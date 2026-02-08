COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 15 Recap

Things remain about the same in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball standings as the KCAC begins the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan remains atop the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 21-3, 16-2 record while Friends is in 2nd at 19-5, 14-4 and McPherson is in third place with an 18-7, 14-4 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 9th place with an 11-15, 9-9 record.

Evangel has moved ahead of Friends in the KCAC women’s basketball standings as the Lady Valor stands with a 20-4, 16-2 record while the Lady Falcons are in 2nd at 21-3, 15-3. Bethany is in 3rd with a 16-10, 14-4 record while Saint Mary is next at 15-10, 12-6 and Bethel is in 5th place with a 15-9, 12-6 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently 9th in the women’s standings with 10-12, 8-10 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 81-74 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 72-65 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 86-70 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethel 81-75 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team lost two duals on Wednesday, losing 44-9 against Friends and 40-6 against Oklahoma City.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated McPherson 79-65 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Southwestern 78-53 on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 107-74 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 78-51 against Southwestern on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Sterling 85-75 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Avila 72-65 on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 99-72. The Threshers lost 81-75 against Avila on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Sterling 80-70 on Monday. The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Saint Mary 86-82 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated York 97-62 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 77-63 on Monday. The Valor defeated Saint Mary 80-72 on Wednesday. The Valor defeated York 75-57 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Tabor 74-71 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 72-62 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team defeated Tabor 96-83 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Ottawa 96-84 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team split a triangular on Wednesday as they defeated Avila 44-9 and lost 35-12 against Oklahoma City.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated York 77-66 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 55-50 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team defeated York 85-69 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Tabor 94-90 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 79-65 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 93-52 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 107-74 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 90-85 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Southwestern 66-53 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 62-52 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 83-80 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Sterling 80-70 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team defeated Central Baptist 51-6 on Tuesday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Braves basketball team defeated Avila 81-74 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Friends 72-62 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 86-70 against Avila on Wednesday. The Braves lost 96-84 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team defeated Saint Mary 41-5 on Thursday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team lost 39-6 against Saint Mary on Thursday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 86-82 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated McPherson 93-52 on Saturday. … The Spires men’s basketball team lost 80-72 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Spire defeated McPherson 90-85 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team lost 41-5 against Ottawa on Thursday. The Lady Spire competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team defeated Ottawa 39-6 on Thursday. The Spires defeated Baker 41-11 on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 66-53 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 78-53 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 83-80 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Bethany 78-51 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 80-70 against Evangel on Monday. The Lady Warriors lost 85-75 against Bethal on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 62-52 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 77-63 against Evangel on Monday. The Warriors lost 99-72 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 80-70 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 74-71 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Kansas Wesleyan 55-50 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 96-83 against Friends on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 94-90 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 77-66 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 97-62 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 85-69 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 75-57 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team is off until the KCAC championships on February 21.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 16 2 21 3

Friends 14 4 19 6

McPherson 14 4 18 7

Southwestern 12 6 18 6

Bethel 12 6 17 8

Evangel 12 6 16 9

Saint Mary 10 8 16 8

Avila 9 9 14 11

Kan. Wesleyan 9 9 11 15

Ottawa 6 12 10 16

Sterling 4 14 7 18

York 4 14 6 20

Bethany 2 16 6 20

Tabor 2 16 4 21

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 16 2 20 4

Friends 15 3 21 3

Bethany 14 4 16 10

Saint Mary 12 6 15 10

Bethel 12 6 15 9

Sterling 11 7 15 9

Ottawa 10 8 15 10

Tabor 10 8 13 12

Kan. Wesleyan 8 10 10 12

Okla. Wesleyan 7 11 10 14

Avila 6 12 10 16

McPherson 3 15 7 18

York 2 16 6 19

Southwestern 0 18 4 20