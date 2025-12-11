COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 6 Recap

With more than 10 games being played by all the basketball teams, things are beginning to take shape early in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Oklahoma Wesleyan men, Evangel and Sterling women are all protecting undefeated KCAC records while no KCAC basketball team is undefeated overall.

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 10-1, 6-0 record while McPherson (9-3, 5-1) and Friends (8-3, 5-1) are in 2nd and third place. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 8th place in the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 5-7 3-3 record.

Evangel and Sterling share the top spot in the KCAC women’s standings with identical 9-2, 6-0 records. Kansas Wesleyan is in 4th place in the KCAC women’s standings with a 6-4, 4-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Southwestern 90-56 on Saturday. The Lady Eagles lost 80-75 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 95-93 against Southwestern on Saturday. The Eagles lost 81-78 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will return to the mat on Sunday when they host a tournament. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team lost a KCAC dual 32-19 against Saint Mary on Thursday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Ottawa 65-63 on Saturday. The Lady Swedes defeated McPherson 81-69 on Wednesday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 78-66 against Ottawa on Saturday. The Swedes lost 91-66 against McPherson on Wednesday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team competed in the Doane University Open on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team lost 102-81 against Evangel on Saturday. The Lady Threshers lost 79-70 against Sterling on Wednesday. … Men’s Basketball – The Thresher men’s basketball team lost 74-69 against Evangel on Saturday. The Threshers defeated Sterling 78-62 on Wednesday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Bethel 102-81 on Saturday. The Lady Valor defeated Ottawa 102-73 on Wednesday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Bethel 74-69 on Saturday. The Valor defeated Ottawa 76-71 on Wednesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 64-62 on Saturday. The Lady Falcons defeated Tabor 51-43 on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 71-67 on Saturday. The Falcons defeated Tabor 89-75 on Wednesday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Doane Open on Sunday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team competed in the Doane Open on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 64-62 against Friends on Saturday. The Lady Coyotes defeated York 73-60 on Wednesday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 71-67 against Friends on Saturday. The Coyotes defeated York 88-71 on Wednesday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 90-61 against Saint Mary on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 81-69 against Bethany on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Saint Mary 103-92 on Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated Bethany 91-66 on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 59-44 against Sterling on Saturday. The Lady Eagles defeated Southwestern 78-67 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 88-70 on Saturday. The Eagles defeated Southwestern 81-76 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team competed in the Doane Open on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 65-63 on Saturday. The Lady Braves lost 102-73 against Evangel on Wednesday. … The Braves men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 78-66 on Saturday. The Braves lost 76-71 against Evangel on Wednesday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team competed in the Doane Open on Sunday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team competed in the Doane Open on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated McPherson 90-61 on Saturday. The Lady Spire defeated Avila 80-75 on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 103-82 against McPherson on Saturday. The Spire defeated Avila 81-78 on Wednesday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team competed in the Doane Open on Sunday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team defeated Avila 32-19 on Thursday in a KCAC dual. The Spire men competed in the Doane Open on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 90-56 against Avila on Saturday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 78-67 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Avila 95-93 on Saturday. The Moundbuilders lost 81-76 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 59-44 on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Bethel 79-70 on Wednesday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 88-70 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. The Warriors lost 78-62 against Bethel on Wednesday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated York 76-46 on Saturday. The Lady Bluejays lost 51-43 against Friends on Wednesday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 68-67 against York on Saturday. The Bluejays lost 89-75 against Friends on Wednesday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 76-46 on Saturday against Tabor. The Lady Panthers lost 73-60 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Panther men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 68-67 on Saturday. The Panthers lost 88-71 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Fort Hays Open on Saturday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team competed in the Fort Hays Open on Sunday.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 6 0 10 1

McPherson 5 1 9 3

Friends 5 1 8 3

Bethel 4 2 8 4

Ottawa 4 2 7 5

Evangel 4 2 8 4

Sterling 3 3 6 6

Kan. Wesleyan 3 3 5 7

Avila 2 4 7 5

Saint Mary 2 4 7 4

Southwestern 2 4 6 4

York 2 4 4 9

Bethany 0 6 4 8

Tabor 0 6 2 11

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 6 0 9 2

Sterling 6 0 9 2

Friends 5 1 10 1

Kan. Wesleyan 4 2 6 4

Saint Mary 4 2 7 5

Ottawa 3 3 7 3

Bethel 3 3 5 5

Tabor 3 3 6 6

Bethany 3 3 5 7

Avila 2 4 5 7

Okla. Wesleyan 2 4 4 6

McPherson 1 5 4 7

Southwestern 0 6 4 7

York 0 6 4 9