COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 13 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference was like the rest of this area as it was effected by the snowstorm that hit the area this weekend as the KCAC had to postpone all of its scheduled game for Saturday, with most of them being rescheduled for this coming Monday.

On the court, things are becoming more stable as teams prepare for the homestretch of the 2025-26 winter season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 17-2, 12-1 record while Bethel and Friends are tied for 2nd and 3rd in the men’s standings with identical 15-5, 10-3 records and McPherson is in 4th with a 14-6, 10-3 record. Kansas Wesleyan’s men are currently in 8th with an 8-13, 6-7 record.

Evangel continues to the lead the KCAC women’s basketball standings with a 16-3, 12-1 record, followed by Friends (17-2, 11-2), Saint Mary (13-7, 10-3) and Sterling (14-5, 10-3). Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s team is currently 9th with an 8-9, 6-7 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated York 78-66 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Kansas Christian 108-50 on Friday. The Lady Eagle game against Southwestern scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated York 77-72 on Wednesday. The Eagle game against Southwestern scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team scored 68.0 points with one individual champion on Sunday in the William Penn tournament. The Lady Eagles competed in the Indiana Tech Open on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team scored 25.0 points on Sunday in the Denker Open tournament. The Eagles finished 24th with 39.0 points on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Open.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 60-55 on Wednesday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 80-67 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley Open on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team lost 72-59 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers game against Saint Mary scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team lost 91-85 against Friends on Wednesday. The Threshers game against Saint Mary scheduled for Saint Mary has been postponed until Monday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team lost 87-50 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Valor game against Sterling scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday, February 2. … The Valor men’s basketball team lost 75-72 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Valor game against Sterling scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday, February 2.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Bethel 72-59 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcon game against Kansas Wesleyan scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Bethel 91-85 on Wednesday. The Falcon game against Kansas Wesleyan scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team will return to action on Sunday, February 1 in the KCAC/SAC dual tournament. … The Falcon men’s wrestling finished 14th with 70.5 points on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Open.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 60-55 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Coyote game against Friends scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 81-70 against Columbia on Tuesday. The Coyotes defeated Bethany 80-67 on Wednesday. The Coyotes game against Friends, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Monday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 88-70 against Sterling on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 67-63 on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Evangel 87-50 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Evangel 75-72 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s wresting team finished 41st with 3.5 points on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Open.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team defeated Saint Mary 76-71 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated York 81-73 on Friday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 83-65 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Braves defeated York 88-76 on Friday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team scored 122.5 points with one individual champion on Sunday in the William Penn Open tournament. The Braves men’s wrestling team finished 29th with 30.0 points on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Open.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 76-71 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Spire game against Bethel scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Spire men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 83-65 on Wednesday. The Spire game against Bethel scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team lost 41-15 against Baker on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s wresting team finished 7th with 105.5 points on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Open.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 66-60 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders game against Avila scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 78-53 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders game against Avila scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior defeated McPherson 88-70 on Wednesday. The Lady Warrior game against Evangel scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Monday, February 2. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 67-63 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Warrior game against Evangel scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Monday, February 2.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated Southwestern 66-60 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejay game against Oklahoma Wesleyan, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Monday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 78-53 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Bluejays game against Oklahoma Wesleyan, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Monday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 78-66 against Avila on Wednesday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 77-72 against Avila on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 88-76 against Ottawa on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Indiana Tech Open on Saturday. …

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 12 1 17 2

Bethel 10 3 15 5

Friends 10 3 15 5

McPherson 10 3 14 6

Evangel 8 5 12 8

Southwestern 8 5 14 5

Avila 6 7 11 9

Kan. Wesleyan 6 7 8 13

Saint Mary 6 7 12 7

Ottawa 6 8 10 12

Sterling 4 9 7 13

York 3 11 5 17

Bethany 2 11 6 15

Tabor 1 12 3 17

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 12 1 16 3

Friends 11 2 17 2

Saint Mary 10 3 13 7

Sterling 10 3 14 5

Bethany 9 4 11 10

Bethel 7 6 10 9

Tabor 7 6 10 10

Ottawa 7 7 12 9

Kan. Wesleyan 6 7 8 9

Avila 5 8 9 12

Okla. Wesleyan 4 9 7 12

McPherson 3 10 7 13

York 1 13 5 16

Southwestern 0 13 4 15