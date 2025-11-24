COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 14 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association still has multiple teams left alive as the 2025 fall sports season heads into the home stretch.

The MIAA had two football teams qualify for the NCAA II national tournament, but only MIAA champion, Pittsburg State, advanced to the 2nd round on Saturday as Northwest Missouri State saw its season come to an end after a 1st round loss.

The MIAA will learn Monday which volleyball teams have been selected for the 2025 NCAA II national tournament. MIAA crowned Nebraska Kearney as its 2025 regular season champion on Saturday when the Lady Lopers defeated Washburn 3-0 in the championship match.

The MIAA has two teams in the 3rd round of the NCAA II national men’s soccer tournament as both Rogers State and Fort Hays State won their 2nd round matches. Rogers State won its 2nd round match on Saturday, while Fort Hays advanced on Sunday afternoon.

Washburn advanced to the 3rd round of the NCAA II national women’s soccer tournament Sunday night when they defeated Minnesota State 4-2 on penalty kicks after the match was tied 1-1 after double overtime.

The Jennis of Central Missouri, however, saw their women’s soccer season come to an end Sunday night when they lost 2-1 against St. Cloud State in the 2nd round of the NCAA II national tournament.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 13-15, 5-11 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-1 against Washburn on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Jennie soccer team defeated Bemidji State 1-0 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Jennies saw their season come to an end on Sunday when they lost 2-1 against St. Cloud State in the 2nd round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Mule football team finished the season with a 4-7, 4-5 record.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Broncho soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-4, 6-3-3 record. … The Broncho football team finished the season with 6-5, 5-4 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney in the semifinals on Friday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 8-7-5. 4-3-5 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 6-5, 5-4 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-1 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 3-11-3, 1-8-3 record. … The Tiger men’s soccer team received a bye in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament and defeated U Indy 3-0 Sunday in the 2nd round. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 6-5, 5-4 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team finished the season with a 4-23, 2-14 record. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-2, 2-9-1 record. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-6-6, 1-3-2 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with an 11-17, 5-11 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 1-12-2 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-8 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team lost 3-2 against Pittsburg State on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Griffon soccer team lost 1-0 against Washburn on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II tournament. … The Griffon football team finished the season with a 3-8, 2-7 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Lopers defeated Emporia State 3-0 in the semifinals on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Washburn 3-0 on Saturday in the championship match. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the season with a 3-8-6, 1-6-5 record. … The Loper football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-5 record.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team finished the season with a 12-7-1, 7-5-1 record. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-3, 0-5-1 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 10-15, 4-12 record. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-1, 7-4-1 record. … The Bearcat football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 32-16 against Harding in the opening round of the NCAA II tournament.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Missouri Western 3-2 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-1 against Washburn in the semifinals on Friday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team lost 3-0 against St. Cloud State on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Gorilla football team kept its season alive on Saturday with a 24-17 victory against Chadron State in the opening round of the NCAA II tournament.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the season with a 2-8-7, 2-6-4 record. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team received a bye in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament and defeated Cedarville 1-0 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Ichabod defeated Pittsburg State 3-1 in the semifinals on Friday. The Lady Ichabod lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Missouri Western 1-0 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Lady Ichabod defeated Minnesota State 4-2 on penalty kicks after the match was tied 1-1 after double overtime. … The Ichabod football team finished the season with a 4-7, 3-6 record.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Pittsburg St. 10 2 8 1

NW Missouri 9 3 8 1

Fort Hays 6 5 5 4

Emporia St. 6 5 5 4

Cent. Okla. 6 5 5 4

Neb. Kearney 6 5 4 5

Cent. Missouri 4 7 4 5

Washburn 4 7 3 6

Mo. Western 3 8 2 7

Mo. Southern 3 8 1 8

Saturday, November 22

Harding 38, Northwest Missouri State 16

Pittsburg State 21, Chadron State 17

Saturday, November 29

Pittsburg State at Harding

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 29 3 13 3

Washburn 27 3 13 3

Emporia St. 22 7 12 4

Mo. Western 19 9 11 5

Cent. Missouri 19 9 10 6

Cent. Okla. 11 20 9 7

Pittsburg St. 15 14 7 9

Fort Hays 16 13 5 11

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 15 5 11

Mo. Southern 11 17 5 11

NW Missouri 10 15 4 12

Kan. Newman 4 23 2 14

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 13 3 5 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 13 4 2 8 2 2

Cent. Missouri 11 6 4 7 2 3

NW Missouri 10 7 1 7 4 1

NE State 12 7 1 7 5 1

Cent. Oklahoma 10 7 4 6 3 3

Mo. Western 13 3 6 6 2 4

Emporia St. 8 7 5 4 3 5

Rogers State 2 8 7 2 6 4

Kan. Newman 3 13 2 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 8 6 1 6 5

Fort Hays 3 11 3 1 8 3

Mo. Southern 3 12 3 1 10 2

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 17 0 3 6 0 0

Rogers State 14 3 4 3 2 1

Kan. Newman 7 6 6 1 3 2

NE State 8 8 3 0 5 1