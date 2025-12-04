COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 3 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference does not have any basketball teams remaining protecting undefeated seasons, but the KCAC does have three different teams still protecting undefeated KCAC records.

Oklahoma Wesleyan remains atop the KCAC men’s basketball standings as the only KCAC men’s team maintaining an undefeated conference record as the Eagles are 8-1, 4-0 on the season while Bethel and McPherson are tied for 2nd and 3rd with identical 7-3, 3-1 records. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 9th place with a 4-6, 2-2 record in the men’s division.

Evangel and Sterling sit atop the KCAC women’s division with identical 7-2, 4-0 records while Kansas Wesleyan, Friends, Ottawa and Bethel are all protecting 3-1 KCAC records with Friends sitting in third place with an 8-1, 3-1 record and Ottawa in 4th place with a 7-1, 3-1 record. Kansas Wesleyan and Bethel are tied for 5th and 6th in the KCAC women’s standings with identical 5-3, 3-1 records.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 70-65 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 71-56 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on December 14 when they host a tournament. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat Thursday in a dual against Saint Mary.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated York 67-58 on Wednesday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 101-58 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. The Swedes lost 82-64 against York on Wednesday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Saturday in the Connor Oppenheim tournament.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team lost 70-65 against Friends on Wednesday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team lost 70-69 against Friends on Wednesday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team lost 83-69 against Central Missouri on Saturday. The Lady Valor defeated Saint Mary 104-77 on Wednesday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Saint Mary 63-62 on Wednesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Bethel 70-65 on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Bethel 70-69 on Wednesday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Friday in the Doane Open. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Saturday in the Doane Open.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyotes basketball team lost 62-57 against Sterling on Wednesday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 71-65 on Wednesday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 68-39 against Tabor on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 95-74 on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Avila 70-65 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma Science & Arts 82-78 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Avila 71-56 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Saturday in the Doane Open.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team defeated Southwestern 87-63 on Wednesday. … The Brave men’s basketball team lost 118-30 against Washburn on Saturday. The Braves defeated Southwestern 73-71 on Wednesday. … Women’s Wrestling – The Lady Brave wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Friday in the Doane Open. … The Brave men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Saturday in the Doane Open.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 91-55 against Emporia State on Sunday. The Lady Spire lost 104-77 against Evangel on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 63-62 against Evangel on Wednesday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Friday in the Doane Open. … The Spire men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Thursday when it has a KCAC dual against Avila.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 87-53 against Ottawa on Wednesday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team lost 73-71 against Ottawa on Wednesday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Doane 68-56 on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Kansas Wesleyan 62-57 on Wednesday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team defeated Hesston 90-85 on Saturday. The Warriors lost 71-65 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated McPherson 68-39 on Wednesday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 104-56 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. The Bluejays lost 89-62 against Central Missouri on Sunday. The Bluejays lost 95-74 against McPherson on Wednesday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team’s game against Midland scheduled for Saturday, was postponed. The Lady Panthers lost 67-58 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 82-64 on Wednesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Friday in the Doane Open. … The Panther men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Sunday in the Fort Hays State Open.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 4 0 8 1

Bethel 3 1 7 3

McPherson 3 1 7 3

Sterling 3 1 6 4

Ottawa 3 1 6 4

Friends 3 1 6 3

Avila 2 2 7 3

Evangel 2 2 6 4

Kan. Wesleyan 2 2 4 6

Saint Mary 1 3 6 3

Southwestern 1 3 5 3

York 1 3 3 8

Bethany 0 4 4 6

Tabor 0 4 2 9

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 4 0 7 2

Sterling 4 0 7 2

Friends 3 1 8 1

Ottawa 3 1 7 1

Bethel 3 1 5 3

Kan. Wesleyan 3 1 5 3

Saint Mary 2 2 5 5

Tabor 2 2 4 5

McPherson 1 3 4 5

Avila 1 3 4 6

Okla. Wesleyan 1 3 3 5

Bethany 1 3 3 7

Southwestern 0 4 4 5

York 0 4 4 7