COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 1 Recap

The 2025 fall season in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has begun. It began this past Thursday night with some MIAA football teams kicking off their 2025 seasons. The rest of the MIAA teams, which did not open their football seasons Thursday, if they sponsor football, opened this past Saturday.

The MIAA teams that don’t sponsor football are in the process of preparing to open their seasons in the coming days.

The Central Oklahoma football team is the defending MIAA champions after finishing the 2024 season with a 12-2, 8-1 record.

The Nebraska Kearney Lady Lopers are the defending MIAA volleyball champions after finishing last year with a 30-3, 15-1 record.

The Washburn Lady Ichabod soccer team is the defending MIAA champions after finishing the 2024 season with a 14-4-3, 10-1-1 record.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school will open their fall sports seasons and how they finished last season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 14-14, 6-10 record. The Lady Lions are scheduled to open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 in the Tennessee Union tournament.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 11-15, 7-9. The Jennies are scheduled to open Friday, September 5 in the Springfield, Illinois tournament. … The Mule football team lost its season opener on Thursday, falling 31-23 against Delta State. … The Jennies soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 17-5-2, 9-2-1 record. The Jennies are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 against Augustana University at Minnesota State.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 33-3, 14-2 record. The Lady Bronchos is scheduled to begin the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 in the Tyler, Texas tournament. …. The Broncho football team opened the 2025 season on Saturday, losing 34-14 against Permian Basin. … The Lady Broncho soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 12-7-4, 7-2-3 record. The Lady Bronchos are scheduled to open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 at Minnesota State.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 17-10, 9-7 record. The Lady Hornets are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 against Point Lomas in the San Diego tournament. … The Hornet football team opened its season Thursday with a 27-7 victory against Minot State. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 6-8-3, 4-6-2 record. The Lady Hornets are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 at Drury.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 12-14, 4-12 record. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 when they play host to the Tiger Invitational tournament. … The Tiger football team opened the season on Thursday, dropping its season opener 28-7 against Angelos State. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 7-8-4, 4-6-2 record. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 at Rockhurst. … The Tigers finished the 2024 season with a 8-7-2, 7-3-2 record. The Tigers are scheduled to open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 at Rockhurst.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 3-27, 0-16 record. The Lady jets are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 in the Midwestern State tournament. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 0-17-1, 0-12 record. The Lady Jets are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 against William Jewell. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 3-8-1, 2-6-1 record. The Jets are scheduled to open the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 against West Texas A&M.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 6-22, 4-12 record. The Lady Lions are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 in the Missouri S&T tournament. … The Lion football team opened the 2025 season Saturday with a 33-19 victory against Midwestern State. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 2-12-4, 1-9-2 record. The Lady Lions are scheduled to open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 at Southwest Baptist.

MISSOURI WESTERN

Volleyball – The Lady Griffon volleyball team finished last season with a 23-8, 12-4 record. The Lady Griffons are scheduled to open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 in the Pittsburg State tournament. … The Griffon football team opened the season on Saturday, suffering a 30-26 loss against Augustana. … The Lady Griffon soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 16-3-3, 9-1-2 record. The Lady Griffons are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 when they play host to Bemidji State.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team is the defending MIAA champions after finishing the 2024 season with a 30-3, 15-1 record. The Lady Lopers are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 in the St. Michaels tournament. … The Loper football team opened the season on Thursday with a 28-21 victory against Wayne State. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 8-6-5, 4-5-3 record. The Lady Lopers are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 against Concordia University at St. Paul, Minnesota.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Huskies soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 14-6, 7-5 record. The Huskies are scheduled to open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 at Ouachita Baptist. … The Huskies men’s soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 6-4-2 4-2-3 record. The Huskies are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 at Drury.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 16-12, 9-7 record. The Lady Bearcats are scheduled to open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 at the Fort Hays State tournament. … The Bearcat football team opened the 2025 season Thursday, losing 38-14 at Minnesota State. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 7-6-6, 5-4-3 record. The Lady Bearcats are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 when they play host to Northern State.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 10-16, 5-11 record. The Lady Gorillas are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 when they play host to a tournament. … The Gorilla football team opened the season Thursday losing its season opener 34-17 against Ferris State. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 8-8-2, 4-6-2 record. The Lady Gorillas are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 at Missouri St. Louis.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hill cats soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 3-12-3, 2-7-3 record. The Hill cats are scheduled to open the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 at Tyler, Texas. … The Hill cat men’s soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 12-6-2, 8-4 record. The Hill cats are scheduled to open the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 at McKendree State.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 21-9, 11-5 record. The Lady Ichabod’s are scheduled to open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 in the Oredigger Classic. … The Ichabod football team opened the season on Saturday with a 20-17 victory against Truman State. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team is the defending MIAA champion after finishing the 2024 season with a 14-4-3, 10-1-1 record. The Lady Ichabod’s are scheduled to open the 2025 season Thursday, September 4 at Maryville.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 1 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 1 0 0 0

Washburn 1 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 1 0 0

Cent. Okla. 0 1 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 1 0 0

NW Missouri 0 1 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 1 0 0

Thursday, August 28

Delta State 31, Central Missouri 23

Emporia State 27, Minot State 7

Angelo State 28, Fort Hays State 7

Nebraska Kearney 28, Wayne State 21

Minnesota State 38, NW Missouri State 14

Ferris State 34, Pittsburg State 17

Saturday, August 30

UT Permian Basin 34, Central Oklahoma 14

Missouri Southern 33, Midwestern State 19

Augustana 30, Missouri Western 26

Washburn 20, Truman State 17

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0

Missouri Southern 0 0 0 0

Missouri Western 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Rogers State 0 0 0 0 0 0

NE State 0 0 0 0 0 0

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Rogers State 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northeast St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0 0 0