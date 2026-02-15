COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 16 Recap

Not much has changed since last week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball standings since last week, as the teams begin the push for the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 24-4, 18-2 record while Friends remains in 2nd place with a 21-6, 15-4 record and McPherson is still third with a 19-8, 15-5 record. Kansas Wesleyan remains in 9th place with a 12-16, 10-10 record.

Evangel continues atop the KCAC women’s standings with a 22-5, 18-2 record while Friends remains in 2nd place with a 22-4, 15-4 record and Saint Mary is in third place with a 17-10, 14-6 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 10th place in the KCAC women’s standings with an 11-13, 9-11 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 73-69 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Sterling 80-71 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 90-74 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Sterling 80-76 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed in the Jimmy May Open on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 33-20 on Thursday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team lost 71-54 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 94-68 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 101-96 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 74-52 against Evangel on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 58-52 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Ottawa 72-55 on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 68-64 on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Ottawa 87-60 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Southwestern 95-55 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Bethany 94-68 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team lost 86-71 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Valor defeated Bethany 74-52 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team lost 58-46 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated McPherson 96-65 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 86-82 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated McPherson 89-81 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team lost 27-21 against Saint Mary on Friday. The Lady Falcons competed in the Jimmy May Open on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team lost 28-18 against Saint Mary on Friday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 58-52 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 55-42 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 68-64 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Southwestern 94-90 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 89-86 against York on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 96-65 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated York 86-76 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 89-81 against Friends on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Ottawa 75-71 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 82-75 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 80-49 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated York 86-50 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team lost 33-20 against Avila on Thursday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 75-71 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 72-55 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 80-49 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Braves lost 87-60 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team competed in the Jimmy May Open on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated Avila 73-69 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Tabor 61-56 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team defeated Avila 90-74 on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Tabor 103-94 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wresting team defeated Friends 27-21 on Friday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team defeated Friends 28-18 on Friday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 95-55 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 55-42 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Evangel 86-71 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 94-90 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Friends 58-46 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 80-71 against Avila on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 86-82 against Friends on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 80-76 against Avila on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated Bethany 71-54 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 61-56 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 101-96 on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 103-94 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated McPherson 89-86 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 82-75 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 86-76 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 86-50 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. …

The Lady Panther wresting team competed in the Jimmy May Open on Saturday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team is off until next Saturday when they compete in the KCAC championships.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 18 2 23 3

Friends 16 4 21 6

McPherson 15 5 19 8

Bethel 14 6 19 8

Southwestern 13 7 19 7

Evangel 13 7 17 10

Saint Mary 12 8 18 8

Avila 10 10 15 12

Kan. Wesleyan 10 10 12 16

Ottawa 6 14 10 18

Sterling 4 16 7 20

York 4 16 6 22

Bethany 2 18 6 22

Tabor 3 17 5 22

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 18 2 22 4

Friends 16 4 22 4

Saint Mary 14 6 17 10

Bethel 14 6 17 9

Bethany 14 6 16 12

Sterling 12 8 16 10

Tabor 11 9 14 13

Ottawa 10 10 15 12

Okla. Wesleyan 9 11 12 14

Kan. Wesleyan 9 11 11 13

Avila 7 13 11 17

McPherson 3 17 7 20

York 3 17 7 20

Southwestern 0 20 4 22