COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 12 Recap

The 2025 fall season is heading down the home stretch of the season with postseason activity beginning in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

This Saturday marks the final regular season action in the MIAA football season and the MIAA title for 2025 will be determined in Pittsburg where the Gorillas will play host to Northwest Missouri State with the winner claiming the title.

If Pittsburg State wins the Gorillas will win the MIAA crown via a tie-breaker with Northwest Missouri State thanks to the head-to-head victory, but if the Northwest Missouri State wins, the Bearcats will claim the MIAA title with an undefeated MIAA record.

The opening round of the MIAA women’s soccer tournament began Sunday night where Northeastern played at Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State played at Missouri Western, Emporia State played at Washburn and Central Oklahoma played at Central Missouri

Fort Hays State won the 2025 MIAA men’s soccer title with a 15-0-3, 6-0-0 record, but the MIAA men’s soccer teams also compete in the Great American Conference where the 2025 tournament will begin on Thursday.

The MIAA volleyball postseason tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, November 20.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-1 against Kansas Newman on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team defeated Drury 3-1 on Tuesday. The Jennies lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Friday. The Jennies defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-1 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. … The Mule football team lost 48-35 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team lost 3-2 against Kansas Newman on Thursday. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-2 against Pittsburg State on Friday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team lost 2-0 against Kansas Newman on Wednesday. … The Broncho football team defeated Missouri Southern 44-17 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Nebraska Kearney 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team tied Northwest Missouri State 0-0 on Sunday. … The Hornet football team defeated Washburn 45-17 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team tied Rogers State 1-1 on Sunday. The Lady Tigers tied Nebraska Kearney 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-2 on Thursday. … The Tiger football team was off on Saturday and will return to action next Saturday at Emporia State.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Jets defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Jet soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Sunday. The Lady Jets defeated Central Oklahoma 2-0 on Wednesday. … The Jet men’s soccer team lost 3-2 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Jets tied Northeastern State 1-1 on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-1 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 3-0 against Kansas Newman on Sunday. The Lady Lions lost 2-1 against Pittsburg State on Wednesday. … The Lion football team lost 44-17 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team tied Washburn 0-0 on Sunday. The Lady Griffons defeated Northwest Missouri State 1-0 on Wednesday. … The Griffon football team lost 38-7 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Washburn 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team lost 1-0 against Northeastern State on Sunday. The Lady Lopers tied Fort Hays State 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Loper football team was off on Saturday and will return to action next Saturday against Central Missouri.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated Nebraska Kearney 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Rogers State 1-0 on Wednesday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Northeastern State on Thursday. The Riverhawks tied Kansas Newman 1-1 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-1 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team tied Emporia State 0-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bearcats lost 1-0 against Missouri Western on Wednesday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Missouri Western 38-7 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Gorilla defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Central Missouri 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Missouri Southern 2-1 on Wednesday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Central Missouri 48-35 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team tied Fort Hays State 1-1 on Sunday. The Lady Hillcats lost 1-0 against Northeastern State on Wednesday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Harding 2-0 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team lost 3-1 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team tied Missouri Western 0-0 on Sunday. … The Ichabod football team lost 45-17 against Emporia State on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 9 1 8 0

Pittsburg St. 8 2 7 1

Emporia St. 6 4 5 3

Neb. Kearney 6 4 4 4

Fort Hays 5 5 4 4

Cent. Okla. 5 5 4 4

Cent. Missouri 3 7 3 5

Washburn 3 7 2 6

Mo. Western 3 7 2 6

Mo. Southern 3 7 1 7

Saturday, November 8

Emporia State 45, Washburn 17

Central Oklahoma 44, Missouri Southern 17

NW Missouri State 38, Missouri Western 7

Pittsburg State 48, Central Missouri 35

Saturday, November 15

Central Oklahoma at Missouri Western

Fort Hays State at Emporia State

Central Missouri at Nebraska Kearney

Pittsburg State at NW Missouri State

Washburn at Missouri Southern

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 24 3 11 3

Washburn 22 3 11 3

Emporia St. 20 5 11 3

Mo. Western 18 7 10 4

Cent. Missouri 17 8 8 6

Cent. Okla. 10 18 8 6

Pittsburg St. 13 12 6 8

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 13 5 9

Fort Hays 15 11 4 10

Mo. Southern 10 16 4 10

NW Missouri 10 13 4 10

Kan. Newman 4 21 2 12

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 11 2 5 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 13 3 2 8 2 2

Cent. Missouri 10 4 4 7 2 3

NW Missouri 10 6 1 7 4 1

NE State 11 6 1 7 5 1

Cent. Oklahoma 8 6 4 6 3 3

Mo. Western 10 2 6 6 2 4

Emporia St. 7 6 5 4 3 5

Rogers State 2 8 7 2 6 4

Kan. Newman 3 13 2 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 8 6 1 6 5

Fort Hays 3 11 3 1 8 3

Mo. Southern 3 12 3 1 10 2

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 15 0 3 6 0 0

Rogers State 12 2 4 3 2 1

Kan. Newman 7 5 6 1 3 2

NE State 8 7 3 0 5 1