A Kansas college is marking the two-year anniversary of a deadly workplace shooting.

Nearly 200 people gathered Saturday at Hesston College’s Mennonite Church for a group discussion.

The session featured Hesston College students and area religious leaders, who discussed the role the church can take during tragic events.

Three people died and more than a dozen others were injured in the 2016 mass shooting at the Excel Industries building in Hesston.

