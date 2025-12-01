COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 15 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association still has multiple teams left alive as the 2025 fall sports season heads into the home stretch.

The MIAA had two football teams qualify for the NCAA II national tournament, but only MIAA champion, Pittsburg State, advanced to the 2nd round and the Gorillas saw their 2025 season come to an end Saturday when they lost against Harding in the 2nd round.

The MIAA has four volleyball teams in the NCAA Division II national tournament, which will begin on Wednesday when Washburn plays at Wayne State, Central Oklahoma plays at Concordia-St. Paul, Missouri Western plays at St. Cloud State and Nebraska Kearney will host Oklahoma Baptist.

The MIAA had three soccer teams advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II national tournament’s 2nd round, two men and one women’s team. The Washburn women, the Fort Hays State men and the Rogers State men.

All three MIAA soccer teams won on Sunday to advance to Saturday’s 3rd round. The MIAA is guaranteed to have at least one team advance to the 4th round, but only has the possibility of two teams advancing as Fort Hays State and Rogers State will battle on Saturday at Fort Hays State for the right to advance to the 4th round. Washburn will play host to Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 13-15, 5-11 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-1 against Washburn on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Jennie soccer team defeated Bemidji State 1-0 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Jennies saw their season come to an end on Sunday when they lost 2-1 against St. Cloud State in the 2nd round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Mule football team finished the season with a 4-7, 4-5 record.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Broncho soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-4, 6-3-3 record. … The Broncho football team finished the season with 6-5, 5-4 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney in the semifinals on Friday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 8-7-5. 4-3-5 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 6-5, 5-4 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-1 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 3-11-3, 1-8-3 record. …The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Rockhurst 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the third round of the NCAA Division II national tournament. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 6-5, 5-4 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team finished the season with a 4-23, 2-14 record. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-2, 2-9-1 record. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-6-6, 1-3-2 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with an 11-17, 5-11 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 1-12-2 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-8 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team lost 3-2 against Pittsburg State on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Griffon soccer team lost 1-0 against Washburn on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II tournament. … The Griffon football team finished the season with a 3-8, 2-7 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Lopers defeated Emporia State 3-0 in the semifinals on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Washburn 3-0 on Saturday in the championship match. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the season with a 3-8-6, 1-6-5 record. … The Loper football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-5 record.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team finished the season with a 12-7-1, 7-5-1 record. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-3, 0-5-1 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 10-15, 4-12 record. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-1, 7-4-1 record. … The Bearcat football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 32-16 against Harding in the opening round of the NCAA II tournament.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Missouri Western 3-2 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-1 against Washburn in the semifinals on Friday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team lost 3-0 against St. Cloud State on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Gorilla football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when they lost 37-21 against Harding in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division II national tournament.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the season with a 2-8-7, 2-6-4 record. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Lincoln, Mo. 1-0 on Sunday in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division II national tournament.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Ichabod defeated Pittsburg State 3-1 in the semifinals on Friday. The Lady Ichabod lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated St. Cloud State on Sunday in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division II tournament, advancing to the third round which will Washburn will host on Saturday against Missouri St. Louis. … The Ichabod football team finished the season with a 4-7, 3-6 record.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Pittsburg St. 10 3 8 1

NW Missouri 9 3 8 1

Fort Hays 6 5 5 4

Emporia St. 6 5 5 4

Cent. Okla. 6 5 5 4

Neb. Kearney 6 5 4 5

Cent. Missouri 4 7 4 5

Washburn 4 7 3 6

Mo. Western 3 8 2 7

Mo. Southern 3 8 1 8

Saturday, November 29

Harding 37, Pittsburg State 21

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 29 3 13 3

Washburn 27 3 13 3

Emporia St. 22 7 12 4

Mo. Western 19 9 11 5

Cent. Missouri 19 9 10 6

Cent. Okla. 11 20 9 7

Pittsburg St. 15 14 7 9

Fort Hays 16 13 5 11

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 15 5 11

Mo. Southern 11 17 5 11

NW Missouri 10 15 4 12

Kan. Newman 4 23 2 14

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 14 3 5 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 13 4 2 8 2 2

Cent. Missouri 11 6 4 7 2 3

NW Missouri 10 7 1 7 4 1

NE State 12 7 1 7 5 1

Cent. Oklahoma 10 7 4 6 3 3

Mo. Western 13 3 6 6 2 4

Emporia St. 8 7 5 4 3 5

Rogers State 2 8 7 2 6 4

Kan. Newman 3 13 2 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 8 6 1 6 5

Fort Hays 3 11 3 1 8 3

Mo. Southern 3 12 3 1 10 2

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 19 0 3 6 0 0

Rogers State 15 3 4 3 2 1

Kan. Newman 7 6 6 1 3 2

NE State 8 8 3 0 5 1