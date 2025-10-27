COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 10 Recap

Northwest Missouri State remained atop of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association football standings on Saturday when the Bearcats improved to 7-1, 6-0 with a 14-0 victory against Nebraska-Kearney.

Pittsburg State (6-2, 5-1), which was off on Saturday, remains in 2nd place while Emporia State (5-3, 4-2) is in third place with a 31-27 victory against Central Missouri. Fort Hays State (5-4, 4-2) moved up to 4th place with a 13-10 victory against Washburn.

Washburn remains atop the MIAA volleyball standings with a 20-1, 9-1 record while Nebraska Kearney remains in 2nd place with a 21-2, 8-2 record and Emporia State is in third place in the MIAA volleyball standings with a 17-4, 8-2 record.

Northwest Missouri State has moved atop the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 10-3-0, 7-1-0 record while Central Missouri is in 2nd place with an 8-3-4, 5-1-3 record and Pittsburg State is in third place in the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 10-2-2, 5-1-2 record.

Fort Hays State continues to lead the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 12-0-3, 5-0-0 record while Rogers State is in 2nd with a 9-2-4, 2-2-1, Kansas Newman is in third place with a 6-3-5, 1-2-1 record and Northeastern State is in 4th place with a 7-5-2, 0-4-0 record.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Lady Lions defeated Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Friday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Sunday. The Jennies lost 1-0 against Washburn on Friday. … The Mule football team lost 31-27 against Emporia State on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-0 against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team lost 4-2 against Missouri Southern on Sunday. The Lady Broncos defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Friday. … The Broncho football team defeated Northeastern State 28-21 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Washburn on Friday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 2-1 against Northeastern State on Sunday. The Lady Hornets defeated Nebraska Kearney 5-1 on Friday. … The Hornet football team defeated Central Missouri 31-27 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 1-0 against Missouri Western on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team tied Southern Nazarene 0-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Rogers State 1-0 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team defeated Washburn 13-10 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Sunday. The Lady Jets lost 3-1 against Rogers State on Friday. … The Jet men’s soccer team tied Rogers State 1-1 on Thursday. The Jets defeated Southern Nazarene on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Drury on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Central Oklahoma 4-2 on Sunday. The Lady Lions lost 3-1 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. … The Lion football team lost 19-12 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Fort Hays State 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Griffon tied Drury 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Griffons lost 2-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. … The Griffon football team defeated Missouri Southern 19-12 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team lost 1-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. The Lady Lopers lost 5-1 against Emporia State on Friday. … The Loper football team lost 14-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated Emporia State 2-1 on Sunday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team defeated Ouachita Baptist 2-0 on Wednesday. … The Riverhawk football team lost 28-21 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Nebraska Kearney 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 on Friday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 14-0 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Rockhurst 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Missouri Western on Friday. … The Gorilla football team was off on Saturday and will return to action this Saturday when they play Missouri Southern.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team tied Washburn 1-1 on Sunday. The Lady Hillcats defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Friday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team tied Kansas Newman 1-1 on Thursday. The Hillcats lost 1-0 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Emporia State 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team tied Rogers State 1-1 on Sunday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Central Missouri 1-0 on Friday. … The Ichabod football team lost 13-10 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 7 1 6 0

Pittsburg St. 6 2 5 1

Emporia St. 5 3 4 2

Fort Hays 5 4 4 3

Neb. Kearney 5 4 3 4

Cent. Okla. 4 4 3 3

Washburn 3 5 2 4

Cent. Missouri 2 6 2 4

Mo. Southern 3 5 1 5

Mo. Western 2 6 1 5

October 25

Central Oklahoma 28, Northeastern State 21

Emporia State 31, Central Missouri 27

Fort Hays State 13, Washburn 10

Missouri Western 19, Missouri Southern 12

NW Missouri State 14, Nebraska Kearney 0

Saturday, November 1

Central Missouri at Fort Hays State

Central Oklahoma at Nebraska Kearney

Missouri Southern at Pittsburg State

NW Missouri State at Emporia State

Washburn at Missouri Western

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 20 1 9 1

Neb. Kearney 21 2 8 2

Emporia St. 17 4 8 2

Cent. Missouri 14 6 6 4

Mo. Western 14 7 6 4

Cent. Okla. 8 16 6 4

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 9 5 5

Fort Hays 14 8 3 7

Pittsburg St. 10 11 3 7

Mo. Southern 9 13 3 7

NW Missouri 9 10 3 7

Kan. Newman 2 19 0 10

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 9 2 3 6 0 2

NW Missouri 10 3 0 7 1 0

Cent. Missouri 8 3 4 5 1 3

Pittsburg St. 10 2 2 5 1 2

Mo. Western 8 2 4 4 2 2

Emporia St. 7 5 2 4 2 2

Cent. Oklahoma 6 5 4 4 2 3

NE State 7 6 1 3 5 1

Rogers State 2 5 6 2 3 3

Fort Hays 3 9 1 1 6 1

Mo. Southern 3 8 3 1 6 2

Neb. Kearney 2 7 5 0 5 4

Kan. Newman 1 12 2 0 8 1

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 12 0 3 5 0 0

Rogers State 9 2 4 2 2 1

Kan. Newman 6 3 5 1 2 1

NE State 7 5 2 0 4 0