COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 2 Recap

As the 2025-26 winter season gets into full gear in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference the Saint Mary Spire and the Friends Lady Falcons have jumped out to the early lead in the KCAC basketball standings.

The Saint Mary Spire men’s basketball team sits atop the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 5-0 record while the Southwestern Moundbuilders men sit in 2nd place with a 4-0 record, as the only other undefeated men’s basketball team. Kansas Wesleyan currently sits in 11th place with a 2-3 record.

Friends leads the way in the KCAC women’s basketball standings with a 4-0 overall record while Ottawa is the only other undefeated KCAC women’s basketball team at 3-0. Kanas Wesleyan currently ranks 10th in the KCAC with a 2-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Missouri Valley 64-57 on Wednesday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Graceland 83-80 on Friday. The Lionslost 97-82 against Grandview on Saturday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team had one champion and two other placers Saturday in the Ottawa tournament. The Lady Lions had a dual against Friends scheduled for Tuesday, but it got canceled. … The Lion men’s wrestling team earned two champions and nine placers on Saturday in the Benedictine tournament.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Peru State 80-70 on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team defeated Barclay on Thursday. The Swedes defeated Barclay 107-62 on Tuesday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team competed in the Maverick Open on Saturday but were unable to compile a team score.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team lost 88-67 against Morningside on Thursday. The Lady Threshers defeated Baker 90-61 on Friday. The Lady Swedes lost 84-53 against Northern Colorado on Tuesday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Hesston 92-81 on Thursday. The Threshers defeated Peru State 82-67 on Friday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated College of the Ozarks 96-91 on Thursday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated College of the Ozarks 85-54 on Thursday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Haskell 81-72 on Tuesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Dordt 78-75 on Friday. The Falcons defeated William Woods 97-67 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Ottawa Open on Saturday. The Lady Falcons had a dual scheduled against Avila on Tuesday, but it was canceled. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team defeated Kansas Newman 27-17 on Wednesday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated Baker 87-63 on Thursday. The Lady Coyotes lost 76-64 against Morningside on Friday. … Men’s Basketball – The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 89-69 against Peru State on Thursday. The Coyotes earned their first victory of the season Friday with a 93-73 victory against Hesston. The Coyotes defeated Mid-America Nazarene 77-76 on Monday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Nebraska Wesleyan 77-62 on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 59-46 against Baker on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Grand View 69-66 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 68-57 against Graceland on Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated Baker 113-71 on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team will return to the court on Saturday at Tabor. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Texas Wesleyan 73-67 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will return to action on Friday when they have a dual against Bethany.

OTTAWA

The Lady Braves defeated Graceland 85-53 on Wednesday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 84-58 against William Woods on Friday. The Braves lost 112-85 against Dordt on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team hosted a tournament on Saturday but were unable to compile a score. … The Brave men’s wrestling team placed two wrestlers in the Baker tournament on Sunday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated William Penn 87-83 on Friday. The Lady Spire defeated Park 73-58 on Wednesday. …. The Spire men’s basketball team defeated Baker 76-72 on Friday. The Spire defeated Benedictine 71-70 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team lost its only a match in a dual against Graceland on Thursday. The Lady Spires competed in the Ottawa tournament on Saturday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team lost 27-14 against Graceland in a dual on Thursday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team defeated Central Christian 62-57 on Saturday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Cottey College 70-58 on Wednesday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Benedictine 73-49 on Thursday. The Moundbuilders defeated Park 72-51 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 89-79 against Oklahoma City on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated William 69-59 on Wednesday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 98-77 against Midland on Wednesday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 58-45 against Bellevue on Friday. The Lady Bluejays lost 72-50 against Dickinson State on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team defeated Central Christian 92-86 on Saturday. The Bluejays lost 86-54 against Langston on Tuesday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 90-56 against Mount Mary on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated Hesston 95-52 on Wednesday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 79-63 against Doane on Friday. The Panthers defeated Mount Mary 92-90 on Saturday. The Panthers lost 97-82 against Briar Cliff on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Waldorf Open on Saturday but were unable to compile a team score. … The Panther men’s wrestling team will return to action on Saturday when they compete in the Grand View open.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Saint Mary 0 0 5 0

Southwestern 0 0 4 0

Avila 0 0 4 1

Bethel 0 0 4 1

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 3 1

Friends 0 0 3 1

Bethany 0 0 3 1

Ottawa 0 0 3 2

McPherson 0 0 3 2

Evangel 0 0 3 2

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 2 3

Tabor 0 0 2 3

York 0 0 2 4

Sterling 0 0 1 3

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 0 0 4 0

Ottawa 0 0 3 0

Saint Mary 0 0 3 1

Southwestern 0 0 3 1

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 2 1

Evangel 0 0 2 1

McPherson 0 0 3 2

York 0 0 4 3

Bethel 0 0 2 2

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 2 2

Sterling 0 0 2 2

Tabor 0 0 2 3

Avila 0 0 2 3

Bethany 0 0 2 4