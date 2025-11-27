COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 4 Recap

Oklahoma Wesleyan and Evangel currently sit atop the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball standings as the KCAC heads into the holiday season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is one of three KCAC men’s teams protecting a 3-0 KCAC record and sits atop of the KCAC men’s standings with a 601, 3-0 record while Bethel is in 2nd place at 7-2, 3-0 while Sterling is 5-3, 3-0. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 11th place with a 3-6, 1-2 record.

The Evangel Lady Valor is one of four KCAC women’s teams, including Kansas Wesleyan, protecting 3-0 KCAC records. The Lady Valor sits atop the KAC standings with a 6-1, 3-0 record while Kansas Wesleyan, Bethel and Sterling are tied for 2nd, 3rd and 4th with identical 5-2, 3-0 records.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 75-67 against Sterling on Saturday. The Lady Eagles defeated Mission 88-66 on Tuesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 89-76 against Sterling on Saturday. The Eagles defeated Kansas Christian 115-51 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team went 0-3 on Saturday in the Spire Duals. The Eagles lost 41-5 against Missouri Valley, 32-12 against Morningside and 35-14 against Wayland Baptist.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team lost 82-73 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 95-78 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team competed in the Nebraska Kearney Open on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Bethany 82-73 on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 95-78 on Saturday. The Threshers lost 74-53 against Fort Hays State on Sunday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Tabor 60-54 on Saturday. The Lady Valor defeated Stephens College 78-70 on Tuesday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 77-75 on Saturday. The Valor defeated Mission 101-85 on Tuesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated York 82-55 on Saturday. The Lady Falcons defeated Oklahoma Science & Arts 66-64 on Tuesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated York 77-55 on Saturday. The Falcons lost 105-51 against Washburn on Tuesday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 62-58 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 77-64 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. The Coyotes lost 80-78 against Northwest Oklahoma State on Monday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 95-70 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 84-69 on Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated Hesston 89-65 on Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 62-58 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. The Lady Eagles lost 66-45 against Haskell on Tuesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 77-64 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Tuesday, December 2 when it competes against Ottawa in a dual.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team defeated McPherson 95-70 on Saturday. The Lady Braves defeated Cottey College 75-40 on Tuesday. … The Brave men’s basketball team lost 84-69 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Tuesday, December 2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated Southwestern 81-45 on Saturday. The Lady Spire lost 80-64 against Columbia on Tuesday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 68-64 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley Invitational on Friday and Saturday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team competed in the Spire Duals on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 81-45 against Saint Mary on Saturday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Hesston 81-63 on Monday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Saint Mary 68-64 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Avila 75-67 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team defeated Avila 89-76 on Saturday. The Warriors defeated Barclay 95-56 on Monday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 60-54 against Evangel on Saturday. The Lady Bluejays lost 72-51 against Hastings on Tuesday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 77-75 against Evangel on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 82-55 against Friends on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 77-55 against Friends on Saturday. The Panthers lost 97-59 against Northwest Missouri State on Wednesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday. … The Panther men’s wrestling competed in the Nebraska Kearney Open on Saturday.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 3 0 6 1

Bethel 3 0 7 2

Sterling 3 0 5 3

Avila 2 1 7 2

Ottawa 2 1 5 3

McPherson 2 1 6 3

Friends 2 1 5 3

Saint Mary 1 2 6 2

Southwestern 1 2 5 2

Evangel 1 2 5 4

Kan. Wesleyan 1 2 3 6

Bethany 0 3 4 4

Tabor 0 3 2 6

York 0 3 2 8

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 3 0 6 1

Bethel 3 0 5 2

Kan. Wesleyan 3 0 5 2

Sterling 3 0 5 2

Friends 2 1 7 1

Ottawa 2 1 6 1

Saint Mary 2 1 5 3

McPherson 1 2 4 4

Avila 1 2 4 5

Tabor 1 2 3 5

Southwestern 0 3 4 4

York 0 3 4 6

Okla. Wesleyan 0 3 2 5

Bethany 0 3 2 7