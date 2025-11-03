COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 11 Recap

Northwest Missouri State wrapped up the 2025 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association football championship Saturday with a 41-14 victory against Emporia State to improve to 8-1, 7-0 this season.

Pittsburg State remains in 2nd place after defeating Missouri Southern 30-10 Saturday while Nebraska Kearney earned its 6th win of the season in a 35-24 victory against Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri defeated Fort Hays State 28-24 and Missouri Western defeated Washburn 27-24.

Nebraska Kearney moved ahead of Washburn in the MIAA volleyball standings as both teams have identical 10-2 MIAA records, but Nebraska Kearney has two more overall victories this season as the Lopers are 23-2, 10-2 and the Lady Ichabod are 21-2, 10-2. Emporia State remains in third place at 18-5, 9-3.

Fort Hays State remains atop the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 14-03, 5-0-0 record while Rigers State remains in 2nd at 10-2-4, 2-2-1, Kansas Newman is in third place at 7-4-5, 1-2-1 and Northeastern State is in 4th place at 8-6-2, 0-4-0.

Washburn continues to lead the MIAA women’s soccer standings with an 11-2-3, 8-0-2 record while Central Missouri is in 2nd at 10-3-4, 7-1-3 followed by Northwest Missouri State in 3rd place at 10-5-0, 7-3-0.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-1 against Missouri Southern on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-1 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Jennies defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Emporia State 1-0 on Sunday. The Jennies defeated Missouri Southern 6-0 on Friday. … The Mule football team defeated Fort Hays State 28-24 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Bronchos defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team defeated Rogers State 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bronchos defeated Pittsburg State 2-0 on Friday. … The Broncho football team lost 35-24 against Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 3-2 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 1-0 against Central Missouri on Sunday. The Lady Hornets tied Missouri Western 0-0 on Friday. … The Hornet football team lost 41-14 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-1 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 2-1 against Washburn on Sunday. The Lady Tigers lost 1-0 against Northeastern State on Friday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Ouachita Baptist 4-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Harding 5-0 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team lost 28-24 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-1 against Fort Hays State on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 5-0 against Northeastern State on Sunday. … The Jet men’s soccer team defeated Harding 3-2 on Thursday. The Jets lost 1-0 against Ouachita Baptist on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 2-1 against Missouri Western on Sunday. The Lady Lions lost 6-0 against Central Missouri on Friday. … The Lion football team lost 30-10 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Washburn 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Emporia State 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 2-1 on Sunday. The Lady Griffons tied Emporia State 0-0 on Friday. … The Griffin football team defeated Washburn 27-24 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team defeated Rogers State 2-0 on Friday. … The Loper football team defeated Central Oklahoma 35-24 on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 5-0 on Sunday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Fort Hays State 1-0 on Friday. … The Riverhawks men’s soccer team defeated Harding 3-2 on Sunday. The Riverhawks lost 4-1 against Southern Nazarene on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-0 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost 2-1 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Washburn on Friday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Emporia State 41-14 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Fort Hays State 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Northwest Missouri State 2-1 on Sunday. The Lady Gorillas lost 2-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Missouri Southern 30-10 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team lost 1-0 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday. The Lady Hillcats lost 2-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 4-0 on Wednesday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team lost 3-2 against Missouri Western on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Fort Hays State 2-1 on Sunday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Northwest Missouri State 2-0 on Friday. … The Ichabod football team lost 27-24 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 8 1 7 0

Pittsburg St. 7 2 6 1

Emporia St. 5 4 4 3

Fort Hays 5 5 4 4

Neb. Kearney 6 4 4 4

Cent. Okla. 4 5 3 4

Cent. Missouri 3 6 3 4

Washburn 3 6 2 5

Mo. Western 3 6 2 5

Mo. Southern 3 6 1 6

Saturday, November 1

Central Missouri 28, Fort Hays State 24

Nebraska Kearney 35, Central Oklahoma 24

Pittsburg State 30, Missouri Southern 10

NW Missouri State 41, Emporia State 14

Missouri Western 27, Washburn 24

Saturday, November 8

Emporia State at Washburn

Missouri Southern at Central Oklahoma

Missouri Western at NW Missouri State

Pittsburg State at Central Missouri

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 23 2 10 2

Washburn 21 2 10 2

Emporia St. 18 5 9 3

Mo. Western 16 7 8 4

Cent. Okla. 10 16 8 4

Cent. Missouri 15 7 7 5

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 11 5 7

Fort Hays 15 9 4 8

Pittsburg St. 11 12 4 8

Mo. Southern 10 14 4 8

NW Missouri 9 12 3 9

Kan. Newman 2 21 0 12

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 11 2 3 8 0 2

Cent. Missouri 10 3 4 7 1 3

NW Missouri 10 5 0 7 3 0

Pittsburg St. 11 3 2 6 2 2

Cent. Oklahoma 8 5 4 6 2 3

Mo. Western 9 2 5 5 2 3

Emporia St. 7 6 3 4 3 3

NE State 9 6 1 5 5 1

Rogers State 2 7 6 2 5 3

Neb. Kearney 3 7 5 1 5 4

Fort Hays 3 11 1 1 8 1

Mo. Southern 3 10 3 1 8 2

Kan. Newman 1 13 2 0 9 1

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 14 0 3 5 0 0

Rogers State 10 2 4 2 2 1

Kan. Newman 7 4 5 1 2 1

NE State 8 6 2 0 4 0