COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 15 Recap

By Christian D Orr February 8, 2026

Things remain about the same in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball standings as the KCAC begins the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan remains atop the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 21-3, 16-2 record while Friends is in 2nd at 19-5, 14-4 and McPherson is in third place with an 18-7, 14-4 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 9th place with an 11-15, 9-9 record.

Evangel has moved ahead of Friends in the KCAC women’s basketball standings as the Lady Valor stands with a 20-4, 16-2 record while the Lady Falcons are in 2nd at 21-3, 15-3. Bethany is in 3rd with a 16-10, 14-4 record while Saint Mary is next at 15-10, 12-6 and Bethel is in 5th place with a 15-9, 12-6 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently 9th in the women’s standings with 10-12, 8-10 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 81-74 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 72-65 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 86-70 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethel 81-75 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team lost two duals on Wednesday, losing 44-9 against Friends and 40-6 against Oklahoma City.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated McPherson 79-65 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Southwestern 78-53 on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 107-74 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 78-51 against Southwestern on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Sterling 85-75 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Avila 72-65 on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 99-72. The Threshers lost 81-75 against Avila on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Sterling 80-70 on Monday. The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Saint Mary 86-82 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated York 97-62 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 77-63 on Monday. The Valor defeated Saint Mary 80-72 on Wednesday. The Valor defeated York 75-57 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Tabor 74-71 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 72-62 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team defeated Tabor 96-83 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Ottawa 96-84 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team split a triangular on Wednesday as they defeated Avila 44-9 and lost 35-12 against Oklahoma City.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated York 77-66 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 55-50 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team defeated York 85-69 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Tabor 94-90 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 79-65 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 93-52 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 107-74 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 90-85 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Southwestern 66-53 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 62-52 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 83-80 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Sterling 80-70 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team defeated Central Baptist 51-6 on Tuesday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Braves basketball team defeated Avila 81-74 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Friends 72-62 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 86-70 against Avila on Wednesday. The Braves lost 96-84 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team defeated Saint Mary 41-5 on Thursday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team lost 39-6 against Saint Mary on Thursday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 86-82 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated McPherson 93-52 on Saturday. … The Spires men’s basketball team lost 80-72 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Spire defeated McPherson 90-85 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team lost 41-5 against Ottawa on Thursday. The Lady Spire competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team defeated Ottawa 39-6 on Thursday. The Spires defeated Baker 41-11 on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 66-53 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 78-53 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 83-80 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Bethany 78-51 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 80-70 against Evangel on Monday. The Lady Warriors lost 85-75 against Bethal on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 62-52 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 77-63 against Evangel on Monday. The Warriors lost 99-72 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 80-70 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 74-71 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Kansas Wesleyan 55-50 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 96-83 against Friends on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 94-90 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 77-66 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 97-62 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 85-69 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 75-57 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team is off until the KCAC championships on February 21.

 

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

                             KCAC                                     Overall

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Okla. Wesleyan 16           2                              21           3

Friends                 14           4                              19           6

McPherson         14           4                              18           7

Southwestern   12           6                              18           6

Bethel                   12           6                              17           8

Evangel                 12           6                              16           9

Saint Mary          10           8                              16           8

Avila                      9              9                              14           11

Kan. Wesleyan  9              9                              11           15

Ottawa                 6              12                           10           16

Sterling                 4              14                           7              18

York                       4              14                           6              20

Bethany               2              16                           6              20

Tabor                    2              16                           4              21

 

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

                              KCAC                                     Overall

Team                   W           L                              W           L

Evangel                 16           2                              20           4

Friends                 15           3                              21           3

Bethany               14           4                              16           10

Saint Mary          12           6                              15           10

Bethel                   12           6                              15           9

Sterling                 11           7                              15           9

Ottawa                 10           8                              15           10

Tabor                    10           8                              13           12

Kan. Wesleyan  8              10                           10           12

Okla. Wesleyan 7              11                           10           14

Avila                      6              12                           10           16

McPherson         3              15                           7              18

York                       2              16                           6              19

Southwestern   0              18                           4              20

 