with 6-5, 5-4 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 22-7, 12-4 recor4d. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 8-7-5. 4-3-5 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 6-5, 5-4 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 16-13, 5-11 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 3-11-3, 1-8-3 record. …The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Rockhurst 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the third round of the NCAA Division II national tournament. The Tigers defeated Rogers State 4-0 on Saturday in the national semifinals to advance to the semifinals on Saturday against Rollins. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 6-5, 5-4 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team finished the season with a 4-23, 2-14 record. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-2, 2-9-1 record. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-6-6, 1-3-2 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with an 11-17, 5-11 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 1-12-2 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-8 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-1 against St. Cloud State in the NCAA Division II national tournament. … The Lady Griffon soccer team lost 1-0 against Washburn on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II tournament. … The Griffon football team finished the season with a 3-8, 2-7 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist 3-2 on Thursday in the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals. The Lady Lopers lost 3-1 against St. Paul State on Friday. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the season with a 3-8-6, 1-6-5 record. … The Loper football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-5 record.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team finished the season with a 12-7-1, 7-5-1 record. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-3, 0-5-1 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 10-15, 4-12 record. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-1, 7-4-1 record. … The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 9-3, 8-1 record.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team finished the season with a 15-14, 7-9 record. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team lost 3-0 against St. Cloud State on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Gorilla football team finished the season with a 10-3, 8-1 record.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the season with a 2-8-7, 2-6-4 record. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 4-0 against MIAA rival Fort Hays State in the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Wayne State 3-0 on Thursday in the NCAA Division II national tournament. The Lady Ichabod lost 3-0 against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Missouri St. Louis 3-2 on Saturday in the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals and will play Thursday against Franklin Pierce in the national semifinals. … The Ichabod football team finished the season with a 4-7, 3-6 record.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Pittsburg St. 10 3 8 1

NW Missouri 9 3 8 1

Fort Hays 6 5 5 4

Emporia St. 6 5 5 4

Cent. Okla. 6 5 5 4

Neb. Kearney 6 5 4 5

Cent. Missouri 4 7 4 5

Washburn 4 7 3 6

Mo. Western 3 8 2 7

Mo. Southern 3 8 1 8

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 30 4 13 3

Washburn 28 4 13 3

Emporia St. 22 7 12 4

Mo. Western 19 10 11 5

Cent. Missouri 19 9 10 6

Cent. Okla. 11 21 9 7

Pittsburg St. 15 14 7 9

Fort Hays 16 13 5 11

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 15 5 11

Mo. Southern 11 17 5 11

NW Missouri 10 15 4 12

Kan. Newman 4 23 2 14

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 15 3 5 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 13 4 2 8 2 2

Cent. Missouri 11 6 4 7 2 3

NW Missouri 10 7 1 7 4 1

NE State 12 7 1 7 5 1

Cent. Oklahoma 10 7 4 6 3 3

Mo. Western 13 3 6 6 2 4

Emporia St. 8 7 5 4 3 5

Rogers State 2 8 7 2 6 4

Kan. Newman 3 13 2 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 8 6 1 6 5

Fort Hays 3 11 3 1 8 3

Mo. Southern 3 12 3 1 10 2

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 20 0 3 6 0 0

Rogers State 15 4 4 3 2 1

Kan. Newman 7 6 6 1 3 2

NE State 8 8 3 0 5 1