COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 7 Recap

There are no undefeated basketball teams remaining in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference for the 2025-26 winter season, but things are still early enough in the season no specific team has stepped out in either men’s or women’s standings yet.

Oklahoma Wesleyan stands atop the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 10-2, 5-1 record while Friends is in 2nd at 9-3, 6-1. McPherson, Behel, Evangel are tied for 3rd, 4th and 5th with identical 9-4, 5-2 records while Ottawa, Sterling and Kansas Wesleyan are next in line as each have 4-3 KCAC records. Kansas Wesleyan is 6-7 overall.

Evangel and Sterling stand atop the KCAC women’s standings with identical 10-2, 7-0 records while Friends sits alone in third place with an 11-1, 6-1 record and Saint Mary is in 4th with an 8-5, 5-2 record. Kansas Wesleyan is tied with Bethel for 5th and 6th places with identical 6-5, 4-3 records.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports recently:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 58-48 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 101-82 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will compete in the Avila tournament on Sunday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team went 2-1 on Saturday in the Rocky Top Duals.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Southwestern 86-77 on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 75-60 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team will compete in the Barton County Community College tournament on Sunday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 73-53 on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 61-58 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated York 113-65 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated York 92-55 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated McPherson 91-62 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated McPherson 89-78 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team is off until returning to the mat on January 9 against York. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team competed in the Oklahoma Wesleyan tournament on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 61-60 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team defeated Saint Mary 85-76 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 91-62 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team lost 89-78 against Friends on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 73-53 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 61-58 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team competed in the Oklahoma Wesleyan tournament on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 83-78 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Brave men’s basketball team lost 65-60 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will compete in the Avila tournament on Sunday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team competed in the Oklahoma Wesleyan tournament on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 61-60 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 85-76 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will compete in the Avila tournament on Sunday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team is off until January 4 when it competes against York.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 86-77 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 75-60 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warriors defeated Ottawa 83-78 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 65-60 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejays defeated Avila 58-48 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 101-82 against Avila on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 113-65 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 92-55 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team is off until January 4 when it competes against Saint Mary. … The Panther men’s wrestling team is off until January 4 when it competes against Saint Mary.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 6 1 10 2

Friends 6 1 9 3

McPherson 5 2 9 4

Bethel 5 2 9 4

Evangel 5 2 9 4

Ottawa 4 3 7 6

Sterling 4 3 7 6

Kan. Wesleyan 4 3 6 7

Avila 3 4 8 5

Southwestern 3 4 7 4

Saint Mary 2 5 7 5

York 2 5 4 10

Bethany 0 7 4 9

Tabor 0 7 2 12

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 7 0 10 2

Sterling 7 0 10 2

Friends 6 1 11 1

Saint Mary 5 2 8 5

Kan. Wesleyan 4 3 6 5

Bethel 4 3 6 5

Tabor 4 3 7 6

Bethany 4 3 6 7

Ottawa 3 4 7 4

Avila 2 5 5 8

Okla. Wesleyan 2 5 4 7

McPherson 1 6 4 8

Southwestern 0 7 4 8

York 0 7 4 10